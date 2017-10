Pidilite Industries Ltd (PIDI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Pidilite Industries June-qtr consol profit falls

July 25 (Reuters) - Pidilite Industries Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 2.27 billion rupees versus profit of 2.72 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 17.12 billion rupees versus 17.15 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 2.75 billion rupees.

Pidilite Industries says Pidilite USA enters into agreement with Niteo Products LLC

June 8 (Reuters) - Pidilite Industries Ltd :Pidilite USA (PUSA) entered into agreement with Niteo Products LLC, USA for sale of business of cyclo division of pusa.Says some trademarks used by Cyclo Division will also stand assigned to Niteo Products LLC, USA.

Pidilite Industries CFO Pradeep Jain resigns

Pidilite Industries Ltd : Says resignation of chief financial officer .Says Pradeep Jain resigns as CFO.

Pidilite Industries Dec-qtr consol profit up about 2 pct

Pidilite Industries Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 2.03 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 14.37 billion rupees .Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.99 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 14.26 billion rupees.

Pidilite Industries says Sargent Art has initiated recall of Tempra, Finger paints

Pidilite Industries Ltd: Says Sargent Art, division of co's US unit, has initiated recall of Tempra paints and Finger paints . Says dispatches of products after addressing apprehended problem have commenced . Says recall does not constitute a material event to Pidilite Industries . Says recall based on routine quality control inspection by co .Says products are made exclusively in USA and sold mainly in USA.

Pidilite Industries June-qtr profit rises

Pidilite Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.72 billion rupees versus 2.26 billion rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 14.89 billion rupees versus 13.91 billion rupees last year .

Pidilite Industries says co's units acquired shares of Nebula East Africa Pvt Ltd

Pidilite Industries Ltd : Units Pidilite International Pte. Ltd and Pidilite Middle East Ltd have acquired shares of nebula east Africa private limited .

Pidilite Industries Ltd declares interim dividend

Pidilite Industries Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 3.65 Indian rupees (365%) per share for the financial year 2015-16 on 51,26,75,330 equity shares of 1 Indian rupees each fully paid up.Says above interim dividend so declared will be paid / dispatched on March 28, 2016 to eligible shareholders.

Pidilite Industries Ltd announces incorporation of a subsidiary company

Pidilite Industries Ltd:Says that Pidilite Industries Limited along with its wholly owned subsidiary Fevicol Company Limited has on Nov. 20, 2015 incorporated a company in the name of 'WOOD COAT PRIVATE LIMITED' to be engaged in all types of coatings for wood including wood stains, fillers, primers, wood finish etc.