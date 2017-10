Polaris Infrastructure Inc (PIF.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc - qtrly ‍shr $0.08​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Polaris Infrastructure Inc :Polaris Infrastructure announces 2017 second quarter results.Polaris Infrastructure Inc - qtrly ‍shr $0.08​.Qtrly ‍total revenue $15.9 million versus $12.1 million.Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $15.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Polaris Infrastructure declares qtrly dividend of US$0.14/shr

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Polaris Infrastructure Inc ::Polaris Infrastructure announces quarterly dividend increase.Polaris Infrastructure Inc - ‍board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.14 per common share outstanding​.

Polaris Infrastructure announces quarterly dividend increase

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Polaris Infrastructure Inc ::Polaris Infrastructure announces quarterly dividend increase.Polaris Infrastructure Inc says board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.14 per common share outstanding.

Polaris infrastructure announces 2017 first quarter results

May 9 (Reuters) - Polaris Infrastructure Inc ::Polaris infrastructure announces 2017 first quarter results.Q1 revenue $13.4 million versus $12.6 million.

Polaris Infrastructure qtrly EPS $0.11

Polaris Infrastructure Inc : Polaris Infrastructure announces 2016 year end results .Polaris Infrastructure Inc - qtrly average production 60 mw versus 47.7 mw; qtrly total revenue $15.7 million versus $12.1 million; qtrly earnings per share $0.11.

Polaris Infrastructure qtrly EPS $0.11

Polaris Infrastructure Inc : Polaris Infrastructure announces 2016 year end results .Polaris Infrastructure Inc - qtrly average production 60 mw versus 47.7 mw; qtrly total revenue $15.7 million versus $12.1 million; qtrly earnings per share $0.11.

POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF US$0.12/SHR

Polaris Infrastructure Inc : POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES FURTHER QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASE . DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF US$0.12 PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING .INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND REFLECTS A 9% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND VERSUS Q3 OF 2016.

Polaris Infrastructure qtrly loss per share $0.13

Polaris Infrastructure Inc : Qtrly total revenue $12.6 million versus $12.3 million . Qtrly loss per share $0.13 .Polaris infrastructure announces 2016 first quarter results.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (Formerly Ram Power Corp) declares initial quarterly dividend

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (Formerly Ram Power Corp ):Declares initial quarterly dividend.Board of directors has declared its first quarterly dividend, of US$0.10 per common share outstanding.