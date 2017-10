PI Industries Ltd (PIIL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PI Industries says CFO Jayashree Satagopan resigns

Oct 6 (Reuters) - PI Industries Ltd :Says CFO Jayashree Satagopan resigns.

PI Industries approves proposal for entering JV agreement with Kumiai Chemicals Industry

June 22 (Reuters) - PI Industries Ltd ::Says approved proposal for entering into a JV agreement with Kumiai Chemicals Industry Co., Ltd, Japan.Says JVC is being set up initially to manufacture and distribute bispyribac sodium.Says co, Kumiai after due consultation may also add more products to JVC portfolio.

India's PI Industries March-qtr profit rises

May 16 (Reuters) - PI Industries Ltd :Recommended dividend of 2.50 rupees per share.March quarter net profit 1.35 billion rupees.March quarter total income 6.25 billion rupees.Profit in march quarter last year was 60.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 6.14 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 915.7 million rupees.

PI Industries Sept-qtr profit rises

PI Industries Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees . Sept quarter net sales 5.65 billion rupees . Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 569.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.75 billion rupees .Declared interim dividend of 1.50 rupees per share.

PI Industries June-qtr profit rises

PI Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.27 billion rupees versus 858.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 6.76 billion rupees versus 5.89 billion rupees last year .

PI Industries, Mitsui Chemical Agro to establish JV in India

PI Industries Ltd : PI industries limited -co and Mitsui Chemical Agro to establish a joint venture for agrochemical registration in India .