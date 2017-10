Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments SAE (PIOH.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's Pioneers Holding Q2 consol profit falls

Aug 30 (Reuters) - PIONEERS HOLDING COMPANY FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS ::H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 454.1 MILLION VERSUS EGP 704.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 CONSOL NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EGP 102.7 MILLION VERSUS EGP 194.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 CONSOL REVENUE EGP 1.27 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.57 BILLION YEAR AGO.

Egypt's Pioneers Holding H1 standalone profit rises

Aug 21 (Reuters) - PIONEERS HOLDING COMPANY FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS :H1 STANDALONE NET PROFIT EGP 106.2 MILLION VERSUS EGP 71.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 STANDALONE NET REVENUE EGP 4 MILLION VERSUS EGP 2.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Pioneers Holding approves to convert one third of co's capital into GDR

Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments : Board approves to convert upto one third of co's capital into global depositary receipt "GDR"

Egyptian Exchange says block trading on Pioneers Holding shares implemented

Egyptian Stock Exchange : Block trading on Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments shares implemented on December 29 for 9.5 million shares with value of EGP 111 million

Pioneers Holding to reopen offer to buy 34.46 pct stake in Cairo for Housing and Development

Cairo For Housing And Development Co : To reopen offer to buy 34.46 percent stake in Cairo for Housing and Development for EGP 11.80 per share . Purchase offer will remain open from December 08 to 15

Egyptian Exchange says block trading deal on Pioneers Holding shares implemented

Egyptian Stock Exchange : Block trading deal on Pioneers Holding shares implemented on Dec 1 for 4 million shares with value of EGP 44.8 million

Pioneers Holding Q3 standalone net profit rises

Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments : Q3 standalone net profit EGP 44.9 million versus EGP 15.8 million year ago

Pioneers Holding Q3 consol profit falls

Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments : Q3 consol operating revenue EGP 795.6 million versus EGP 994.8 million year ago . Q3 consol net profit EGP 108.5 million versus EGP 166.4 million year ago