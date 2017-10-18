Edition:
United States

Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PIRA.NS)

PIRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,768.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs14.65 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
Rs2,754.30
Open
Rs2,770.00
Day's High
Rs2,785.50
Day's Low
Rs2,756.05
Volume
46,440
Avg. Vol
183,036
52-wk High
Rs3,088.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,366.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Piramal Enterprises to raise $767.5 mln rupees via QIP
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 05:07am EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd :India's Piramal Enterprises says announces QIP to raise 49.96 billion rupees ($767.49 million).The QIP is expected to close on Oct. 25, the company said in a statement.India's Piramal group chairman Ajay Piramal says will do a 20 billion rupees rights issue in the next few months.India's Piramal group chairman says aim to utilise funds raised through QIP for growth of existing business verticals.  Full Article

Piramal Enterprises says unit got certificate of registration as housing finance co
Monday, 4 Sep 2017 07:26am EDT 

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd ::Says unit Piramal Housing Finance got certificate of registration as a housing finance co from National Housing Bank.  Full Article

Piramal Enterprises says there is no proposal on interest in Alok Industries stake‍​
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 03:02am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd::Clarifies on news item "Piramal-Bain stressed assets unit, Aion Capital eye Alok Industries stake"‍​.There is no such proposal with regard to interest in Alok Industries stake‍​.  Full Article

Piramal Enterprises says unit, Decision Resources acquires Context Matters
Wednesday, 16 Aug 2017 09:15am EDT 

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd :Piramal Enterprises -unit, decision resources inc acquires context matters inc..  Full Article

India's Piramal Enterprises June-qtr consol profit up about 31 pct
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 04:01am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 3.03 billion rupees versus profit of 2.31 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 23.38 billion rupees versus 18.29 billion rupees last year.Says loan book increased by 79 pct to INR 286.48 billion as on 30 Jun 2017 ‍​.  Full Article

India's Apollo LogiSolutions raises INR 4.85 bln from Piramal Finance Ltd
Thursday, 29 Jun 2017 05:28am EDT 

June 29 (Reuters) - Apollo logiSolutions (ALS)::Apollo logiSolutions (ALS) raises funds amounting to 4.85 billion rupees from piramal finance limited, subsidiary of piramal enterprise limited..  Full Article

Piramal Enterprises says Rajesh Laddha to quit as CFO
Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 06:03am EDT 

June 28 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd :Says Rajesh Laddha will cease to be chief financial officer of Piramal Enterprises.Rajesh Laddha moves to Shriram Capital Limited as CEO.  Full Article

Piramal Enterprises to consider issue of NCDs up to 5 bln rupees
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 12:21am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd :Says to consider issue of NCDs upto 5 billion rupees.  Full Article

Piramal Enterprises says no proposal placed for board approval to buy stake in Amtek Auto
Wednesday, 21 Jun 2017 04:29am EDT 

June 21 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd :Clarifies on news item "Bain Capital, TPG Capital Da Capital & Piramal Enterprises in fray to buy a stake in debt-ridden Amtek Auto".Says no such proposal has been placed for approval of the board.  Full Article

India's Piramal Enterprises approves issue of NCDs worth up to 6 bln rupees
Wednesday, 14 Jun 2017 05:30am EDT 

June 14 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd :Issue of privately placed secured non-convertible debentures upto INR 4 billion with greenshoe option of INR 2 billion.  Full Article

