Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PIRA.NS)

India's Piramal Enterprises to raise $767.5 mln rupees via QIP

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd :India's Piramal Enterprises says announces QIP to raise 49.96 billion rupees ($767.49 million).The QIP is expected to close on Oct. 25, the company said in a statement.India's Piramal group chairman Ajay Piramal says will do a 20 billion rupees rights issue in the next few months.India's Piramal group chairman says aim to utilise funds raised through QIP for growth of existing business verticals.

Piramal Enterprises says unit got certificate of registration as housing finance co

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd ::Says unit Piramal Housing Finance got certificate of registration as a housing finance co from National Housing Bank.

Piramal Enterprises says there is no proposal on interest in Alok Industries stake‍​

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd::Clarifies on news item "Piramal-Bain stressed assets unit, Aion Capital eye Alok Industries stake"‍​.There is no such proposal with regard to interest in Alok Industries stake‍​.

Piramal Enterprises says unit, Decision Resources acquires Context Matters

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd :Piramal Enterprises -unit, decision resources inc acquires context matters inc..

India's Piramal Enterprises June-qtr consol profit up about 31 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 3.03 billion rupees versus profit of 2.31 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 23.38 billion rupees versus 18.29 billion rupees last year.Says loan book increased by 79 pct to INR 286.48 billion as on 30 Jun 2017 ‍​.

India's Apollo LogiSolutions raises INR 4.85 bln from Piramal Finance Ltd

June 29 (Reuters) - Apollo logiSolutions (ALS)::Apollo logiSolutions (ALS) raises funds amounting to 4.85 billion rupees from piramal finance limited, subsidiary of piramal enterprise limited..

Piramal Enterprises says Rajesh Laddha to quit as CFO

June 28 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd :Says Rajesh Laddha will cease to be chief financial officer of Piramal Enterprises.Rajesh Laddha moves to Shriram Capital Limited as CEO.

Piramal Enterprises to consider issue of NCDs up to 5 bln rupees

June 22 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd :Says to consider issue of NCDs upto 5 billion rupees.

Piramal Enterprises says no proposal placed for board approval to buy stake in Amtek Auto

June 21 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd :Clarifies on news item "Bain Capital, TPG Capital Da Capital & Piramal Enterprises in fray to buy a stake in debt-ridden Amtek Auto".Says no such proposal has been placed for approval of the board.

India's Piramal Enterprises approves issue of NCDs worth up to 6 bln rupees

June 14 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd :Issue of privately placed secured non-convertible debentures upto INR 4 billion with greenshoe option of INR 2 billion.