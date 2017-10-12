Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJCa.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Jean Coutu Group Pjc Inc :Q2 earnings per share c$0.26.Q2 revenue rose 6.1 percent to c$744.3 million.Q2 revenue rose 6.1 percent to c$744.3 million.Q2 revenue view c$727.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Jean Coutu Group Pjc Inc - ‍for quarter ended September 2, 2017, on a same-store basis, PJC network's retail sales increased by 4.0%​.

July 11 (Reuters) - Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc ::Q1 earnings per share C$0.25.Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc - qtrly ‍revenues $750.4 million versus $723.6​ million.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.23, revenue view C$704.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says ‍for quarter ended June 3, 2017, on a same-store basis, PJC network's retail sales increased by 6.8pct​.Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc - management believes that demographic trends will continue and that corporation will maintain its growth in revenues.Jean Coutu Group PJC -growth in generic drugs prescriptions with lower selling prices, would however have deflationary impact on retail sales in pharmacy.Jean Coutu Group PJC - generic drugs price decreases, removal of ceiling on professional allowances allowed will reduce profitability of unit pro doc.Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc - until reinstatement of 15pct ceiling when a new regulation comes into force, profitability of pro doc will be reduced.

April 27 (Reuters) - Jean Coutu Group Pjc Inc :Q4 earnings per share c$0.26.Qtrly revenues c$789.4 million versus c$706.6 million.Quarterly dividend increased by 8.3% to $0.13 per share.During fiscal year 2018, corporation plans to allocate approximately $26.4 million to capital expenditures.Jean coutu group pjc - in fy 2018, plans to open 13 stores including 8 relocations as well as to complete 20 store renovation and expansion projects.Q4 earnings per share view c$0.26, revenue view c$576.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Jean Coutu Group Pjc Inc : Q3 earnings per share c$0.28 . Revenues increased by 1.9 pct to $763.7 million for Q3 of fiscal year 2017 . Qtrly earnings per share c$0.28 .Q3 earnings per share view c$0.28, revenue view c$755.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc : Superior Court of Quebec rules that royalty clauses in all Jean Coutu Group's franchise agreements are legal .Court rules that royalty clauses in Co's franchise agreements not in violation of Section 49 of Code of Ethics of Pharmacists of Quebec.

Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc: Jean Coutu Group posts second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.28 . Q2 revenue rose 2.1 percent to C$701.2 million . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Revenues increased by 2.1% to $701.2 million for Q2 of fiscal year 2017 compared with same quarter last year. .Extended its $250 million credit facility maturity date by 1 year to November 2021..

Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc :Received copy of class action proceedings launched against co, filed by group of pharmacist-owners operating under banner Jean Coutu.

Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc : Q1 earnings per share C$0.27 . Demographic trends are expected to contribute to growth in prescription drugs consumption . Demographic trends expected to contribute to increased use of pharmaceuticals as primary intervention in individual healthcare . Additional generic drugs price decreases would reduce oiba of subsidiary pro doc . Revenues increased by 1.6% to $723.6 million during Q1 of fiscal year 2017 compared with same quarter last year .Q1 earnings per share view C$0.28, revenue view C$691.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.