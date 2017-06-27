Parkland Fuel Corp (PKI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alimentation Couche-Tard announces competition clearance in Canada

June 27 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc ::Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc announces competition clearance in Canada of the acquisition of CST Brands, Inc. and the transaction with Parkland.Closing of both CST Brands & Parkland Fuel Corp transactions are expected to occur on June 28, 2017.

Parkland fuel qtrly earnings per share $0.22

May 2 (Reuters) - Parkland Fuel Corp :Parkland fuel corporation continues strong growth with record first quarter adjusted ebitda of $70.0m.Actively working towards closing previously-announced agreement with Alimentation Couche-Tard.Achieved 13% growth in volume, delivering approximately 2.8 billion litres of fuel and petroleum products in q1 of 2017.Qtrly sales and operating revenue $1,784.5 million versus $1,391.6 million.Qtrly earnings per share $0.22.

Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering

April 21 (Reuters) - Parkland Fuel Corp ::Parkland announces $500 million senior note offering.Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025.

Parkland Fuel sets March cash dividend of $0.0962 per share

Parkland Fuel Corp : Dividend of $0.0962 per share will be paid on April 13, 2017 .Sets March cash dividend of C$0.0962 per share.

Parkland Fuel Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

Parkland Fuel Corp : Parkland fuel corporation reports record q4 and 2016 results and announces 2017 guidance . Annualized common share dividend will increase two cents per share, from $1.134 to $1.154 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.03 . Says q4 sales and operating revenue $1740 million versus $1655.8 million for q4 2015 .Announced 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance of $255 million to $285 million.

Parkland Fuel reports quarterly earnings per share $0.15

Parkland Fuel Corp : Parkland Fuel Corporation reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $60.4 million . "Remain confident in our ability to deliver our 2016 guidance of $235 to $265 million in adjusted EBITDA" . Qtrly earnings per share $0.15 . Qtrly sales and operating revenue $1.64 billion versus $1.86 billion .All figures in c$.

Parkland Fuel acquires assets of PNE Corp

Parkland Fuel Corp : Parkland Fuel Corporation acquires the assets of PNE Corporation and three service stations in Wyoming . Parkland Fuel Corp - deal for $17 million .Parkland Fuel Corp - in a separate transaction, Parkland has agreed to acquire three sites from 7-Eleven Inc.

Parkland Fuel Corporation announces March 2016 dividend

Parkland Fuel Corporation:Dividend of $0.0945 per share will be paid on April 15 to shareholders of record date as on March 22.

Parkland Fuel Corporation acquires Propane Nord-Ouest

Parkland Fuel Corporation:Acquires Propane Nord-Ouest.Purchase price was $22.5 million.Says is purchasing the business from The Mirault Family.

Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces January 2016 Dividend

Parkland Fuel Corporation:Says dividend of $0.0900 per share will be paid on February 12, 2016 to shareholders of record on January 22, 2016.The dividend will be an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.The ex-dividend date is January 20, 2016.