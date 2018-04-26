Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Poland's PKN says price in Unipetrol squeeze out same as in public tender

April 26 (Reuters) - Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen SA ::POLAND'S PKN ORLEN DEPUTY CEO SAYS EXPECTS PRICE IN UNIPETROL SQUEEZE OUT SAME AS IN PUBLIC TENDER.

Poland's PKN Orlen Plans Bond Issue Worth Up To PLN 200 Mln

April 25 (Reuters) - Pkn Orlen ::PLANS BOND ISSUE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS WORTH UP TO 200 MILLION ZLOTYS.4-YEAR BONDS TO BE ISSUED ON JUNE 5, 2018.

Unipetrol says Litvinov's POX unit in shutdown, crude processing reduced

April 3 (Reuters) - Unipetrol as ::UNIPETROL SAYS SINCE MARCH 29 POX UNIT AND AMMONIA UNIT IN LITVINOV ARE IN SHUTDOWN DUE TO PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE OF POX UNIT.UNIPETROL SAYS CRUDE OIL PROCESSING IN LITVNINOV REFINERY, AND PETROCHEMICAL PROCESSING OF THE STEAM CRACKER UNIT HAVE BEEN REDUCED.UNIPETROL SAYS EXPECTS POX UNIT AND AMMONIA UNIT WILL BE RESTARTED WITHIN THE NEXT TWO WEEKS.UNIPETROL SAYS FINANCIAL AND UTILISATION IMPACT SUBJECT TO FURTHER EVALUATION.

PKN Orlen plans dividend of 3 zlotys/share on 2017 results

March 15 (Reuters) - Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen SA ::Says plans to pay out 3 zlotys ($0.8811) per share in dividends on 2017 results .

Unipetrol‍​ shareholder Paulinino says too early to comment on PKN's offer

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Unipetrol ::UNIPETROL‍​ LARGEST MINORITY SHAREHOLDER PAULININO LIMITED SAYS TOO EARLY TO COMMENT ON PKN'S OFFER TO BUY UNIPETROL'S SHARES.PAULININO, WHICH CONTROLS 20.02 PERCENT OF UNIPETROL SHARES, SAYS IT WILL ANALYSE PKN'S OFFER THOROUGHLY.

Unipetrol to invests CZK 1.2 bln into new energy unit

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Unipetrol As :says to invest 1.2 billion crowns ($55.27 million)in a new energy unit.says signed contract with Bertsch Energy, an Austrian supplier, for construction of new boiler house in Chempark Zaluzi Litvinov.says construction will commence during first quarter of 2018, completion scheduled for 2020.says boiler house, which is producing high pressure steam and thus securing the operation of the steam cracker unit, will undergo major upgrades; its existing two boilers will be replaced with brand new ones.

Unipetrol CFO: not yet certain when final insurance claims can be booked

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Unipetrol As :CFO says thinks nothing wrong with keeping level of cash.CFO reiterates dividend payment depends on shareholders.CFO says difficult to confirm if it can book final steam cracker insurance claims in Q4 nP7N1IV013.said earlier says estimated value of remaining recoverable amount is CZK 2.7 billion, as of Q3 .CEO reiterates can expect increase in dividend.

Unipetrol Q3 net profit jumps on stronger margins, sales

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Unipetrol As :Q3 net profit CZK 1.523 billion vs CZK 722 million year ago.Q3 revenue CZK 30.904 billion, up 34 percent y/y.Q3 EBITDA LIFO CZK 3.412 billion vs CZK 1.928 billion year ago.says on EBITDA LIFO positive macro impact of CZK 0.6 billion y/y driven by higher refining, positive volume impact of CZK 3.8 billion y/y driven by higher petrochemical, refining sales; negative impact from Q3/16 insurance claim, inventory revaluation.says regarding steam cracker insurance claim estimated value of remaining recoverable amount is CZK 2.7 billion, as of Q3 2017.says PE3 project progress approaching 70 percent.says refining utilisation ratio increased to its highest ever of 97 percent during Q3.

Polish refiner PKN plans to issue bonds worth 200 mln zlotys in October

WARSAW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - PKN Orlen ::Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen plans to issue bonds worth up to 200 million zlotys ($56.12 million) on Oct. 6 as part of its 1-billion zlotys bond issue plan announced earlier this year. nFWN1HY10V.The bonds buy-out date was settled on Sept. 19 2021, PKN said. .Source text: nEM53Yqx6a.

Mostostal Plock signs 20 mln zloty net deal with PKN Orlen

Aug 9 (Reuters) - MOSTOSTAL PLOCK SA ::SIGNS 20 MILLION ZLOTY NET DEAL WITH PKN ORLEN SA << >> FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKS.