Edition:
United States

Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen SA (PKN.WA)

PKN.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

89.86PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

-0.10zł (-0.11%)
Prev Close
89.96zł
Open
90.00zł
Day's High
90.60zł
Day's Low
89.20zł
Volume
349,957
Avg. Vol
842,480
52-wk High
134.45zł
52-wk Low
82.96zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Poland's PKN says price in Unipetrol squeeze out same as in public tender
Thursday, 26 Apr 2018 06:00am EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen SA ::POLAND'S PKN ORLEN DEPUTY CEO SAYS EXPECTS PRICE IN UNIPETROL SQUEEZE OUT SAME AS IN PUBLIC TENDER.  Full Article

Poland's PKN Orlen Plans Bond Issue Worth Up To PLN 200 Mln
Wednesday, 25 Apr 2018 01:27am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Pkn Orlen ::PLANS BOND ISSUE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS WORTH UP TO 200 MILLION ZLOTYS.4-YEAR BONDS TO BE ISSUED ON JUNE 5, 2018.  Full Article

Unipetrol says Litvinov's POX unit in shutdown, crude processing reduced
Tuesday, 3 Apr 2018 11:38am EDT 

April 3 (Reuters) - Unipetrol as ::UNIPETROL SAYS SINCE MARCH 29 POX UNIT AND AMMONIA UNIT IN LITVINOV ARE IN SHUTDOWN DUE TO PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE OF POX UNIT.UNIPETROL SAYS CRUDE OIL PROCESSING IN LITVNINOV REFINERY, AND PETROCHEMICAL PROCESSING OF THE STEAM CRACKER UNIT HAVE BEEN REDUCED.UNIPETROL SAYS EXPECTS POX UNIT AND AMMONIA UNIT WILL BE RESTARTED WITHIN THE NEXT TWO WEEKS.UNIPETROL SAYS FINANCIAL AND UTILISATION IMPACT SUBJECT TO FURTHER EVALUATION.  Full Article

PKN Orlen plans dividend of 3 zlotys/share on 2017 results
Thursday, 15 Mar 2018 05:13am EDT 

March 15 (Reuters) - Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen SA ::Says plans to pay out 3 zlotys ($0.8811) per share in dividends on 2017 results .  Full Article

Unipetrol‍​ shareholder Paulinino says too early to comment on PKN's offer
Wednesday, 13 Dec 2017 02:00am EST 

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Unipetrol ::UNIPETROL‍​ LARGEST MINORITY SHAREHOLDER PAULININO LIMITED SAYS TOO EARLY TO COMMENT ON PKN'S OFFER TO BUY UNIPETROL'S SHARES.PAULININO, WHICH CONTROLS 20.02 PERCENT OF UNIPETROL SHARES, SAYS IT WILL ANALYSE PKN'S OFFER THOROUGHLY.  Full Article

Unipetrol to invests CZK 1.2 bln into new energy unit
Thursday, 16 Nov 2017 06:39am EST 

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Unipetrol As :says to invest 1.2 billion crowns ($55.27 million)in a new energy unit.says signed contract with Bertsch Energy, an Austrian supplier, for construction of new boiler house in Chempark Zaluzi Litvinov.says construction will commence during first quarter of 2018, completion scheduled for 2020.says boiler house, which is producing high pressure steam and thus securing the operation of the steam cracker unit, will undergo major upgrades; its existing two boilers will be replaced with brand new ones.  Full Article

Unipetrol CFO: not yet certain when final insurance claims can be booked
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 05:50am EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Unipetrol As :CFO says thinks nothing wrong with keeping level of cash.CFO reiterates dividend payment depends on shareholders.CFO says difficult to confirm if it can book final steam cracker insurance claims in Q4 nP7N1IV013.said earlier says estimated value of remaining recoverable amount is CZK 2.7 billion, as of Q3 .CEO reiterates can expect increase in dividend.  Full Article

Unipetrol Q3 net profit jumps on stronger margins, sales
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 01:03am EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Unipetrol As :Q3 net profit CZK 1.523 billion vs CZK 722 million year ago.Q3 revenue CZK 30.904 billion, up 34 percent y/y.Q3 EBITDA LIFO CZK 3.412 billion vs CZK 1.928 billion year ago.says on EBITDA LIFO positive macro impact of CZK 0.6 billion y/y driven by higher refining, positive volume impact of CZK 3.8 billion y/y driven by higher petrochemical, refining sales; negative impact from Q3/16 insurance claim, inventory revaluation.says regarding steam cracker insurance claim estimated value of remaining recoverable amount is CZK 2.7 billion, as of Q3 2017.says PE3 project progress approaching 70 percent.says refining utilisation ratio increased to its highest ever of 97 percent during Q3.  Full Article

Polish refiner PKN plans to issue bonds worth 200 mln zlotys in October
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 01:25am EDT 

WARSAW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - PKN Orlen ::Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen plans to issue bonds worth up to 200 million zlotys ($56.12 million) on Oct. 6 as part of its 1-billion zlotys bond issue plan announced earlier this year. nFWN1HY10V.The bonds buy-out date was settled on Sept. 19 2021, PKN said. .Source text: nEM53Yqx6a.  Full Article

Mostostal Plock signs 20 mln zloty net deal with PKN Orlen
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 07:02am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - MOSTOSTAL PLOCK SA ::SIGNS 20 MILLION ZLOTY NET DEAL WITH PKN ORLEN SA <<>> FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKS.  Full Article

Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen SA News

Unipetrol analyzing market situation before dividend proposal: CFO

PRAGUE Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol will analyze the situation on crude oil markets and the external environment before making a decision on a dividend from 2017 profits, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

» More PKN.WA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials