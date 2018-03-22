Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PKO BP Its Supervisory Board Says That It Will Follow KNF Guidelines Regarding Payment Of FY 2017 Dividend

KNF Recommends PKO Additional Capital Requirement

Dec 18 (Reuters) - PKO BP ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) HAS RECOMMENDED THE BANK TO KEEP OWN FUNDS FOR ADDITIONAL CAPITAL REQUIREMENT IN RELATION TO THE RISK RESULTING FROM FX MORTGAGES AT 0.61 P.P. OVER THE AMOUNT OF TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO (TCR).IT SHOULD BE COVERED AT LEAST IN 75 PERCENT BY TIER 1 CAPITAL.THE BANK MEETS THE ABOVE REQUIREMENTS ON BOTH THE STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED LEVELS.THE REGULATOR HAS ALSO INFORMED ABOUT THE ADDITIONAL ADD-ON FOR PKO BP IN THE AMOUNT OF 2.86 P.P..THE ADD ON IS USED IN THE COMMERCIAL BANKS' DIVIDEND POLICY, MEASURING THE BANK'S SENSITIVITY TO AN UNFAVORABLE MACROECONOMIC SCENARIO.THE BANK HAS ALSO SAID THAT, ACCORDING TO ITS DATA AS OF SEPT. 30, IT MEETS ALL CRITERIA FOR PAYING OUT 75 PERCENT OF PROFITS IN DIVIDENDS FOR FY 2017, BEFORE FX CRITERIA .

Polish bank PKO may spend a quarter of 2017 profit on dividends

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski (PKO BP) ::Poland's top bank PKO BP << >> says it may pay out up to 25 percent of its 2017 net profit in dividends after taking into account the financial regulator's new recommendations on dividends .Poland's financial market regulator KNF set new rules on Friday, which banks must meet before they can issue dividends for 2018 nL8N1NU1OE."... the bank meets the requirements to pay out dividends of up to 25 percent of the net profit for 2017," PKO said in a regulatory filing.The bank did not pay a dividend from its 2016 net profit, on the regulator's recommendation nFWN1JJ04X.

Poland's PKO has capacity to pay out dividend - deputy CEO

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA (PKO BP) :The solid fundamentals of Poland's top bank PKO BP likely give it the capacity to pay out a dividend, but the bank will follow the regulators recommendation with respect to a potential sharing of its profit, the bank's Deputy Chief Executive Piotr Mazur tells reporters."PKO BP has very solid fundamentals. This indicates that we could share our profit with shareholders. Of course, our decision and recommendation will be in line with the guidelines from (the financial regulator) KNF," he says."We hope that KNF is aware of this situation in the sector and perhaps will be more lenient in some areas," he says ‍​.

Poland's PKO BP CFO hopes for more good quarters ahead

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA (PKO BP) :Poland's top bank PKO BP is satisfied with its third-quarter net profit of 902 million zlotys ($248.28 million), the bank's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Bartosz Drabikowski tells reporters."I think this is not the last such good quarter," he says‍​.

PKO BP unit to issue covered bonds worth 500 mln zlotys

Oct 26 (Reuters) - PKO Bank Hipoteczny::PKO Bank Hipoteczny says to issue zloty-denominated floating-rate covered bonds worth 500 million zlotys ($139 million)maturing on June 27, 2023.Bonds to be issued with spread of 60 basis points over the 3-month interbank lending rate WIBOR= that was set after a bookbuilding process concluded on Oct. 24, bank says.PKO Bank Hipoteczny is the biggest and most active issuer of covered bonds in Poland.The issue is the tenth conducted by the bank and the third this year. .Says value of outstanding covered bonds as of Sept. 29 was 8.37 billion euro.PKO Bank Hipoteczny's covered bonds are secured only by zloty-denominated housing loans.

Poland's PKO places four-year bonds worth CHF 400 mln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA :Poland's biggest bank PKO BP said on Thursday it has placed four-year bonds worth CHF 400 million ($410.17 million). .PKO BP said in May it launched a Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) issuance programme worth 3 billion euros. nFWN1IV0C8.

Poland's PKO plans Eurobond worth up to 350 mln Swiss francs

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA :Poland's biggest bank PKO BP plans a Eurobond issue worth up to 350 million Swiss francs ($357.29 million), it said on Friday..PKO BP said the bonds will carry maturity of three to four years from the date of their issuance..PKO BP also said that the bond issue will depend on market conditions while the final size will be agreed with a consortium of banks and investors. .PKO BP said in May it launched a Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) issuance programme worth 3 billion euros. nFWN1IV0C8.

KBC Asset Management sells Polish entity to PKO Bank Polski Group

Sept 8 (Reuters) - KBC GROEP NV ::REG-KBC GROUP: KBC ASSET MANAGEMENT SELLS POLISH ENTITY TO PKO BANK POLSKI GROUP.PKO BP TO ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARES IN KBC TFI THROUGH PKO BP'S FULLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY.DEAL TO BE FINALISED IN Q1 OF 2018.

Poland's PKO to prematurely buy back bonds worth 1.6 bln zlotys

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA :Poland's biggest bank PKO BP said on Wednesday it decided to buy back subordinated bonds worth 1.6 billion zlotys ($447.90 million) before maturity..The bank said it received the financial market regulator approval to buy back the bonds before their maturity..PKO said will buty back the bonds on September 14 2017. .