PKP Cargo SA (PKPP.WA)

PKPP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

39.30PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

-0.55zł (-1.38%)
Prev Close
39.85zł
Open
40.30zł
Day's High
40.45zł
Day's Low
39.30zł
Volume
42,079
Avg. Vol
54,330
52-wk High
66.50zł
52-wk Low
39.05zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PKP CARGO Interim CEO Krzysztof Maminski Steps Down
Friday, 23 Mar 2018 08:11am EDT 

March 23 (Reuters) - Pkp Cargo SA ::CO'S ACTING CEO KRZYSZTOF MAMINSKI RESIGNS AS OF MARCH 25 WITHOUT STATING A REASON.  Full Article

PKP Cargo Sees 2018 Net Profit Of 160.8 Mln Zlotys‍​
Friday, 16 Mar 2018 02:15am EDT 

March 16 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::SEES 2018 EBITDA OF 663.6 MILLION ZLOTYS.SEES 2018 NET PROFIT OF 160.8 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​.SEES 2018 OPERATING REVENUE OF 3.91 BILLION ZLOTYS‍​.SEES 2018 CAPEX AT 1.02 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 99% VERSUS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

PKP Cargo FY Net Result Turns To Profit Of 81.7 Million Zlotys
Friday, 16 Mar 2018 12:58am EDT 

March 16 (Reuters) - PKP Cargo SA ::FY NET PROFIT 81.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 133.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING REVENUE 4.74 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.41 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 155.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 132.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

PKP Cargo Terminates Write-Down With Positive Effect on FY 2017 Result Of 22.2 Mln Zlotys
Wednesday, 7 Feb 2018 07:18am EST 

Feb 7 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::UPDATES RESIDUAL VALUE OF ITS ROLLING RAIL STOCK DUE TO INCREASE IN SCRAP PRICES.TERMINATES WRITE-DOWN ON ROLLING RAIL STOCK WITH POSITIVE EFFECT ON FY 2017 OF 22.2 MILLION ZLOTYS.  Full Article

PKP Cargo Signs 184.6 Mln Zloty Net Contract With Tauron Wydobycie
Tuesday, 19 Dec 2017 04:30am EST 

Dec 19 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::SIGNS CONTRACT WITH TAURON WYDOBYCIE SA.VALUE OF DEAL IS 184.6 MILLION ZLOTYS NET.DEAL IS FOR TRANSPORT OF COAL FOR 2 YRS STARTING ON JAN. 1, 2018.  Full Article

PKP Cargo Q3 Net Result Swings To Profit Of 32.4 Mln Zlotys
Monday, 27 Nov 2017 11:45pm EST 

Nov 28 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::Q3 OPERATING REVENUE 1.19 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.09 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 57.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 32.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

PKO Cargo Maciej Libiszewski resigns from post of CEO
Friday, 27 Oct 2017 02:28am EDT 

Oct 27(Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT MACIEJ LIBISZEWSKI RESIGNED FROM THE POST OF CEO OF THE COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.SAID ON THURSDAY IT DECIDED TO DELEGATE KRZYSZTOF MAMINSKI TO TEMPORARILY PERFORM THE DUTIES OF CEO OF THE COMPANY TILL JANUARY 26, 2018.  Full Article

PKP Cargo to pay Minezit EUR 27.0 mln for 20 pct stake of Advanced World Transport
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 09:24am EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::MINEZIT SE WITHDRAWS FROM THE JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT AND CALLS CO TO PAY EUR 27.0 MILLION AS SET UP IN JUNE nFWN1JA0FA.TO PAY MINEZIT EUR 27.0 MILLION WHAT IS THE PRICE OF SALE OPTION FOR 20 PERCENT STAKE OF ADVANCED WORLD TRANSPORT B.V..  Full Article

PKP Cargo net result turns to profit of 20.8 mln zlotys
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 11:49pm EDT 

Aug 31 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::Q2 OPERATING REVENUE 1.17 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.09 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 42.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 132.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT 20.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 128.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

PKP CARGO signs LoI with Minezit on joint venture project
Tuesday, 13 Jun 2017 08:05am EDT 

June 13 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::SIGNS LOI WITH MINEZIT SE ON JOINT VENTURE PROJECT INVOLVING RENTAL AND LEASING OF ROLLING STOCK.THROUGH LOI TO BUY 20 PERCENT STAKE OF ADVANCED WORLD TRANSPORT B.V. FROM MINEZIT SE.TO PAY 27.0 MILLION EUROS IN CASE OF WITHDRAWAL FROM JOINT VENTURE PROJECT.  Full Article

