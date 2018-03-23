Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PKP CARGO Interim CEO Krzysztof Maminski Steps Down

March 23 (Reuters) - Pkp Cargo SA ::CO'S ACTING CEO KRZYSZTOF MAMINSKI RESIGNS AS OF MARCH 25 WITHOUT STATING A REASON.

PKP Cargo Sees 2018 Net Profit Of 160.8 Mln Zlotys‍​

March 16 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::SEES 2018 EBITDA OF 663.6 MILLION ZLOTYS.SEES 2018 NET PROFIT OF 160.8 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​.SEES 2018 OPERATING REVENUE OF 3.91 BILLION ZLOTYS‍​.SEES 2018 CAPEX AT 1.02 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 99% VERSUS YEAR AGO.

PKP Cargo FY Net Result Turns To Profit Of 81.7 Million Zlotys

March 16 (Reuters) - PKP Cargo SA ::FY NET PROFIT 81.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 133.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING REVENUE 4.74 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.41 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 155.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 132.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

PKP Cargo Terminates Write-Down With Positive Effect on FY 2017 Result Of 22.2 Mln Zlotys

Feb 7 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::UPDATES RESIDUAL VALUE OF ITS ROLLING RAIL STOCK DUE TO INCREASE IN SCRAP PRICES.TERMINATES WRITE-DOWN ON ROLLING RAIL STOCK WITH POSITIVE EFFECT ON FY 2017 OF 22.2 MILLION ZLOTYS.

PKP Cargo Signs 184.6 Mln Zloty Net Contract With Tauron Wydobycie

Dec 19 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::SIGNS CONTRACT WITH TAURON WYDOBYCIE SA.VALUE OF DEAL IS 184.6 MILLION ZLOTYS NET.DEAL IS FOR TRANSPORT OF COAL FOR 2 YRS STARTING ON JAN. 1, 2018.

PKP Cargo Q3 Net Result Swings To Profit Of 32.4 Mln Zlotys

Nov 28 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::Q3 OPERATING REVENUE 1.19 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.09 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 57.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 32.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

PKO Cargo Maciej Libiszewski resigns from post of CEO

Oct 27(Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT MACIEJ LIBISZEWSKI RESIGNED FROM THE POST OF CEO OF THE COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.SAID ON THURSDAY IT DECIDED TO DELEGATE KRZYSZTOF MAMINSKI TO TEMPORARILY PERFORM THE DUTIES OF CEO OF THE COMPANY TILL JANUARY 26, 2018.

PKP Cargo to pay Minezit EUR 27.0 mln for 20 pct stake of Advanced World Transport

Oct 3 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::MINEZIT SE WITHDRAWS FROM THE JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT AND CALLS CO TO PAY EUR 27.0 MILLION AS SET UP IN JUNE nFWN1JA0FA.TO PAY MINEZIT EUR 27.0 MILLION WHAT IS THE PRICE OF SALE OPTION FOR 20 PERCENT STAKE OF ADVANCED WORLD TRANSPORT B.V..

PKP Cargo net result turns to profit of 20.8 mln zlotys

Aug 31 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::Q2 OPERATING REVENUE 1.17 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.09 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 42.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 132.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT 20.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 128.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

PKP CARGO signs LoI with Minezit on joint venture project

June 13 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::SIGNS LOI WITH MINEZIT SE ON JOINT VENTURE PROJECT INVOLVING RENTAL AND LEASING OF ROLLING STOCK.THROUGH LOI TO BUY 20 PERCENT STAKE OF ADVANCED WORLD TRANSPORT B.V. FROM MINEZIT SE.TO PAY 27.0 MILLION EUROS IN CASE OF WITHDRAWAL FROM JOINT VENTURE PROJECT.