PKP Cargo SA (PKPP.WA)
39.30PLN
27 Apr 2018
-0.55zł (-1.38%)
39.85zł
40.30zł
40.45zł
39.30zł
42,079
54,330
66.50zł
39.05zł
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
PKP CARGO Interim CEO Krzysztof Maminski Steps Down
March 23 (Reuters) - Pkp Cargo SA
PKP Cargo Sees 2018 Net Profit Of 160.8 Mln Zlotys
March 16 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA
PKP Cargo FY Net Result Turns To Profit Of 81.7 Million Zlotys
March 16 (Reuters) - PKP Cargo SA
PKP Cargo Terminates Write-Down With Positive Effect on FY 2017 Result Of 22.2 Mln Zlotys
Feb 7 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA
PKP Cargo Signs 184.6 Mln Zloty Net Contract With Tauron Wydobycie
Dec 19 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA
PKP Cargo Q3 Net Result Swings To Profit Of 32.4 Mln Zlotys
Nov 28 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA
PKO Cargo Maciej Libiszewski resigns from post of CEO
Oct 27(Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA
PKP Cargo to pay Minezit EUR 27.0 mln for 20 pct stake of Advanced World Transport
Oct 3 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA
PKP Cargo net result turns to profit of 20.8 mln zlotys
Aug 31 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA
PKP CARGO signs LoI with Minezit on joint venture project
June 13 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA