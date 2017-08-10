Park Lawn Corp (PLC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Park Lawn Corp :Park Lawn corporation releases Q2 results.Q2 earnings per share C$0.072.Q2 revenue C$20.14 million versus C$18.81 million.

June 8 (Reuters) - Park Lawn Corp :PARK LAWN CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING FROM C$60 MILLION TO C$70 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS.PARK LAWN CORP- UPSIZED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES TO 3.7 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT A PRICE OF C$19.00 PER COMMON SHARE.PARK LAWN - PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF SHARES WILL BE USED TO PARTIALLY FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF SABER MANAGEMENT.

June 7 (Reuters) - Park Lawn Corp ::Park Lawn Corporation agrees to acquire saber management and announces C$60 million bought deal offering.Park Lawn Corp - deal for ‍purchase price of approximately us$48.75 million in cash​.Park Lawn Corp- deal expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted cash flow.Park Lawn Corp- net proceeds from sale of common shares will be used to partially fund cash portion of acquisition.Park Lawn Corp - ‍has reached an agreement with National Bank Financial Inc to issue 3.2 million common shares at C$19.00 per common share​.Park Lawn Corp - ‍reached deal with National Bank Financial on behalf of underwriters, to issue 3.16 million shares at a price of C$19.00 per common share​.Park Lawn -in addition to purchase price of approximately $48.75 million, ‍deal includes consideration of up $9.75 million in plc common shares.

May 11 (Reuters) - Park Lawn Corp ::Park Lawn Corporation releases Q1 results.Q1 earnings per share C$0.117.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.153.Q1 revenue C$18.8 million versus C$11.28 million.Park Lawn Corp - expect to see short-term dilution of per share metrics improve in 2017 as co deploys remaining cash from our 2016 bought deal financing.Q1 revenue C$18.8 million versus c$11.28 million.

Park Lawn Corp : Park Lawn Corp says purchase of four funeral home operations in Ontario . Total purchase price of $6.8 million paid for with cash raised from PLC's November 2016 bought deal public offering .Expects transaction to be immediately accretive to bottom line.

Park Lawn Corp : Park Lawn Corporation releases third quarter results .Q3 earnings per share C$0.094.

: Park Lawn Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.217 .Park Lawn Corp continues strong growth in 2016.

Park Lawn Corp:To acquire 80% of Mundell Funeral Home Limited for total consideration of $3,350,000 in cash.John Mundell will retain, indirectly, a 20% ownership in Mundell Funeral Home Limited.

Park Lawn Corporation:Says it has upsized its previously announced offering of subscription receipts to 1,914,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of C$11.50 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds to the Company of C$22,011,000.Offering is being sold on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc.net proceeds of the sale of the Subscription Receipts will be used to finance the previously announced the acquisition of Midwest Memorial Group, LLC.Company has also granted to the underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase 191,400 additional Subscription Receipts, representing 10% of the size of the offering.over-allotment option may be exercised at any time, in whole or in part, until 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

Park Lawn Corp:Agrees to acquire midwest memorial group and announces C$15 million bought deal offering.Agreement to acquire all of the outstanding membership interests of midwest memorial group for $16 mln in cash.Agreement with national bank financial on a bought deal basis, of about C$15 million of subscription receipts to partially finance deal.Deal expected to be accretive to co's adjusted cash flow assuming completion of the proposed offering.