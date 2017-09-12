Petronet LNG Ltd (PLNG.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's BPCL says Australian LNG to be cheaper than Qatar's

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd :India's BPCL exec says plans to invest 108 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) till 2022 to enhance refining capacity and fuel marketing.India's BPCL exec says to use enhanced financial powers to invest in large petrochemicals, upstream projects.India's BPCL exec says to finalise funding for mozambique project by end-2018.India's BPCL exec says gas production from Mozambique project seen in 2022.India's BPCL exec says Australian LNG to cost less than qatar's LNG after pricing negotiation with Exxon Mobil.India's BPCL exec says aims to sign gas sales contracts for 8 million t/year lng from Mozambique projects by June 2018.India's BPCL exec says aims to have 5 percent of company's revenues from non-fuel business by 2022.India's BPCL exec says to complete expansion of Bina refinery to 7.8 million tonne by 2019.India's BPCL exec says will take a call on initial public offering of Bharat Oman Refinery Ltd after expansion.India's BPCL exec says aiming to invest 150 billion-160 billion rupees in upstream business in next 5 years.India's BPCL exec says will have 10-15 percent of throughput from petrochemicals by 2022-23.

India's Petronet LNG June-qtr profit up 16 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's Petronet LNG Ltd :June quarter profit 4.38 billion rupees versus profit 3.78 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for june quarter profit was 4.30 billion rupees.June quarter total revenue 65.06 billion rupees versus 53.87 billion rupees last year.

Petronet LNG gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares

June 21 (Reuters) - Petronet LNG Ltd ::Gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares by way of capitalisation of reserves.Gets members' nod for increase of authorised share capital of company.

Engie says will sell its 10 pct share stake in India's Petronet LNG

June 8 (Reuters) - Engie SA :France's Engie says it will sell its 10 percent share stake in Indian company Petronet LNG.Engie says transaction value amounts to more than 410 million euros ($460 million) net of tax and fees and will result.in a net debt impact of the same magnitude..Engie says it received a dividend from Petronet LNG amounting to 2.5 million euros..

GDF International selling up to $512 mln stake in India's Petronet LNG - term sheet

June 7 (Reuters) - :GDF International selling up to $512 mln stake in India's Petronet LNG Ltd << >> - term sheet.GDF selling Petronet shares at price range of 417 rupees to 440 rupees - term sheet.

Gujarat Gas, Petronet LNG sign MoU for exploring, dispensing & marketing of LNG

May 30 (Reuters) - Gujarat Gas Ltd :Entered into a non-binding MoU with Petronet LNG Limited.Says MoU for exploring - dispensing and marketing of LNG including the L-CNG at GGL CNG stations.

Petronet LNG announces proposed sale of shares by GDF International

Petronet Lng Ltd : Says proposed sale of shares by GDF international .Says GDF International, who is holding 10% equity share capital in co, proposed to divest their entire shareholding in company.

Petronet LNG Dec-qtr profit more than doubles

Petronet Lng Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 3.97 billion rupees . Dec quarter net sales 59.77 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 3.78 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.71 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 48.22 billion rupees.

Petronet LNG exec says to get supplies from Gorgon project in end-Jan

Petronet Lng Ltd : Petronet LNG exec says to get 1st LNG cargo from Gorgon in Jan and second in March . Petronet LNG exec says hopes to sign MoU before year end with Bangladesh for setting up an LNG terminal . Petronet LNG exec says FACT Ltd may halt LNG purchase from Koch terminal, could switch to alternate fuel from Nov . Petronet LNG exec says in talks with Ashok Leyland and Mahindras for introducing LNG fuelled trucks and buses . Petronet exec says regassified 56 LNG cargoes in Sept quarter . Petronet LNG exec says Torrent Power leased 1 MTPA capacity Dahej LNG terminal from April 1 . Petronet LNG exec says to get supplies from Gorgon project in end-Jan . Petronet LNG exec says aims to get 1.4 million tonne lng from Gorgon in FY 18 . Petronet LNG exec says gas supplies from qatar's rasgas under long term deal currently costing $6.5 MMBTU ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Petronet LNG Sept qtr profit jumps

Petronet LNG Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 4.60 billion rupees . Sept quarter net sales 63.39 billion rupees .Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 2.53 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 73.50 billion rupees.