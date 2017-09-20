Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (PLOF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Plastic Omnium proposes sales of the Environment division

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA ::PLASTIC OMNIUM: PROPOSED SALE OF THE ENVIRONMENT DIVISION.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium H1 net income group share rises to 210.3‍​ million euros

July 21 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SA ::H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 3.45 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.66 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 ECONOMIC REVENUE EUR ‍​4.06 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.18 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA EUR ‍​468.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 383.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 210.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 155.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.SAYS ECONOMIC REVENUE TO EXCEED EUR 10 BILLION BY 2021-CEO.FY 2017 AUTOMOBILE PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO RISE BY 1.5 TO 2 PERCENT.EXPECTS FY ECONOMIC REVENUE TO REACH EUR 8 BILLION.EXPECTS STRONG GROWTH IN FY RESULTS AND BALANCE SHEET STRUCTURE TO CONTINUE TO IMPROVE.

Compagnie plastic omnium sa sells trucks business to german group Mutares AG

July 3 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SA ::SELLS ITS COMPOSITE PARTS FOR HEAVY GOOD VEHICLES ACTIVITY TO GERMAN GROUP MUTARES AG.ITS SALE WILL HAVE AN ACCRETIVE IMPACT ON THE GROUP'S PROFITABILITY.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium announces placement of 500 million euro bond issue with European Investors

June 19 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SA ::PLACEMENT OF A € 500 MILLION BOND ISSUE WITH EUROPEAN INVESTORS.THIS BOND ISSUE HAS A MATURITY OF 7 YEARS AND OFFERS A COUPON OF 1.25 PERCENT.

Burelle Q1 consolidated revenue rises to 1.74 billion euros

April 26 (Reuters) - Burelle SA ::Q1 consolidated revenue EUR 1.74 billion ($1.90 billion) versus EUR 1.28 billion year ago .For H1 co's results will be in line with those of Compagnie Plastic Omnium << >>, which forecasts strong net profit growth on turnover that should exceed EUR 4 billion .Co's business will evolve in parallel with that of Compagnie Plastic Omnium, which, with its capacity to grow faster than world's automotive production, aims for turnover of EUR 9.5 billion by 2020.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Q1 consolidated sales rise to ‍​1.74 billion euros

April 25 (Reuters) - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA ::Q1 consolidated sales EUR ‍​1.74 billion versus EUR 1.28 billion year ago.Q1 economic sales EUR ‍​2.04 billion versus EUR 1.54 billion year ago.Says H1 revenue should be over EUR 4 billion.Says H1 net income will increase strongly.Says H1 operating result will reflect improvement of industrial performance and first effects of rationalisation of acquired activities.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium in China: revenue set to double to 1.3 billion euros in 2021

April 19 (Reuters) - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA ::Sees continued strong growth, revenue set to double to 1.3 billion euros ($1.39 billion) in China in 2021.Expects 26 pct of the bumper market and 16 pct of the fuel systems market in China in 2021.Sees 30 pct of revenue with local Chinese car manufacturers in 2021.Production of first high-pressure tank for rechargeable hybrids is scheduled to start at the end of 2017.Ramping up development capacity in China with an investment in a new fuel systems research and development center and test lab in Wuhan, set to open in H2 2018.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium invests 300 million dollars in USA

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA : Invests 300 million dollars in USA .Launches construction of 2 extra factories in USA.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium FY EBITDA up by 17.2 pct at 810 mln euros

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA : FY operating margin: 558 million euros ($589.0 million) (9.5 pct of consolidated revenue), up by 18.7 pct . FY net profit group share: 312 million euros, up by 20.8 pct . FY EBITDA: 810 million euros (13.8 pct of consolidated revenue), up by 17.2 pct . FY economic revenue: 6,936 million euors, up by 15.9 pct (5,857 million euros consolidated, up by 16.9 pct) .Says looking forward to 2017 with confidence, fully assured of ability to pursue profitable growth strateg.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium receives binding offer for certain Faurecia Auto Exterior’s assets

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA : Receives a binding offer for the sale of certain Faurecia Auto Exterior's assets concerned by the decision of the European Commission .Binding offer from US-based Flex|N|Gate group to acquire 7 sites for an enterprise value of 200 million euros.