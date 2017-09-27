Edition:
Polypipe Group PLC (PLP.L)

PLP.L on London Stock Exchange

421.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
422.80
Open
417.20
Day's High
427.80
Day's Low
415.30
Volume
136,755
Avg. Vol
390,939
52-wk High
439.50
52-wk Low
243.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Polypipe Group appoints Paul James as CFO
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 11:52am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - POLYPIPE GROUP PLC ::‍APPOINTMENT OF PAUL JAMES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND A MEMBER OF POLYPIPE BOARD ON OR BEFORE 2 APRIL 2018​.JAMES ‍SUCCEEDS MARTIN PAYNE, WHO WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON 2 OCTOBER 2017, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ON 24 MAY 2017​.PAYNE ‍WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE GROUP FINANCE FUNCTION UNTIL PAUL JOINS​.  Full Article

Polypipe Group posts ‍HY operating profit 38.9 mln stg
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - POLYPIPE GROUP PLC :‍HY REVENUE 8.4% HIGHER AT £242.0M, OR 6.9% ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS 2​.‍PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS​.HY UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT 3.1% HIGHER AT £38.9M​.‍INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED 16.1% TO 3.6 PENCE PER SHARE​.‍PRICING ACTIONS TO RECOVER H2 2016 INPUT COST INFLATION PROGRESSIVELY IMPLEMENTED THROUGH FIRST HALF​.‍UK ROADS PROGRAMME IS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE IN H2, UNDERPINNING DEMAND IN OUR UK COMMERCIAL AND INFRASTRUCTURE SYSTEMS SEGMENT​.‍WELL PLACED TO CONTINUE TO DELIVER RESULTS IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2017​.  Full Article

Polypipe says David Hall to retire as CEO
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 02:00am EDT 

May 24 (Reuters) - Polypipe Group Plc ::Says David Hall has decided to retire from Polypipe and his role as chief executive officer (ceo), effective 2 October 2017.Says David Will be succeeded by Martin Payne, currently Polypipe's chief financial officer (cfo).  Full Article

Polypipe Group posts FY pre-tax profit of 54.4 mln pounds
Thursday, 30 Mar 2017 02:17am EDT 

Polypipe Group Plc : FY revenue of 436.9 million stg versus 352.9 million stg year ago . FY profit before tax 54.4 million stg versus 41.5 million stg year ago . Recommended final dividend per share of 10.1 pence . Says level of economic uncertainty has eased since immediate reaction to outcome of EU referendum, but we remain alert to market risks . Says underlying fundamentals and growth prospects in overall UK construction market remain positive .Says impact of selling price increases expected to come through from Q2, expected to deliver planned margin for full year.  Full Article

Polypipe Group plc announces chief financial officer change
Monday, 23 Nov 2015 02:01am EST 

Polypipe Group plc:Says that Peter Shepherd, chief financial officer, has informed the board of his intention to retire from the Group.Says that Martin Payne will succeed Peter Shepherd as chief financial officer and a member of Polypipe's board on a date yet to be determined, which will allow Martin to fulfil his existing contractual obligations and provide an effective handover period with Peter.  Full Article

Polypipe Group plc confirms FY 2015 earnings guidance
Tuesday, 17 Nov 2015 02:00am EST 

Polypipe Group plc:Confirms its FY 2015 expectations in respect of underlying operating profit.  Full Article

