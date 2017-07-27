Plastiques du Val de Loire SA (PLVP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Plastivaloire Q3 revenue raises to 159.7 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - PLASTIVALOIRE ::Q3 REVENUE EUR 159.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 155.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS FY REVENUE OBJECTIVES.

Plastivaloire H1 revenue up at 311.2 million euros

June 12 (Reuters) - PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE SA : :H1 REVENUE EUR 311.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 285.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA EUR 40.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 30.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 20.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS OUTLOOK AND UPWARD REVISION OF EBITDA MARGIN TARGET TO 13 PERCENT FOR 2016/2017.

Plastivaloire Q1 revenue up at 148.8 million euros

Plastivaloire : Q1 revenue 148.8 million euros ($156.95 million) versus 131.6 million euros year ago . Raises revenue target for 2016-2017 to above 615 million euros from 600 million euros .Maintains 2016-2017 EBITDA margin target at about 12 pct.

Plastivaloire FY consolidated net profit rises to 39.1 million euros

Plastiques du Val de Loire SA : Reported on Tuesday FY recurring operating income 46.6 million euros ($50.24 million) versus 29.5 million euros year ago . FY consolidated net profit 39.1 million euros versus 21.9 million euros year ago . Order book for 2016-2017 at satisfactory volumes . For 2016/2017 targets total turnover of more than 600 million euros . For 2016/2017 expects target margin of EBITDA at around 12 pct, combined with reduction in its debt ratio .Organic development of business in Mexico is in line with timetable, first significant contribution to turnover is expected for 2017-2018.

Plastivaloire FY EBITDA rises to 71.8 million

Plastiques du Val de Loire SA : FY revenue 582.8 million euros ($619.40 million) vs 478.5 million euros year ago . FY EBITDA 71.8 million euros vs 49.4 million euros year ago . FY net profit 39.0 million euros vs 21.9 million euros year ago . Proposes dividend of 2.0 euros per share . Expects an overall turnover of 2016-2017 of more than 600 million euros, with an EBITDA margin target maintained at around 12 pct . Anticipates a net reduction in the net debt ratio at the end of the year to close to 30 pct .Organic development of activity in Mexico is in line with the schedule.

Plastivaloire FY revenue up at 582.8 million euros

Plastivaloire : FY revenue 582.8 million euros ($624.94 million) versus 478.5 million euros year ago .Confirm previous guidance of EBITDA margin above 10 percent for FY.

Plastivaloire Q3 revenue rises to 155.8 million euros

Plastivaloire : Q3 revenue eur 155.8 million versus eur 127.4 million year ago .Raises FY objectives: sees FY revenue over EUR 560 million (up from EUR 540 million previously) and FY EBITDA margin over 10 percent.

Plastivaloire H1 net profit group sahre up 125.4 pct to 14.2 mln euros

Plastivaloire : H1 current operating profit 19.7 million euros ($22.14 million) versus 12.5 million euros year ago . H1 net income group share 14.2 million euros versus 6.3 million euros year ago .Confirms its new sales target of over 540 million for the current year with EBITDA margin higher than 10 percent.

Plastivaloire to open site in Mexico

Plastivaloire : To open site in mexico .First production expected end of 2016.

Plastivaloire raises FY guidance

Plastivaloire : H1 revenue 285.3 million euros ($323.44 million) versus 229.7 million euros year ago . Raises FY revenue target to over eur 540 million .Sees FY EBITDA margin of over 10 pct.