Polyplex Corporation Ltd (PLYP.NS)
PLYP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
538.80INR
19 Oct 2017
538.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs16.50 (+3.16%)
Rs16.50 (+3.16%)
Prev Close
Rs522.30
Rs522.30
Open
Rs524.60
Rs524.60
Day's High
Rs542.00
Rs542.00
Day's Low
Rs524.60
Rs524.60
Volume
74,488
74,488
Avg. Vol
24,794
24,794
52-wk High
Rs559.60
Rs559.60
52-wk Low
Rs280.20
Rs280.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Polyplex Corp June-qtr profit falls
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Polyplex Corporation Ltd
Polyplex Corp to buy stake in unit Peninsula Beverages and Foods, India
Polyplex Corporation Ltd