Polyplex Corporation Ltd (PLYP.NS)

PLYP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

538.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs16.50 (+3.16%)
Prev Close
Rs522.30
Open
Rs524.60
Day's High
Rs542.00
Day's Low
Rs524.60
Volume
74,488
Avg. Vol
24,794
52-wk High
Rs559.60
52-wk Low
Rs280.20

India's Polyplex Corp June-qtr profit falls
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 06:07am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Polyplex Corporation Ltd :June quarter profit 134.6 million rupees versus 160.2 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 2.93 billion rupees versus 2.62 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Polyplex Corp to buy stake in unit Peninsula Beverages and Foods, India
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 03:00am EDT 

Polyplex Corporation Ltd : To acquire equity stake in unit Peninsula Beverages and Foods, India from Polyplex (Asia) Pte. Limited, Singapore. .  Full Article

