Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ_u.TO)

4.39CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+1.39%)
Prev Close
$4.33
Open
$4.34
Day's High
$4.39
Day's Low
$4.33
Volume
57,513
Avg. Vol
60,920
52-wk High
$5.18
52-wk Low
$4.27

Plaza Retail REIT reports qtrly ‍FFO per unit $0.096
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 01:19pm EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Plaza Retail REIT ::Plaza Retail REIT announces results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Qtrly ‍FFO per unit $0.096​.Qtrly ‍AFFO per unit $0.088​.Qtrly ‍NOI increased to $17.2 million, up 12.9 percent.Qtrly ‍same-asset NOI was $14.6 million compared to $14.5 million for same period in prior year​.  Full Article

Plaza Retail REIT AFFO per unit C$0.077 for three months ended March 31
Thursday, 11 May 2017 01:30pm EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Plaza Retail REIT ::Plaza Retail REIT announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017.Qtrly FFO per unit C$0.082.Qtrly AFFO per unit C$0.077.Qtrly property rental revenues were $25.3 million, up 3.6% from $24.5 million for three months ended March 31, 2016.Qtrly total NOI was consistent at $15.3 million year over year, qtrly same-asset NOI was $14.5 million compared to $14.6 million in prior year."For remainder of 2017 volatility is anticipated in same-asset NOI due to known vacancies".  Full Article

Plaza Retail REIT increases annual distribution to unitholders by 3.8% to $0.27 per unit
Wednesday, 9 Nov 2016 02:51pm EST 

Plaza Retail REIT : Has approved an increase in its annual distribution to unitholders to $0.27 per unit, representing a 3.8% increase .Plaza Retail REIT announces its 14th consecutive annual distribution increase and solid results for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.  Full Article

Riocan REIT, Plaza Retail REIT announce JV to redevelop 3 properties
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 08:00am EDT 

Plaza Retail REIT : Under agreement, Riocan sold 50% managing interest in three properties at an aggregate sale price of $11.5 million . Under terms of arrangement, Plaza will manage three assets and oversee redevelopment efforts for joint venture .Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust and Plaza Retail REIT announce joint venture to redevelop three properties.  Full Article

Plaza Retail REIT Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.082
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 01:11pm EDT 

Plaza Retail Reit : Plaza Retail REIT announces solid results for the three months ended March 31, 2016 . Plaza Retail REIT - Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.082 . Plaza Retail REIT - Qtrly FFO per unit $0.080 . Plaza Retail REIT - Qtrly property NOI was $15.3 million , up 2.9% .Q1 FFO per share view c$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Plaza completes bought deal public offering of $23 million of trust units
Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 08:28am EDT 

Plaza Retail REIT:closed its previously announced bought deal public offering of 5,002,500 trust units of Plaza issued from treasury at a price of $4.60 per Unit for gross proceeds to the REIT of $23,011,500.representing the base offering size of 4,350,000 Units and the full exercise by the underwriting syndicate of the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 652,500 Units.The underwriting syndicate for the Offering was led by RBC Capital Markets.  Full Article

Plaza Retail REIT announces bought deal public offering of $20 million of trust units
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 04:25pm EST 

Plaza Retail REIT:Announces bought deal public offering of $20 million of trust units.Offering 4.4 million trust units of Plaza issued from treasury at a price of $4.60 per unit.To use about $9 million of proceeds to redeem currently outstanding series b 8.00% convertible subordinated unsecured debentures.To use about $10 million of proceeds to repay amounts outstanding on the reit's operating line of credit.  Full Article

Plaza Retail REIT announces annual distribution Increase
Monday, 16 Nov 2015 07:44am EST 

Plaza Retail REIT:Board of Trustees has approved an increase in its annual distribution to unitholders to $0.26 per unit, representing a 4.0% increase.Increased distribution will be effective for the regularly scheduled monthly distribution payment dates for 2016 beginning with the January distribution.  Full Article

BRIEF-Plaza Retail REIT announces 8 projects for total capital cost of $13.1 mln

* Plaza Retail REIT announces 8 projects for total capital cost of $13.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

