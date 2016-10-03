Edition:
United States

Paranapanema SA (PMAM3.SA)

PMAM3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

1.53BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.02 (-1.29%)
Prev Close
R$ 1.55
Open
R$ 1.54
Day's High
R$ 1.57
Day's Low
R$ 1.53
Volume
783,100
Avg. Vol
1,257,364
52-wk High
R$ 1.88
52-wk Low
R$ 1.19

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Paranapanema enters 30-day standstill agreement with creditors
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 11:18am EDT 

Paranapanema SA :Said on Friday it had signed a standstill agreement with main financial creditors for the period of 30 days.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Paranapanema SA News

Photo

Glencore to invest $21 million in Brazil's copper producer Paranapanema

SAO PAULO Glencore Plc has signed an agreement to invest up to 66 million reais ($21 million) into Brazilian copper producer Paranapanema SA, the Brazilian firm said in a securities filing.

» More PMAM3.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials