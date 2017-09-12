Premier Oil PLC (PMO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Premier Oil to sell Wytch Farm stakes to Verus Petroleum for $200 mln

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Premier Oil Plc :‍ENTERED DEAL TO SELL STAKE IN LICENCES PL089 AND P534, WHICH CONTAIN WYTCH FARM FIELD, TO VERUS PETROLEUM SNS FOR $200 MILLION​.TO BE ABLE TO RELEASE LETTERS OF CREDIT OF ABOUT $75 MILLION(ISSUED IN RELATION TO FUTURE DECOMMISSIONING LIABILITIES NOW BEING TRANSFERRED TO VERUS).‍SUBJECT TO FULFILLING CONDITIONS, DEAL EXPECTED TO COMPLETE BY END OF DECEMBER​.‍DISPOSAL PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO PAY DOWN PREMIER'S EXISTING DEBT​.‍VERUS WILL ASSUME ALL OF ABANDONMENT LIABILITIES AND ASSOCIATED DECOMMISSIONING SECURITY​.

Premier Oil Says 2017 production guidance increased to 75-80 kboepd, from 75 kboepd

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Premier Oil Plc :H1 production averaged 82.1 kboepd versus 61.0 kboepd a year ago.2017 production guidance increased to 75-80 kboepd, from 75 kboepd.H1 profit after tax of $40.7 million versus $167.1 million a year ago.2017 opex guidance of

Premier Oil says disposal of entire interest in Wytch farm field

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Premier Oil Plc ::REACHED AGREEMENT WITH A THIRD PARTY FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS ENTIRE 33.8% INTEREST IN WYTCH FARM FIELD.PROPOSED CONSIDERATION IS $200 MILLION AND PREMIER WILL ALSO EXPECT TO RELEASE LETTERS OF CREDIT, AMOUNTING TO ABOUT $75 MILLION.

Premier Oil says Roy Franklin will join as non-executive chairman

Aug 10 (Reuters) - PREMIER OIL PLC :APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN & NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS.‍ROY FRANKLIN WILL JOIN COMPANY'S BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN WITH EFFECT FROM 1 ST SEPTEMBER 2017​.‍DAVE BLACKWOOD AND MIKE WHEELER WILL ALSO JOIN BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AS NEW NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS​.

Premier Oil provides drilling update at Zama-1 exploration well offshore Mexico

July 31 (Reuters) - Premier Oil Plc :ZAMA-1 EXPLORATION WELL OFFSHORE MEXICO HAS NOW COMPLETED DRILLING OPERATIONS IN FINAL HOLE SECTION, REACHING TOTAL DEPTH OF 4,108 METRES.PREMIER'S ESTIMATE OF INITIAL GROSS OIL IN-PLACE VOLUMES FOR RESERVOIR IS, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, IN EXCESS OF 1 BILLION BARRELS OF OIL.OPERATED ANOA DEVELOPMENT WELL (WL-5X) HAS BEEN COMPLETED AND WELL WILL BE BROUGHT ON PRODUCTION IN EARLY AUGUST.

Premier Oil maintains FY production guidance of 75 kboepd

July 13 (Reuters) - Premier Oil Plc ::H1 strong production ahead of guidance at 82.1 kboepd, up 34.5 pct on prior corresponding period.For fy, premier expects to be cash flow positive after capex and planned disposals at oil prices above $50/bbl, driving net debt reduction.Full year guidance of 75 kboepd maintained.Positive cash flow in 1h, in line with guidance, reducing net debt to $2.7 bln.Refinancing is expected to become effective 28 July; all shareholder and lender approvals have been received.Operating costs estimated at c. $220 million for h1, equating to $14.7/boe across the group.Development, exploration and abandonment expenditure for h1 c.$140 million; 2017 full year guidance reduced to $325 mln from $350 mln.

Premier Oil says new oil discovery offshore Mexico

July 12 (Reuters) - Premier Oil Plc ::Significant new oil discovery offshore Mexico.Announce that Zama-1 exploration well in block 7, offshore Mexico, has made a oil discovery.Initial gross original oil in place estimates for Zama-1 well in excess of 1 billion barrels, which could extend into a neighbouring block.

Premier Oil raises stake in Wytch Farm to 33.8 pct for 11.7 mln stg

July 3 (Reuters) - Premier Oil Plc ::Announce that it has signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a further 3.75 pct interest in licences Pl089 and P534.To buy further 3.75 pct interest in licences Pl089 and P534 from Maersk Oil North Sea UK Ltd for a cash consideration of 11.7 mln stg.Acquisition will be financed from existing cash resources with a rapid payback estimated at 2 years.Acquisition is value accretive and allows premier to accelerate use of its existing pool of tax losses.Premier's interest in Wytch Farm Field will increase by 3.71 pct to 33.8 pct, adding c.2.7 mmboe of 2p and 2c reserves and resources as at 1 January 2017.

Premier Oil says refinancing schemes of arrangements approved

June 26 (Reuters) - Premier Oil Plc ::Refinancing update - results of scheme meetings.Schemes of arrangement approved at scheme meetings of super senior scheme creditors by 100 pct in value of those voting.Schemes of arrangement approved at scheme meetings of senior scheme creditors by approximately 99.9 pct of those voting.

Premier Oil says Zama-1 well offshore Mexico was spudded

May 22 (Reuters) - Premier Oil Plc ::Zama-1 exploration well in block 7 (Premier equity 25 per cent) in shallow water Sureste basin, offshore Mexico, was spudded on May 21.Zama structure is estimated to have p90-p10 gross unrisked resource range of 100-500 mmbbls.