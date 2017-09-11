Edition:
Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS)

PNBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

129.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.35 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
Rs130.90
Open
Rs131.00
Day's High
Rs131.50
Day's Low
Rs128.80
Volume
1,148,287
Avg. Vol
7,580,156
52-wk High
Rs185.80
52-wk Low
Rs112.00

Samtel Color says Punjab National Bank filed application with NCLT to start isolvency process against co
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 05:04am EDT 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Samtel Color Ltd :Punjab National Bank filed application with NCLT for initiating corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against co.  Full Article

Lenders led by Punjab National Bank look sell 51 pct stake in Jindal India Thermal Power-ad
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 02:30am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - :Lenders led by Punjab National Bank <<>> seek to sell 51 percent stake in unlisted Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd - advertisement.  Full Article

India's Punjab National Bank June-qtr profit rises about 12 pct
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 01:42am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Punjab National Bank :June quarter net profit 3.43 billion rupees versus net profit of 3.06 billion rupees year ago.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 4.04 billion rupees.June quarter interest earned 121.36 billion rupees versus 115.75 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 13.66 percent versus 12.53 percent previous quarter.June quarter provisions and contingencies 26.09 billion rupees versus 22.84 billion rupees year ago.June quarter net NPA 8.67 percent versus 7.81 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
Tuesday, 13 Jun 2017 11:44pm EDT 

June 14 (Reuters) - :India's BSE Bank index .NSEBANK 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters.State Bank of India <<>> shares up 0.72 percent in pre-open trade, Punjab National Bank <<>> up 0.57 percent, Bank of Baroda <<>> up 1.21 percent.RBI on Tuesday said it has identified 12 of the largest loan defaulters and will order lenders to start bankruptcy proceedings against them nL3N1JB1TB.  Full Article

India's Punjab National Bank posts March-qtr profit
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 03:31am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Punjab National Bank :March quarter net profit 2.62 billion rupees versus net loss of 53.67 billion rupees year ago.March quarter interest earned 118.9 billion rupees versus 108.24 billion rupees year ago.Consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 4.40 billion rupees.March quarter provisions and contingencies 57.54 billion rupees versus 98.78 billion rupees year ago.March quarter gross NPA 12.53 percent versus 13.70 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 7.81 percent versus 9.09 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

Punjab National Bank Dec-qtr profit rises four-fold
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 01:48am EST 

Punjab National Bank : Dec quarter net profit 2.07 billion rupees versus net profit of 510.1 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter interest earned 119.84 billion rupees versus 122.21 billion rupees year ago . Dec quarter provisions and contingencies 29.36 billion rupees versus 37.76 billion rupees year ago . Dec quarter gross NPA 13.70 percent versus 13.63 percent previous quarter . Dec quarter net NPA 9.09 percent versus 9.10 percent previous quarter . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 6.29 billion rupees .Says provision coverage ratio as at Dec 31 works out to 54.96 percent.  Full Article

Punjab National Bank seeks members' nod to issue shares of up to 21.12 bln rupees to India govt
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 06:24am EDT 

Punjab National Bank : Seeks members' nod to issue equity shares of up to 21.12 billion rupees to India government .  Full Article

India's Punjab National Bank targetting 10-11 pct credit growth in FY17
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 03:42am EDT 

India's Punjab National Bank : Exec says net interest margin likely between 2.5 to 2.8 percent for fiscal year 2016/17 . Exec says targeting 10-11 percent of credit growth in this financial year Further company coverage: [PNBK.NS] (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal) ((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Punjab National Bank approves seeking members' nod for 21.12 bln rupee share issue to India govt
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 03:19am EDT 

Punjab National Bank : Approves seeking approval of shareholders for issuance and allotment of equity shares to GoI to the tune of 21.12 billion rupees .  Full Article

Punjab National Bank June-qtr profit down about 57.5 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 03:05am EDT 

Punjab National Bank : Punjab National Bank June-quarter net profit 3.06 billion rupees;interest earned 115.75 billion rupees; provisions 27.38 billion rupees . Says June-quarter gross NPA 13.75 percent versus 12.90 percent previous quarter; June-quarter net NPA 9.16 percent versus 8.61 percent previous quarter . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 1.18 billion rupees .  Full Article

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank approaches board to raise basel III compliant bonds

* Approached board to raise basel III compliant debt instrument tier I bonds worth INR 30 billion and tier - II bonds up to INR 30 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQBmAB Further company coverage:

