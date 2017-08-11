PNC Infratech Ltd (PNCI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - PNC Infratech Ltd :Says ‍designated Chakresh Kumar Jain, managing director as chief financial officer (cfo)​.

April 24 (Reuters) - PNC Infratech Ltd :Got letter from nhai on achievement of financial closure for project 'four laning / two laning with paved shoulders in Rajasthan.Says project is being implemented by PNC Rajasthan Highways Private Limited, special purpose vehicle incorporated by co.

PNC Infratech Ltd :Declared l1 bidder in two hybrid annuity highway projects of NHAI for an aggregate bid project cost (BPC) of rs. 2720.0 crore.

PNC Infratech Ltd : PNC Infratech Limited bags 2.33 billion rupees PWD road project in UP .

PNC Infratech Ltd : PNC Infratech bags hybrid annuity highway project of 8.81 billion rupees .

PNC Infratech Ltd : Board shall consider the proposal for sub-division of equity shares of the company .

PNC Infratech Ltd : PNC Infratech Limited gets INR 1.41 billion airport runway contract in U.P. .