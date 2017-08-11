Edition:
PNC Infratech Ltd (PNCI.NS)

PNCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

157.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs157.00
Open
Rs157.85
Day's High
Rs158.25
Day's Low
Rs156.15
Volume
29,460
Avg. Vol
200,171
52-wk High
Rs168.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PNC Infratech ‍designates Chakresh Jain as CFO​
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 06:39am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - PNC Infratech Ltd :Says ‍designated Chakresh Kumar Jain, managing director as chief financial officer (cfo)​.  Full Article

PNC Infratech gets letter from NHAI on financial closure for project in Rajasthan
Monday, 24 Apr 2017 08:23am EDT 

April 24 (Reuters) - PNC Infratech Ltd :Got letter from nhai on achievement of financial closure for project 'four laning / two laning with paved shoulders in Rajasthan.Says project is being implemented by PNC Rajasthan Highways Private Limited, special purpose vehicle incorporated by co.  Full Article

PNC Infratech declared lowest bidder in two projects of NHAI
Friday, 24 Mar 2017 02:20am EDT 

PNC Infratech Ltd :Declared l1 bidder in two hybrid annuity highway projects of NHAI for an aggregate bid project cost (BPC) of rs. 2720.0 crore.  Full Article

PNC Infratech gets 2.33 bln rupees road project in Uttar Pradesh
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 09:46am EDT 

PNC Infratech Ltd : PNC Infratech Limited bags 2.33 billion rupees PWD road project in UP .  Full Article

PNC Infratech gets hybrid annuity highway project of 8.81 bln rupees
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 06:10am EDT 

PNC Infratech Ltd : PNC Infratech bags hybrid annuity highway project of 8.81 billion rupees .  Full Article

PNC Infratech to consider sub-division of equity shares of co
Monday, 23 May 2016 08:48am EDT 

PNC Infratech Ltd : Board shall consider the proposal for sub-division of equity shares of the company .  Full Article

PNC Infratech gets airport runway contract in U.P. worth 1.41 bln rupees
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 02:03am EDT 

PNC Infratech Ltd : PNC Infratech Limited gets INR 1.41 billion airport runway contract in U.P. .  Full Article

