Pne Wind AG (PNEGn.DE)

PNE WIND says unit WKN sells 25.2 megawatts Swedish wind project

PNE Wind H1 EBIT loss widens to EUR 5.0 mln​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - PNE WIND AG ::‍FY FORECAST CONFIRMED (REMOVES H1, ADDS FY)​.‍POSITIVE EARNINGS CONTRIBUTIONS DUE TO BONUS PAYMENTS FROM 2016 PORTFOLIO SALE EXPECTED IN Q3​.‍IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017, GROUP GENERATED SALES OF EURO 39.5 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EURO 44.8 MILLION)​.H1 ‍OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) OF EURO -5.0 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EURO -1.4 MILLION)​.‍FOR 2017 FULL YEAR, BOARD OF MANAGEMENT CONFIRMS ITS FORECAST​.

Pne Wind Q1 EBIT up at 0.3 million euros

May 10 (Reuters) - PNE WIND AG ::IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017, PNE WIND GROUP GENERATED SALES OF EURO 20.4 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EURO 11.9 MILLION).Q1 TOTAL AGGREGATE OUTPUT OF EURO 24.6 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EURO 21.1 MILLION).Q1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) OF EURO 0.3 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EURO 0.2 MILLION).ALL SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL FIGURES OF FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR'S VALUES.CONFIRMS GROUP EBIT GUIDANCE FOR 2017 IN RANGE OF BETWEEN EURO 0 AND 15 MILLION.MANAGEMENT PLANS TO BUILD UP A EUROPEAN WIND FARM PORTFOLIO WITH A NOMINAL CAPACITY OF MORE THAN 200 MW BY 2019/2020.

Pne Wind: supervisory board proposes previous chairman, Alexis Fries, for re-election

Pne Wind AG : Candidates proposed for election to the supervisory board .Supervisory board also proposes that its previous chairman, Alexis Fries, be re-elected.

PNE Wind FY net income jumps to EUR 69.0 mln

PNE Wind AG : FY group EBIT of 97.0 million euros ($104.33 million) (prior year: 9.8 million euros) . FY basic earnings per share amounted to 0.90 euro (prior year: 0.05 euro) . FY net income of 69.0 million euros (prior year: 3.5 million euros) . On an EBIT basis, PNE Wind continues to anticipate positive operating results in area of euro 10 to 20 million euros for 2017 financial year .Due to changed market environment and investments in further expansion of proven portfolio strategy, board of management sees fiscal 2017 as a year of transition, in which group EBIT will range between 0 and 15 million euros.

PNE Wind AG : Proposal for dividend and special dividend . Today decided to suggest to general meeting of shareholders on May 31, 2016 distribution of a dividend of 0.04 euros and a special dividend of 0.08 euros per eligible share . FY total performance amounted to 259.2 million euros (previous year: 233.3 million euros) . FY operating profit (EBIT) of 97.0 million euros (previous year: 9.8 million euros) .FY net income for parent company totaled 40.1 million euros (previous year: 10.3 million euros).

Pne Wind sells offshore wind project 'Atlantis I'

Pne Wind AG : Sells offshore wind project 'Atlantis I' to Swedish utility Vattenfall . Project "Atlantis I" will be handed over to Vattenfall upon closing of sale and purchase agreement, which is still subject to various closing conditions, for a purchase price in a lower double digit million euro amount .Pne Wind will also participate in further value-add of project achieved by vattenfall through milestone payments.

PNE Wind: wind farm portfolio to be marketed by selling it to investors

PNE Wind AG : Wind farm portfolio to be marketed by selling it to investors .This is based on executive board and supervisory board's assessment that a portfolio sale is primarily a more secure transaction than an initial public offering.

PNE WIND H1 EBIT swings to loss of 1.4 million euros

PNE WIND AG : H1 operating profit (EBIT) of -1.4 million euros (prior year: 24.0 euros) and undiluted earnings per share of -0.10 euros (prior year: 0.25 euros) . Board of management confirms EBIT forecast of up to 100 million euros ($111.62 million) this year .In first six months of 2016, group generated sales of 44.8 million euros (prior year: 71.9 million euros).

PNE Wind Q1 EBIT at 0.2 million euros

PNE Wind AG : Board confirms record EBIT forecast of up to 100 million euros ($113.85 million)for full year . Q1 sales of 11.9 million euros (prior year: euro 15.2 million) .Q1 EBIT of 0.2 million euros (prior year: -6.0 million euros) and undiluted earnings per share of -0.05 euros(prior year: -0.13 euros).