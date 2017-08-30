Painted Pony Energy Ltd (PONY.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Painted Pony announces updated 2017 capital budget and 2018 development plans

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Painted Pony Energy Ltd :Painted Pony announces updated 2017 capital budget and 2018 development plans.Painted Pony Energy Ltd - ‍combined $72 million reduction to 2017 capital budget​.Painted Pony Energy Ltd - ‍2018 development plan comprised of a $33 million reduction in 2017 and a $39 million reduction in 2018​.Painted Pony Energy Ltd - ‍expected 2017 annual average daily production to be between 261 MMcfe/d (43,500 boe/d) and 276 MMcfe/d (46,000 boe/d)​.Painted Pony Energy Ltd - ‍anticipated 2018 annual average daily production to be between 411 MMcfe/d (68,500 boe/d) and 432 MMcfe/d (72,000 boe/d)​.Painted Pony - ‍revised 2017 capital budget of $314 million is about 10% lower than $347 million capital budget disclosed by Painted Pony on March 15​.Painted Pony Energy Ltd - ‍has four rigs currently running with an expectation to drill a total of 50 net wells in 2017​.Painted Pony Energy-2017 annual production guidance being influenced by about 6 MMcfe/d of voluntary production shut-ins due to low natural gas prices​.Painted Pony Energy-production volumes during Q4 2018 expected to average between 462 MMcfe/d (77,000 boe/d) and 480 MMcfe/d (80,000 boe/d).

Painted Pony enters into an investment agreement with Magnetar Capital

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Painted Pony Energy Ltd -:Painted Pony announces strategic financing, executive appointment, record production volumes, and second quarter 2017 financial and operating results.Entered into an investment agreement with Magnetar Capital.Qtrly earnings per share $0.10.Magnetar capital agreed to invest c$200 million in co, consisting of c$150 million of notes and c$50 million of debentures.Qtrly funds flow from operations $0.13/share.

Painted Pony announces retirement of CFO

June 27 (Reuters) - Painted Pony Energy Ltd -:Painted Pony announces retirement of CFO.Painted Pony Energy - John H. Van de Pol, CFO, has advised Painted Pony's board of directors and executive team of his intention to retire.Painted Pony Energy Ltd - van de pol's retirement will be effective august 15, 2017.Painted Pony Energy Ltd - an executive search firm has been engaged to find a suitable replacement..

Painted Pony says increased production by 116 pct to 215.3 mmcfe/d (35,878 boe/d) in Q1

May 10 (Reuters) - Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd :Painted Pony reports increased credit facilities and first quarter 2017 financial and operating results.Increased production by 116% to 215.3 mmcfe/d (35,878 boe/d), in-line with previously released guidance in q1.Corporation has entered into an agreement to increase its credit facilities to $500 million.Painted Pony's pro forma 2017 capital program is expected to be $348 million.Painted Pony expects pro forma production volumes during q2 of 2017 to average approximately 234 mmcfe/d.Average pro forma production volumes for 2017 are expected to be approximately 290.0 mmcfe/d.Qtrly funds flow from operations $0.25.

Painted Pony announces acquisition and $100 mln equity financing

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd : Painted Pony announces strategic montney acquisition and $100 million equity financing . Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - total consideration of 41.0 million common shares of Painted Pony will be issued to urc . Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - Painted Pony will also assume other expected transaction costs of arc, encap, urc and ugr . Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd- portion of proceeds will be used to fund drilling on acquired assets and on existing Painted Pony lands . Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd- balance of proceeds will be used to reduce bank indebtedness and general corporate purposes . Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - total consideration for ugr of approximately $276.6 million . Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - acquisition significantly increases painted pony's reserves base, increasing 2p reserves by 39% or 2.0 tcfe . Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - acquisition also increases painted pony's reserves base, increasing 1p reserves by 29% or 768 bcfe . Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - expanded program would take painted pony's 2017 capital program to $348 million from current forecast of $288 million . Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - believes that incremental activities will drive production and cash flow accretion in first full year of ownership . Painted Pony petroleum-2018 annual average daily production seen to be up about 41% from 360 mmcfe/d (60,000 boe/d) to 509 mmcfe/d (84,800 boe/d).

Painted Pony Petroleum says reduced 2017 capital spending to $288 mln

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd : Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - reduced 2017 capital spending to $288 million from previously announced capital budget of $319 million . Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - expect capital spending in 2018 of $216 million . Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - anticipate drilling 58 net wells and completing 51 net wells as part of 2017 capital program . Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - expect to drill 37 net wells and complete 42 net wells in 2018 . Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - anticipate annual average daily production in 2018 of 360 mmcfe/d (60,000 boe/d) . Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - expect 2017 annual average daily production of approximately 260 mmcfe/d . Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - 2018 capital plan is expected to deliver annual average daily production of 360 mmcfe/d (60,000 boe/d) . Painted Pony - believes decision to reduce 2017 capital budget, reduction to 2018 development plan is based on current commodity strip price outlook .Painted Pony - production levels from reduced 2017 budget, 2018 development plan are expected to fulfill co's take-or-pay processing commitments.

Painted Pony says daily production volumes for 2017 expected to average around 288 mmcfe/d

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd : Painted Pony achieves 2016 exit production of more than 240 mmcfe/d (40,000 boe/d), announces operational update and attendance at the TD Securities London Energy Conference . Daily production volumes for 2017 are expected to average approximately 288 mmcfe/d . Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - Q4 2016 daily production volumes averaged approximately 218.7 mmcfe/d . Painted Pony Petroleum - liquids production volumes in 2017 expected to be more than 9 pct of total production volumes or approximately 4,400 bbls/d . Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - since November 2016, Painted Pony has hedged an additional 56.5 mmcf/d on contracts for 2017 and 2018 . Anticipates 2017 forecasted exit production volumes to be approximately 408 mmcfe/d . Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd says daily production volumes for 2017 are expected to average approximately 288 mmcfe/d (48,000 boe/d) .Painted Pony Petroleum - hedged total of 65 pct of natural gas production during 2017 at average price of $3.30/mcf on AECO swaps (51 pct of hedged volumes).

Painted Pony Petroleum announces swap of montney acreage and wells with industry partner

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd : Painted Pony Petroleum announces swap of montney acreage and wells with industry partner . Co's average working interest across its montney acreage will increase from 75% currently to greater than 86% at closing .Says transaction is anticipated to have a neutral impact on Painted Pony's reserves.

Painted Pony Petroleum says Townsend facility is over 90 pct complete

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd Says Completion Of 198 Mmcf/D Altagas Townsend Facility Remains On Schedule For A Mid : Financial hedges currently cover 63% of remaining 2016 forecast average production (89.5 mmcf/d) . Production averaged 99.6 mmcfe/d (16,601 boe/d) in q1 of 2016 . 2016 commissioning . Average daily production volumes during q1 of 2016 represent a 2% increase over q1 2015 production volumes of 97.5 mmcfe/d . Production guidance for 2016 remains unchanged . Says altagas confirms that townsend facility is over 90% complete with construction progress continuing ahead of schedule . Painted pony petroleum ltd says expects to begin delivering volumes to townsend facility during q3 of 2016 . Painted pony petroleum ltd says targeting 2016 exit production volumes of approximately 240 mmcfe/d .Painted pony announces reconfirmed $325 million credit facility, townsend facility update, and first quarter 2016 financial and operating results.