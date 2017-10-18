Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (POT.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

Oct 22 (Reuters) - ARAB POTASH CO ::SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM.SAYS COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA APPROVES MERGER PROVIDED POTASHCORP DIVESTS STAKE IN GLOBAL INVESTMENTS INCLUDING ITS STAKE IN ARAB POTASH.

Agrium and Potashcorp receive regulatory approval in India

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc ::Agrium and Potashcorp announce receipt of regulatory approval in India.Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc and Agrium Inc expect to close transaction by end of Q4 of 2017​.Regulatory review and approval process continues in U.S. and China for proposed merger with Potashcorp​.

Agrium and Potashcorp provide update for proposed merger of equals

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc :Agrium and Potashcorp provide update for proposed merger of equals.‍Regulatory review and approval process has progressed in all remaining jurisdictions.​.‍Now expect to close transaction by end of Q4 of 2017​.‍In canada and U.S., parties are working with canadian competition bureau and FTC to resolve final issues in superphosphoric acid, nitric acid​.‍Remedies under consideration are not expected to impact estimated $500-million of annual operating synergies​.‍"Both companies remain highly confident in consummating merger of equals​".‍Informed that China's MOFCOM, India's CCI intend to condition deal approvals on divestment of some of Potashcorp's offshore minority ownership interests​.

Agrium Q2 adjusted EPS $4.09

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc :Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $4.09 .Qtrly retail sales were $5.7 billion versus $5.8 billion in Q2 2016.Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.75 to $5.25.Q2 net earnings to equity holders of Agrium $4.03 per share diluted.Qtrly sales $6,319 million versus $6,415 million last year.Agrium Inc - FY17 total capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $650-million to $700-million.Says lowered upper end of our annual guidance range due to an expected weak nitrogen pricing environment.Agrium Inc - potash production in 2017 is now expected to range between 2.5 million and 2.7 million tonnes.Updated FY 2017 retail EBITDA range from $1.150-billion to $1.20-billion compared to previous guidance of $1.125-billion to $1.250-billion.Sees 2017 nitrogen production to range between 3.5 million tonnes to 3.6 million tonnes.Nitrogen sales volumes were 1.2 million tonnes in q2 versus 1.2 million tonnes last year.Potash sales volumes were 714,000 tonnes in q2 versus. 697,000 tonnes last year.Agrium Inc - qtrly total wholesale sales $848 million versus $882 million in Q2 2016.Completion of merger with PotashCorp anticipated near Q3 end.Q2 earnings per share view $4.01, revenue view $6.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.87, revenue view $13.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Israel Chemicals Q2 profit dips

Aug 3 (Reuters) - ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd ::Q2 revenue $1.32 billion versus $1.38 billion previous year.Q2 net income $57 million versus $120 million previous year.Q2 revenue view $1.32 billion, net profit view $90.8 million -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says recorded provision "in an immaterial amount" to cover short-term costs of spill at Rotem Amfert plant.

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan not planning potash output cuts-CEO

July 27 (Reuters) - Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc CEO Jochen Tilk, speaking on a conference call, said: :Potash Corp has not been approached by China-based interests for its SQM stake.Potash Corp will maintain potash market share as demand grows, has flexibility to raise output.Potash Corp has no intention to make significant cuts to potash production.

PotashCorp Q2 earnings per share $0.24

July 27 (Reuters) - Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc ::PotashCorp reports second-quarter earnings of $0.24 per share.Q2 earnings per share $0.24.Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.45 to $0.65.Potash Corp - ‍expect merger of equals with agrium to close late in Q3 of 2017​.Potash Corp - full-year 2017 guidance maintained at $0.45-$0.65 per share, including merger-related costs of $0.06 per share.Potash Corp - ‍full-year 2017 guidance maintained at $0.45-$0.65 per share, including merger-related costs of $0.06 per share​.Potash Corp Q2 sales $1,120 million versus $1,053 million."global potash markets continued to improve through Q2".Potash Corp - for potash, ‍sales volumes for quarter (2.4 million tonnes) exceeded those for comparable periods in 2016.Potash Corp sees FY 2017 capital expenditures about $600 million."in nitrogen, startup of new global capacity had a negative impact on market fundamentals during quarter".Potash Corp - ‍increased anticipated potash global shipment range to 62-65 million tonnes for 2017​.Potash Corp - ‍average realized potash price of $174 per tonne for Q2​.Potash - "despite strong demand in Latam, global phosphate markets remained subdued in Q2 largely due to increased supply and lower shipments to India".Potash Corp - for nitrogen, ‍sales volumes of 1.6 million tonnes for quarter were 6 percent higher than those in same period of 2016​.

Canpotex says expected total shipments to China of about 2.1 mln MT for 2017

July 24 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc :Canpotex - with conclusion of new potash supply contracts with Chinese customers, confirms expected total shipments to China of about 2.1 million MT for 2017.

Potash Corp declares quarterly dividend

May 10 (Reuters) - Potash Corp :Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc declares quarterly dividend.Sets quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.

Israel Chemicals first quarter revenue up

May 10 (Reuters) - ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd , ICL.N:Israel Chemicals (ICL) reported on Wednesday first quarter revenue of $1.3 billion versus $1.27 billion a year earlier..ICL reported adjusted net profit of $68 million for the quarter, versus $85 million a year earlier..The company's quarterly revenue view was $1.32 billion and adjusted net profit view $63.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.ICL declared a quarterly dividend of $34 million..