Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO)

Power Corporation Of Canada qtrly ‍adjusted earnings/share $0.86​

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Power Corporation Of Canada ::Power Corporation reports second quarter and six-month financial results and dividends.Power Corporation Of Canada qtrly ‍net earnings attributable to participating shareholders were $350 million or $0.75 per share.Power Corporation Of Canada qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share $0.86​.

Power Corporation's president and co-CEO André Desmarais takes medical leave of absence

April 28 (Reuters) - Power Corporation Of Canada -:Power Corporation's deputy chairman, president and co-ceo André Desmarais takes medical leave of absence.Power Corporation of Canada says desmarais looks forward to resuming all his activities at power corporation group of companies by end of this year.

Power Corporation Of Canada announces issue of debentures

Power Corporation Of Canada : Power Corporation Of Canada - issue of debentures . Power Corporation Of Canada says has priced issuance of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 4.81% debentures due january 31, 2047 . Power Corporation Of Canada - debentures will be dated January 31, 2017 and will mature on January 31, 2047 .Power Corporation Of Canada says debentures have been priced to provide a yield to maturity of 4.81%.

Power reports Q1 earnings of C$0.36 per share

Power Corporation Of Canada : Q1 operating earnings per share c$0.67 . Q1 earnings per share c$0.36 . Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.335per share . Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.335per share .Power corporation reports first quarter financial results and dividend increase of 7.6%.