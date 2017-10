PPC Ltd (PPCJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PPC Ltd announces ‍withdrawal of interest by Dangote Cement

Oct 6 (Reuters) - PPC Ltd :‍WITHDRAWAL OF INTEREST BY DANGOTE CEMENT PLC​.‍ON 5 OCTOBER 2017, BOARD RECEIVED FROM DANGOTE A FORMAL WITHDRAWAL OF ITS INTEREST IN RESPECT OF PROPOSED COMBINATION​.

PPC sets up independent board to consider terms of Fairfax partial offer

Sept 15 (Reuters) - PPC Ltd::constituted independent board; currently considering terms, conditions, merits, of transaction in addition to other proposals received​.

South Africa's PPC ‍confirms acquisition interest from Dangote Cement

Sept 14 (Reuters) - PPC Ltd :‍CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED A NON-BINDING COMMUNICATION OF INTEREST FROM DANGOTE CEMENT PLC WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITION OF ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF PPC​.‍INDEPENDENT BOARD OF PPC IS CONSIDERING INDICATIVE PROPOSAL AND WILL MAKE A FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT​.

Fairfax Africa announces partial offer to acquire shares of PPC Limited

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Fairfax Africa Holdings Corp ::Fairfax Africa announces partial offer to acquire shares of PPC Limited and support of proposed merger with AfriSam group proprietary limited through recapitalization transaction.‍Partial offer to acquire shares of PPC representing a value of R2 billion for cash consideration of R5.75 (about $0.44) per ordinary share​.Unit submitted letter to board of PPC Limited to make partial offer to acquire shares of PPC representing value of R2 billion​.‍Fairfax Africa received irrevocable support of PIC, Phembani, AfriSam regarding partial offer, recapitalisation and merger​.‍Consideration for partial offer will be settled by FSA in cash​.‍FSA would hold approximately 23% of outstanding shares of PPC prior to consummation of merger​.FSA entered into non-revolving term letter of credit facility, available by way of letter of credit in amount of R2 billion.Upon completion of offer, ‍Fairfax consortium would hold about 38.6% of outstanding shares of combined company.

PPC Ltd says Fairfax makes a partial offer of 2 bln rand

Sept 4 (Reuters) - PPC LTD ::FAIRFAX AFRICA INVESTMENTS PROPRIETARY DELIVERED A LETTER INDICATING THAT OFFEROR HAS A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE A PARTIAL OFFER.OFFER AT A PRICE OF R5.75 PER ORDINARY SHARE OF PPC.DEAL VALUED AT R2 BILLION OF ISSUED ORDINARY STATED CAPITAL OF PPC.

PPC updates on proposed merger with AfriSam

Aug 25 (Reuters) - PPC Ltd :AFRISAM HAS NOTIFIED PPC THAT IT HAS TERMINATED HOT WHICH FORMED BASIS OF CURRENT ENGAGEMENTS BETWEEN PARTIES WITH REGARD TO PROPOSED MERGER.AFRISAM HAS INDICATED TO PPC THAT IT INTENDS SUBMITTING A NEW PROPOSAL REGARDING A POSSIBLE COMBINATION OF PARTIES.OUTCOME OF THESE DISCUSSIONS MAY HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON PRICE OF COMPANY'S SECURITIES.

PPC Group says group revenue tracked ahead of previous comparative period

Aug 17 (Reuters) - PPC LTD ::GROUP REVENUE HAS TRACKED AHEAD OF PREVIOUS COMPARATIVE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2016.SAYS FIRST QUARTER GROUP EBITDA IS IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS YEAR.SOUTH AFRICAN BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT REMAINS CHALLENGING WITH CONTINUED LOWER LEVELS OF FIXED INVESTMENT AND CONSUMER SPEND.GROUP'S NET DEBT POSITION IN JUNE 2017 HAS IMPROVED FURTHER ON MARCH 2017.

PPC announces resignation of Darryll Castle as CEO and director

July 24 (Reuters) - PPC LTD ::SAYS THAT COMPANY AND CEO HAVE AGREED TO PART WAY.SAYS RESIGNATION OF DARRYLL CASTLE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR OF PPC.

PPC says FY HEPS down 93 pct to 7 cents​

June 7 (Reuters) - Ppc Ltd ::FY group revenue increased 5 pct to 9.6 billion​ rand.FY headline earnings per share down 93 pct to 7 cents​.FY ‍cement capacity increased by 33 pct from 8.6 MTPA to 11.4 MTPA.Directors have decided not to declare a dividend​.‍"Trading environment in DRC continues to be challenging​".

PPC FY EBITDA projected to fall by between 10-15 pct

June 1 (Reuters) - PPC Ltd ::FY group EBITDA is projected to contract by 10 - 15 pct, whilst net profit attributable to PPC shareholders is expected to decline by 85 - 95 pct.FY basic earnings and HEPS expected to be between 85-95 pct lower (between 18-6 cents; and between 16-5 cents respectively) versus 117 cents and 107 cents last year.