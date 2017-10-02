Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

By David Ljunggren:Canada Competition Bureau says continuing to review Pembina Pipeline Corp's acquisition of Veresen, even though parties announced transaction closed Monday.Canada Competition Bureau says review is focused on the parties' ethane transportation assets in Canada.Canada Competition Bureau says it has one year following completion of a transaction to challenge the deal at the Competition Tribunal.

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp ::PEMBINA ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH VERESEN, DECLARES INCREASED COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE.PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND FOR OCTOBER 2017 OF $0.18 PER SHARE ​.PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - ‍NEW DIVIDEND REFLECTS 5.9 PERCENT INCREASE TO CURRENT MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE OF $0.17 PER SHARE​.PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - COMMISSIONING IS NOW UNDERWAY FOR COMPANY'S DUVERNAY ASSETS.PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - ‍DUVERNAY COMPLEX IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED INTO SERVICE ON NOVEMBER 1, 2017, AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND UNDER BUDGET​.PEMBINA PIPELINE - ANTICIPATES THAT CONSTRUCTION OF 160 KM NORTHEAST BRITISH COLUMBIA PIPELINE WILL BE COMPLETED IN OCTOBER ON TIME AND ON BUDGET.PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - ‍NEBC EXPANSION IS EXPECTED TO ADD APPROXIMATELY 75 THOUSAND BARRELS PER DAY​.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp :Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces Phase V pipeline expansion update.Pembina Pipeline Corp - ‍company is also revising its capital cost estimate for Phase V by an additional $135 million for a total capital cost of $385 million​.Pembina Pipeline Corp - ‍company continues to anticipate bringing Phase V into service in late-2018​.

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp ::Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces $600 million public note offering.Agreed to issue $600 million of senior unsecured medium-term notes​.Net proceeds will be used to repay short-term indebtedness of co under credit facilities, to fund Pembina's capital program​.Offering to be conducted in 2 tranches; $350 million principal amount through re-opening co's 2.99% medium-term notes, series 8, due Jan 22, 2024​.Offering also consisting of $250 million principal amount through re-opening of co's 4.74% medium-term notes, series 9, due Jan 21, 2047​.

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp :Pembina Pipeline Corporation reports solid second quarter 2017 results.Pembina Pipeline Corp - qtrly revenue $1,166 ‍​ million versus $1,027 million.Pembina Pipeline Corp - qtrly total volume 1,963 MBOE/D versus 1,793 MBOE/D.Qtrly earnings per share $0.26‍​.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 revenue view c$1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Pembina Pipeline - upon closing of veresen transaction, pembina intends to increase its monthly dividend by 5.9 percent to $0.18 per common share.Pembina Pipeline-on way to fulfilling goal of reaching projected 2018 adjusted EBITDA between $2.55 billion and $2.75 billion, assuming completion of veresen deal.

July 18 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp :Pembina Pipeline Corp files for mixed shelf of upto $3.0 billion - SEC Filing.Pembina Pipeline Corp says intends to use net proceeds to repay indebtedness, to finance ongoing capital program, for other general corporate purposes.

July 12 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp :Pembina and Veresen announce Court of Queen's Bench approval of business combination.Veresen Inc - Pembina and Veresen continue to expect transaction will close late in Q3 or early in Q4 of 2017.

July 11 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp :Pembina & Veresen announce Veresen shareholder approval of business combination.Pembina Pipeline Corp - Greater than 99 percent of Veresen common shares voted at meeting were voted in favor of arrangement.

May 15 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp :Pembina pipeline corporation and petrochemical industries co. Of kuwait establish joint venture and proceed with front end engineering design for proposed 1.2 billion pound per year integrated polypropylene facility.Pembina pipeline corp - proposed pdh/pp facility is expected to consume 22,000 barrels per day of alberta-produced propane.Pembina pipeline corp - preliminary capital cost estimate of project is $3.8 - $4.2 billion (gross).Pembina pipeline - project anticipated to produce over 1.2 billion pounds/year of polypropylene, to be transported to north american and global markets.Pembina pipeline-co, pic executed 50/50 jv agreements including terms in support of project & formed a new entity, canada kuwait petrochemical corp.Pembina pipeline - jv expects to construct pdh/pp facility in close proximity to rfs in sturgeon county, part of alberta's industrial heartland.

May 4 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp :Pembina pipeline corporation reports strong first quarter 2017 results.Pembina pipeline corp says qtrly total volume 2,010 mboe/d versus 1,804 mboe/d.Pembina pipeline corp qtrly earnings per share $0.49.Pembina pipeline corp qtrly revenue $1,485 million versus $1,017 million.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 revenue view c$1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Pembina pipeline corp - "by next year in 2018", expect adjusted ebitda to reach approximately $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion.Pembina pipeline - "by next year in 2018" expect adjusted ebitda to increases to $2.55 to $2.75 billion, should transaction with veresen successfully close.