Praj Industries Ltd (PRAJ.NS)

Praj Industries says Praj-Gevo joint development deal to enter commercialization phase

July 26 (Reuters) - Praj Industries Ltd :Says Praj-Gevo joint development agreement to enter commercialization phase.Says Gevo’s proprietary isobutanol technology will now be available for licensing to processors of sugar cane juice, molasses.

Praj Industries extends term of Pramod Chaudhari as executive chairman for two years

June 30 (Reuters) - Praj Industries Ltd :Says extended term Pramod Chaudhari as executive chairman for two years with effect from 1st August.

India's Praj Industries March-qtr consol profit down about 41 pct

May 24 (Reuters) - Praj Industries Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 227.8 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 3.16 billion rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 384.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.52 billion rupees.Proposed dividend of 1.62 rupees per share.

Praj Industries says June-qtr consol net profit falls by about 52 pct

Praj Industries Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 41.1 million rupees; consol total income from operations inr 2.05 billion .

Praj Industries March-qtr consol profit falls

Praj Industries Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 340 million rupees; net sales 3.30 billion rupees .