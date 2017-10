Prism Cement Ltd (PRIS.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Prism Cement appoints Manish Bhatia as CFO

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Prism Cement Ltd :Says CFO Pramod Akhramka resigns ‍​.Says appointment of Manish Bhatia as chief financial officer.

Prism Cement gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs and/or other debt securities

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Prism Cement Ltd :Gets members' nod for appointment of Atul Desai as executive director, CEO (RMC).Gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs and/or other debt securities.

India's Prism Cement gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Prism Cement Ltd ::Gets members' nod for appointment of Atul Desai as executive director, CEO (RMC).Gets members' nod for private placement of ncds and/or other debt securities.

India's Prism Cement June qtr profit rises

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Prism Cement Ltd :June quarter net profit 166.9 million rupees versus profit of 156.5 million rupees last year.June quarter net sales 14.34 billion rupees versus 14.06 billion rupees last year.Says demand scenario for all three divisions of co expected to be better in second half of FY 2018 on back of better monsoon.

Prism Cement says step-down JV completes expansion Dhuva plant

June 21 (Reuters) - Prism Cement Ltd :Says step-down JV, completed expansion of 4.2 million m2 (msm) per annum vitrified tiles capacity at its Dhuva plant.

India's Prism Cement March-qtr profit falls

May 25 (Reuters) - Prism Cement Ltd ::March quarter net profit 701.5 million rupees versus 756.1 million rupees year ago.Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 23.01 million rupees.March quarter total income 15.76 billion rupees versus 15.91 billion rupees year ago.

Prism Cement says HDFC mutual fund increases stake in co to 7.35 pct

Prism Cement Ltd :says HDFC mutual fund increases stake in co by 2.037 percent to 7.35 percent.

Prism Cement appoints Atul Desai as additional director, executive director & CEO (RMC)

Prism Cement Ltd : Appointed Atul R. Desai as an additional director and executive director & CEO (RMC) .

Prism Cement says Rajesh Kapadia resigned as chairman

Prism Cement Ltd : Rajesh kapadia, chairman resigned from the board of directors .

Prism Cement entered into power supply agreement with BLA Power

Prism Cement Ltd : Entered into a power supply agreement and other related agreements/documents with bla power .