Prakash Industries Ltd (PRKI.NS)

PRKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

142.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.20 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
Rs140.65
Open
Rs141.00
Day's High
Rs143.80
Day's Low
Rs141.00
Volume
813,580
Avg. Vol
2,211,379
52-wk High
Rs149.00
52-wk Low
Rs42.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Prakash Industries Sept-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 03:55am EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Prakash Industries Ltd ::Sept quarter profit 658.3 million rupees versus profit 145.4 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter revenue from operations 6.48 billion rupees versus 5.56 billion rupees year ago.Says sales volume, turnover likely to witness growth of over 60 percent and 80 percent respectively in Q3 ‍​.  Full Article

Prakash Industries plans to double Kashipur plant‍ production capacity ​by Sept 2019
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 12:52am EDT 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Prakash Industries Ltd ::Says planned to double production capacity to 110,000 tonnes per annum by Sept 2019 in phases at Kashipur plant‍​.  Full Article

Prakash Industries says co on SEBI list of 331 firms presumed to be shell companies
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 04:20am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Prakash Industries Ltd :Says co's name is on the SEBI list of 331 companies presumed to be shell companies ‍​.Says "we are not a shell company as alleged".Says in letter to SEBI "we call upon you to forthwith withdraw such direction "‍​.  Full Article

India's Prakash Industries June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 17 Jul 2017 02:52am EDT 

July 17 (Reuters) - Prakash Industries Ltd ::June quarter profit 594.1 million rupees versus 140.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 7.24 billion rupees versus 6.39 billion rupees year ago.Says foresee growth of around 30 percent in Q2 sales volumes over Q2 last year.  Full Article

BRIEF-Prakash Industries allots 3.7 mln shares on conversion of FCCB
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 07:14am EDT 

Corrects headline to say Prakash Industries allots 3.7 mln shares, not 3 mln shares:Says allotted 3.7 million equity shares on conversion of FCCB.  Full Article

India's Prakash Industries March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 22 May 2017 03:15am EDT 

May 22 (Reuters) - India's Prakash Industries Ltd :March quarter net profit 343.1 million rupees versus profit 174 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 7 billion rupees versus 5.43 blnnrupees year ago.  Full Article

Prakash Industries Dec-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 02:18am EST 

Prakash Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 181.1 million rupees versus 32.1 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 5.21 billion rupees versus 4.72 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Prakash Industries says unaware of any CBI action regarding coal scam investigation
Monday, 5 Dec 2016 07:20am EST 

Prakash Industries Ltd : Prakash Industries clarifies on news item "CBI registers fresh case against Prakash Industries in coal scam" .Says unaware of any action taken by CBI.  Full Article

Prakash Industries June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 04:14am EDT 

Prakash Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 140.4 million rupees versus 18.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 6.39 billion rupees versus 7.16 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Prakash Industries secures coal linkage from South Eastern Coalfields
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 06:18am EDT 

Prakash Industries Ltd : Secured a coal linkage of 53,500 MT per annum for the next 5 years at base price from South Eastern Coalfields in Chhattisgarh .  Full Article

