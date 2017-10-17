Prakash Industries Ltd (PRKI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Prakash Industries Sept-qtr profit rises

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Prakash Industries Ltd ::Sept quarter profit 658.3 million rupees versus profit 145.4 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter revenue from operations 6.48 billion rupees versus 5.56 billion rupees year ago.Says sales volume, turnover likely to witness growth of over 60 percent and 80 percent respectively in Q3 ‍​.

Prakash Industries plans to double Kashipur plant‍ production capacity ​by Sept 2019

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Prakash Industries Ltd ::Says planned to double production capacity to 110,000 tonnes per annum by Sept 2019 in phases at Kashipur plant‍​.

Prakash Industries says co on SEBI list of 331 firms presumed to be shell companies

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Prakash Industries Ltd :Says co's name is on the SEBI list of 331 companies presumed to be shell companies ‍​.Says "we are not a shell company as alleged".Says in letter to SEBI "we call upon you to forthwith withdraw such direction "‍​.

India's Prakash Industries June-qtr profit rises

July 17 (Reuters) - Prakash Industries Ltd ::June quarter profit 594.1 million rupees versus 140.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 7.24 billion rupees versus 6.39 billion rupees year ago.Says foresee growth of around 30 percent in Q2 sales volumes over Q2 last year.

BRIEF-Prakash Industries allots 3.7 mln shares on conversion of FCCB

India's Prakash Industries March-qtr profit rises

May 22 (Reuters) - India's Prakash Industries Ltd :March quarter net profit 343.1 million rupees versus profit 174 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 7 billion rupees versus 5.43 blnnrupees year ago.

Prakash Industries Dec-qtr profit rises

Prakash Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 181.1 million rupees versus 32.1 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 5.21 billion rupees versus 4.72 billion rupees year ago.

Prakash Industries says unaware of any CBI action regarding coal scam investigation

Prakash Industries Ltd : Prakash Industries clarifies on news item "CBI registers fresh case against Prakash Industries in coal scam" .Says unaware of any action taken by CBI.

Prakash Industries June-qtr profit rises

Prakash Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 140.4 million rupees versus 18.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 6.39 billion rupees versus 7.16 billion rupees last year .

Prakash Industries secures coal linkage from South Eastern Coalfields

Prakash Industries Ltd : Secured a coal linkage of 53,500 MT per annum for the next 5 years at base price from South Eastern Coalfields in Chhattisgarh .