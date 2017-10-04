Proximus NV (PROX.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 4 (Reuters) - PROXIMUS NV ::EDPNET SIGNS COMMERCIAL FIBER-TO-THE-HOME WHOLESALE DEAL WITH PROXIMUS.

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Proximus NV ::ACQUIRES UNBRACE, AN APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT COMPANY.

July 28 (Reuters) - PROXIMUS NV : :‍Q2'17 UNDERLYING DOMESTIC REVENUE STABLE; DOMESTIC EBITDA UP +1.1% TO EUR 430 MILLION​.2017 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.‍Q2'17 UNDERLYING GROUP EBITDA OF EUR 464 MILLION, +0.4% YEAR-ON-YEAR​.‍FOR FIRST-HALF 2017, PROXIMUS POSTS DOMESTIC UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.7%, GROUP UNDERLYING EBITDA GROWTH OF 3.8% AND REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK​.‍Q2 UNIQUE TV CUSTOMERS TOTALED 1,533,000, WITH +17,000 NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS IN Q2 OF 2017 (+ 5.2% YEAR-ON-YEAR)​.‍PROXIMUS' FREE CASH FLOW FOR FIRST HALF YEAR OF 2017 TOTALED EUR 212 MILLION​.PROXIMUS’ GROUP CAPEX FOR THE YEAR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 1 BILLION‍​.

May 15 (Reuters) - PROXIMUS NV :REACHES AGREEMENT WITH PRO LEAGUE ON BROADCASTING RIGHTS TO JUPILER PRO LEAGUE (D1A) FOR NEXT THREE SEASONS.

Proximus underlying group EBITDA beats Reuters poll

May 5 (Reuters) - Proximus NV ::Q1 total income EUR 1.44 billion versus EUR 1.43 billion year ago.For the first quarter of 2017, Proximus posted domestic underlying revenue of EUR 1,111 million, a 3.2% growth from the previous year..Q1’17 underlying group EBITDA of EUR 449 million, +7.5% year-on-year.Full-Year 2017 outlook confirmed..Proximus’ fcf for the first quarter of 2017 totaled eur 173 million. This was eur 40 million more than the fcf reported for the comparable period in 2016.Expects to close the year with nearly stable domestic revenue and slightly growing group EBITDA.Q1 net income group share EUR 119 million versus EUR 112 million year ago.Announced three-year dividend commitment, proximus expects to return over 2017-2019 a stable gross dividend per share of EUR 1.50..Proximus remains well on track to deliver its EUR 150 million cost reduction ambition set for 2019..In Q1 achieved further progress in its market shares for fixed internet to 46.6% and for digital tv to 36.3%, for mobile its market share was 38.5% , -0.2pp from a year ago.In Q1 +27,000 unique tv-customers, total of 1,516,000.In Q1 +24,000 fixed internet lines, total of 1,944,000.In Q1 +44,000 mobile postpaid cards, 3,780,000 in total.In Q1 -64,000 mobile prepaid cards, 1,117,000 in total.Reuters poll: Q1 revenues underlying EUR 1.43 billion; Q1 EBITDA underlying EUR 441 million; Q1 net income EUR 123 million.

May 4 (Reuters) - Proximus NV ::Acquires Davinsi Labs and strengthens its position on growing cyber security market.

April 27 (Reuters) - Proximus NV ::Proximus and Vodafone << >> to renew their cooperation agreement for a period of five years.Partnership aims to explore specific areas such as cars connected and mobility solutions.

April 26 (Reuters) - Proximus NV ::Proximus launches the project ‘fiber for belgium’ to bring a future-proof next generation network to its customers.Announces an investment of 3 billion euros ($3.28 billion) in the coming 10 years to accelerate the roll-out of fiber in Belgium.Proximus will cover more than 85 pct of all enterprises and more than 50 pct of all households with fiber.Expects with fiber an increase of its market share in the residential segment and to a strengthening of its position in the enterprise segment.Intends to return to its shareholders a stable dividend of 1.50 euros per share over the period 2017-2019.Estimates its annual investment level for the group over the next 3 years to be around 1 billion euros.

April 25 (Reuters) - Proximus NV ::Announces subsidiary BICS enters a definitive agreement to acquire Telesign.

Proximus has successfully issued 500 million euros senior unsecured notes

Proximus NV : Has successfully issued 500 million euros senior unsecured notes due March 2022 . Spread of this transaction was set at 25 basis points over 5-year mid-swap rate . Issue was very well received with an order book in excess of 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion) (nearly 3 times oversubscribed) and was placed with more than 75 European institutional investors . Proceeds of the new issue will be used primarily to refinance existing short term debt and upcoming maturities