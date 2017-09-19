Kering SA (PRTP.PA)
359.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
€1.40 (+0.39%)
€357.80
€360.55
€360.80
€356.50
268,209
185,603
€360.80
€187.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Artemis to issue Kering convertible bonds at 102.25 pct of nominal value
Sept 19 (Reuters) - ARTEMIS::SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 375 MILLION NONDILUTIVE CASH-SETTLED EXCHANGEABLE BONDS INTO EXISTING KERING <<
Kering appoints a new CEO for its unit Ulysse Nardin
Aug 18 (Reuters) - KERING SA
Kering, Alibaba Group agree to cooperate in protection of Intellectual Property, Joint Enforcement
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kering::Kering and Alibaba Group agree to cooperate in protection of intellectual property and joint enforcement.Kering says as part of agreement, Kering has agreed to dismiss lawsuit filed against Alibaba and Alipay in US district court in New York. Full Article
Kering not considering acquisitions in the short-term- deputy CEO
July 27 (Reuters) - Kering
Kering CFO says Gucci to reach 30 percent Ebit margin in 2017
April 25 (Reuters) - Kering
2017 will be a year of stabilisation for Bottega Veneta
Kering
Kering says will be growth at Bottega Veneta in 2017 but "very progressive"
Kering
Kering sees Bottega Veneta margin drop in H2 similar to H1
Kering Sa
Kering to appoint Belgian designer Vaccarello at YSL-source
Kering SA:Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello to replace Slimane at Yves Saint Laurent.Kering to announce appointment of Vaccarello at Yves Saint Laurent as early as on Monday. Full Article
Kering decided to distribute an interim dividend of 1.50 euro per share
Kering SA:Board of directors of 16 December 2015 has decided to distribute an interim dividend of 1.50 euro per share for the financial year 2015.This interim dividend will be paid on 25 January 2016.The ex-dividend date will be 21 January 2016. Full Article
Italian fashion house Gucci to stop using fur
PARIS, Oct 12 Italy's Gucci will stop using fur in its designs from next year, joining a growing number of fashion houses looking at alternatives amid pressure from animal rights activists and changing consumer tastes.