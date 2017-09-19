Kering SA (PRTP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Artemis to issue Kering convertible bonds at 102.25 pct of nominal value

Sept 19 (Reuters) - ARTEMIS::SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 375 MILLION NONDILUTIVE CASH-SETTLED EXCHANGEABLE BONDS INTO EXISTING KERING << >> SHARES DUE MARCH 2023‍​.BONDS WILL BE ISSUED ON SEPTEMBER 22ND, 2017 AT 102.25% OF THEIR NOMINAL VALUE.ANNUAL GROSS YIELD TO MATURITY OF -0.40%..

Kering appoints a new CEO for its unit Ulysse Nardin

Aug 18 (Reuters) - KERING SA ::ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY THE APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK PRUNIAUX AS CEO OF ITS UNIT ULYSSE NARDIN .

Kering, Alibaba Group agree to cooperate in protection of Intellectual Property, Joint Enforcement

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kering::Kering and Alibaba Group agree to cooperate in protection of intellectual property and joint enforcement.Kering says as part of agreement, Kering has agreed to dismiss lawsuit filed against Alibaba and Alipay in US district court in New York​.

Kering not considering acquisitions in the short-term- deputy CEO

July 27 (Reuters) - Kering deputy CEO Jean-Francois Palus and Kering CFO Jean-Marc Duplaix tell a conference call with analysts::Cfo says one can expect some margin expansion at gucci in h2 but at slower pace than in h1.Kering cfo says about puma that the priority remains to improve profitability and cash flow.Kering cfo says eyes 150 refurbished gucci stores at end 2017 versus 109 at end june.Kering deputy ceo palus says group not considering any acquisitions in the short-term.Kering cfo says rise in euro currency to impact tourist flows, margins and prices but too early to quantify.Kering cfo says gucci operating margin should be around 30 percent for full year 2017.Kering CFO says Balenciaga may reach 1 billion euros mark in sales mid-term.

Kering CFO says Gucci to reach 30 percent Ebit margin in 2017

April 25 (Reuters) - Kering CFO Jean-Marc Duplaix tells conference call with analysts::CFO says Gucci to achieve 30 percent Ebit margin in 2017, ahead of plan.

2017 will be a year of stabilisation for Bottega Veneta

Kering deputy CEO Jean-Francois Palus tells a news conference: Deputy ceo says 2017 will be a year of consolidation and stabilisation for bottega veneta . Deputy ceo says online sales rose 22 percent for luxury division in 2016 .Deputy ceo says Gucci in line with its goal to reach margin of 30 percent medium term.

Kering says will be growth at Bottega Veneta in 2017 but "very progressive"

Kering :Finance Director says there will be growth at Bottega Veneta in 2017 but it will be "very progressive".

Kering sees Bottega Veneta margin drop in H2 similar to H1

Kering Sa :CFO says sees drop in operating margin at Bottega Veneta in H2 being similar to drop in H1.

Kering to appoint Belgian designer Vaccarello at YSL-source

Kering SA:Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello to replace Slimane at Yves Saint Laurent.Kering to announce appointment of Vaccarello at Yves Saint Laurent as early as on Monday.

Kering decided to distribute an interim dividend of 1.50 euro per share

Kering SA:Board of directors of 16 December 2015 has decided to distribute an interim dividend of 1.50 euro per share for the financial year 2015.This interim dividend will be paid on 25 January 2016.The ex-dividend date will be 21 January 2016.