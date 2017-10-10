Prudential PLC (PRU.L)
20 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
M&G lends $683 mln to Lodha to develop prime London property
Prudential says Penny James to step down as group chief risk officer
Direct Line brings on Prudential's CFO as new finance head
Prudential announces sale of US broker-dealer network for $325 mln
Prudential CEO-looking at "external and internal options" for UK annuities book
Prudential names John Foley as CEO of combined UK business
Prudential combines M&G and UK & Europe divisions, H1 profit up 5 pct
Britain's 'bad bank'UKAR reports 33 pct fall in FY underlying pretax profit
July 4 (Reuters) - UK Asset Resolution Limited:Balance sheet reduced by a further 9 bln stg bringing the total reduction to 81.5 bln stg (70 pct) since formation of UKAR in 2010.Reflecting the 31 pct reduction in the year’s average balance sheet size, FY underlying profit before tax reduced by 33 pct to 706 mln stg.Overall, lending balances reduced by 45 pct in the year to 19.5 bln stg.Net government loan repayments of 3.3 bln stg, bringing total repayments to 23.7 bln stg since UKAR was formed.Mortgage accounts three or more months in arrears, including possessions, have reduced by 28 pct bringing the total reduction to 88 pct since formation.Due to the low margin on loans sold to prudential plc, the sale resulted in an accounting loss of 384.7 mln stg. Full Article
M&G says managing part of UK government's new digital infastructure fund
Moody's says UK insurers' asset management firms set to capitalize on pensions expertise
Moody's: UK insurers' asset management firms set to capitalize on pensions expertise . Higher dependence on asset management revenues will increase UK insurers' exposure to tough conditions in the asset management industry, . Believes insurers and fund managers in UK are increasingly competing for same pool of assets and leading to cost convergence in some cases Source http://bit.ly/2nI0dft ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Prudential seeks sale of Vietnam consumer finance unit for up to $150 million: sources
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Prudential Plc has kicked off the sale of its Vietnam consumer finance unit, which could fetch up to $150 million, as the UK firm sharpens focus on its core insurance business in the Southeast Asian nation, people familiar with the process said.