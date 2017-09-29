Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PSHG_p.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Porsche SE sticks to guidance range after new VW provisions

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Porsche SE :Says still expects profit of 2.1-3.1 billion eur for 2017.Says results still subject to any other effects from dieselgate.

Aotecar New Energy Technology unit selected motor compressor supplier for Volkswagen

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Aotecar New Energy Technology Co Ltd <002239.SZ> ::* Says its unit has been selected as new energy automobile European motor compressor supplier for Volkswagen.

Porsche SE affirms 2017 guidance after H1 profit jump

July 31 (Reuters) - Porsche SE :Says affirms 2017 guidance.Says net liquidity 1.26 billion eur.Says H1 after-tax profit up 94 percent at 1.90 billion eur.

Porsche Automobil Holding buys about 97 pct of shares in PTV Planung Transport Verkehr

June 7 (Reuters) - PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE ::PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE: PORSCHE SE PURCHASES APPROXIMATELY 97 PERCENT OF THE SHARES IN PTV PLANUNG TRANSPORT VERKEHR AG.‍AGGREGATE INVESTMENT AMOUNTS TO MORE THAN EURO 300 MILLION​.

Porsche SE reports 49 pct jump in Q1 net profit

May 15 (Reuters) - Porsche SE :Q1 net profit up 49 percent at 986 million euros .Says affirms 2017 guidance.Says net liquidity 1.28 billion euros.

Lebanon's Bank Audi board proposes FY dividend

Bank Audi : Board proposes FY dividend of 753.75 pounds per common share

Porsche SE proposes dividend of 1.01 eur/share

Porsche Automobil Holding SE : Proposes dividend of 1.01 eur per share

Porsche SE affirms guidance after rise in 9-month results

Porsche Automobil Holding Se : 9-Month after-tax profit 1.64 billion eur VS 1.48 bln . Net liquidity at Sept. 30 1.31 billion eur . Says still sees profit after tax between 1.4 billion eur and 2.4 billion eur

U.S. Porsche dealers see 18 percent fall in July sales

Porsche Automobil Holding Se : Says 18 percent fall in sales by U.S. dealers in July

Porsche SE says VW special items weigh on results

Porsche Automobil Holding SE : Special items at Volkswagen weigh on Porsche SE's group result . Still expects group profit for 2016 of between 1.4 billion euro and 2.4 billion euro unchanged from its previous forecast .Still aims to achieve a positive net liquidity between 1.0 billion euro and 1.5 billion euro as of 31 December 2016.