Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PSHG_p.DE)

PSHG_p.DE on Xetra

57.19EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.74 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
€57.93
Open
€58.10
Day's High
€58.58
Day's Low
€57.13
Volume
611,670
Avg. Vol
504,718
52-wk High
€58.98
52-wk Low
€44.11

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Porsche SE sticks to guidance range after new VW provisions
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 03:33am EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Porsche SE :Says still expects profit of 2.1-3.1 billion eur for 2017.Says results still subject to any other effects from dieselgate.  Full Article

Aotecar New Energy Technology unit selected motor compressor supplier for Volkswagen
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 05:50am EDT 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Aotecar New Energy Technology Co Ltd <002239.SZ> ::* Says its unit has been selected as new energy automobile European motor compressor supplier for Volkswagen.  Full Article

Porsche SE affirms 2017 guidance after H1 profit jump
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 04:00am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Porsche SE :Says affirms 2017 guidance.Says net liquidity 1.26 billion eur.Says H1 after-tax profit up 94 percent at 1.90 billion eur.  Full Article

Porsche Automobil Holding buys about 97 pct of shares in PTV Planung Transport Verkehr
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 08:19am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE ::PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE: PORSCHE SE PURCHASES APPROXIMATELY 97 PERCENT OF THE SHARES IN PTV PLANUNG TRANSPORT VERKEHR AG.‍AGGREGATE INVESTMENT AMOUNTS TO MORE THAN EURO 300 MILLION​.  Full Article

Porsche SE reports 49 pct jump in Q1 net profit
Monday, 15 May 2017 04:20am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Porsche SE :Q1 net profit up 49 percent at 986 million euros .Says affirms 2017 guidance.Says net liquidity 1.28 billion euros.  Full Article

Lebanon's Bank Audi board proposes FY dividend
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 06:11am EDT 

Bank Audi : Board proposes FY dividend of 753.75 pounds per common share Source :(http://bit.ly/2n8ur6M) Further company coverage: [AUDI.BY] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Porsche SE proposes dividend of 1.01 eur/share
Friday, 10 Mar 2017 11:11am EST 

Porsche Automobil Holding SE : Proposes dividend of 1.01 eur per share Further company coverage: [PSHG_p.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).  Full Article

Porsche SE affirms guidance after rise in 9-month results
Thursday, 10 Nov 2016 04:00am EST 

Porsche Automobil Holding Se : 9-Month after-tax profit 1.64 billion eur VS 1.48 bln . Net liquidity at Sept. 30 1.31 billion eur . Says still sees profit after tax between 1.4 billion eur and 2.4 billion eur Further company coverage: [PSHG_p.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

U.S. Porsche dealers see 18 percent fall in July sales
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 11:21am EDT 

Porsche Automobil Holding Se : Says 18 percent fall in sales by U.S. dealers in July Further company coverage: [PSHG_p.DE] (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom) ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Porsche SE says VW special items weigh on results
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 05:08am EDT 

Porsche Automobil Holding SE : Special items at Volkswagen weigh on Porsche SE's group result . Still expects group profit for 2016 of between 1.4 billion euro and 2.4 billion euro unchanged from its previous forecast .Still aims to achieve a positive net liquidity between 1.0 billion euro and 1.5 billion euro as of 31 December 2016.  Full Article

