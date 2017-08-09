Pason Systems Inc (PSI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pason reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.08

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Pason Systems Inc :Pason reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 earnings per share c$0.08.Q2 revenue rose 105 percent to c$55.8 million.Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Pason Systems Inc - qtrly ‍funds flow from operations per share diluted $0.22​.Pason Systems Inc - ‍for 2017, we intend to spend up to $25 million in capital expenditures​.

May 3 (Reuters) - Pason Systems Inc ::Pason reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 earnings per share C$0.08.Q1 revenue C$59 million versus I/B/E/S view C$62.8 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Pason systems inc says for 2017, intend to spend up to $25 million in capital expenditures."outlook for remainder of 2017 is more positive than what we experienced in 2016".

Pason Systems Inc : PASON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS . Q4 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.13 . Q4 REVENUE C$48.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$46.8 MILLION . Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$-0.04 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S . FOR 2017, INTEND TO SPEND UP TO $25 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ."OUTLOOK FOR 2017 IS MORE POSITIVE THAN WHAT WE EXPERIENCED IN 2016".

Pason Systems Inc - : Pason announces award of ExxonMobil drilling advisory system license . Has been awarded a global license of ExxonMobil's patented drilling advisory system .Agreement combines ExxonMobil's experience in drilling surveillance & Pason's expertise in deploying, advanced technologies at rig-site.

Pason reports Q2 loss per share C$0.13

Pason Systems Inc : Pason reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 revenue fell 53 percent to C$27.2 million . Q2 loss per share C$0.13 .Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pason Systems Inc:Declared a quarterly dividend of seventeen cents per share on the company's common shares.Says payable on March 30, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2016.

Pason Systems Inc:Declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.17 per share on the company's common shares.Dividend will be paid on December 29, 2015 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2015.