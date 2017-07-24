PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PrairieSky announces second quarter 2017 results

Prairiesky reports Q2 FFO per share C$0.32

Prairiesky receives TSX approval for renewed normal course issuer bid

May 2 (Reuters) - Prairiesky Royalty Ltd : :Prairiesky receives TSX approval for renewed normal course issuer bid.Currently intends to only use $44.0 million to effect NCIB purchases over next 12 months (approximately $3.7 million per month).

Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day

April 24 (Reuters) - Prairiesky Royalty Ltd : :Prairiesky announces first quarter 2017 results.Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids.Qtrly funds from operations of $67.3 million or $0.28 per share.Prairiesky Royalty Ltd qtrly revenues of $80.3 million including $73.5 million of royalty revenue.Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - "Prairiesky will apply to Toronto stock exchange to renew its NCIB for an additional one year period".

Prairiesky reports qtrly FFO per share $0.27

Prairiesky announces qtrly FFO per share $0.27

Prairiesky reports royalty acquisition and concurrent bought deal equity financing

Prairiesky Q2 FFO $0.19 per share

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd : PrairieSky announces second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly funds from operations of $42.8 million or $0.19 per share, basic and diluted . Q2 FFO per share view C$0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly average production of 23,158 boe per day, 46% liquids.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd declares March dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd:Board of Directors has declared a dividend of CDN $0.06 per common share.Payable in cash on April 15 to shareholders of record date as on March 31.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd declares February dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd:Board of Directors has declared a dividend of C$0.10833 per common share to be paid on March 15 to shareholders of record on February 29.