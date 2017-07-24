PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK.TO)
31.77CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.10 (-0.31%)
$31.87
$31.77
$31.88
$31.52
691,333
432,186
$34.32
$27.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
PrairieSky announces second quarter 2017 results
July 24 (Reuters) - PrairieSky Royalty Ltd
Prairiesky reports Q2 FFO per share C$0.32
July 24 (Reuters) - Prairiesky Royalty Ltd
Prairiesky receives TSX approval for renewed normal course issuer bid
May 2 (Reuters) - Prairiesky Royalty Ltd
Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day
April 24 (Reuters) - Prairiesky Royalty Ltd
Prairiesky reports qtrly FFO per share $0.27
Prairiesky Royalty Ltd
Prairiesky announces qtrly FFO per share $0.27
Prairiesky Royalty Ltd
Prairiesky reports royalty acquisition and concurrent bought deal equity financing
Prairiesky Royalty Ltd
Prairiesky Q2 FFO $0.19 per share
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd declares March dividend
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd:Board of Directors has declared a dividend of CDN $0.06 per common share.Payable in cash on April 15 to shareholders of record date as on March 31. Full Article
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd declares February dividend
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd:Board of Directors has declared a dividend of C$0.10833 per common share to be paid on March 15 to shareholders of record on February 29. Full Article
BRIEF-PrairieSky announces second quarter 2017 results
* PrairieSky Royalty Ltd qtrly funds from operations of $0.32 per share