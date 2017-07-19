Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (PSMGn.DE)
30.14EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.10 (-0.33%)
€30.24
€30.30
€30.47
€29.92
1,206,265
1,375,511
€41.77
€27.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Prosiebensat 1 Media appoints new corporate spokesman
July 19 (Reuters) - PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE
ProSiebenSat.1 CEO says could increase stakes in some holdings
May 12 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1
ProSiebenSat.1 says has received expressions of interest for travel assets
Prosiebensat.1
ProSiebenSat 1 says acquires Austrian TV station ATV
ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 and Vodafone sign comprehensive distribution agreement
Prosiebensat 1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 CEO says could IPO certain assets in future, but not now
Prosiebensat.1
ProSiebenSat.1 and General Atlantic to invest in Kaeuferportal
Prosiebensat 1 Media SE
Oakley Capital sells partial stake in Parship Elite to ProSiebenSat.1
Oakley Capital Investments Ltd
Prosiebensat.1 Media says Blackrock Inc notified co that it plans to acquire further voting rights in co within next 12 months
Prosiebensat.1 Media SE : Blackrock notified it intends to exert influence on appointment/removal of administrative, managing, supervisory bodies members .Blackrock Inc notified co that it plans to acquire further voting rights in co within next 12 months. Full Article
Prosiebensat1 says maintains outlook despite uncertainties due to Brexit
Prosiebensat 1 Media SE
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sept 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday: