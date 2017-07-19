Edition:
United States

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (PSMGn.DE)

PSMGn.DE on Xetra

30.14EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.10 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
€30.24
Open
€30.30
Day's High
€30.47
Day's Low
€29.92
Volume
1,206,265
Avg. Vol
1,375,511
52-wk High
€41.77
52-wk Low
€27.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Prosiebensat 1 Media appoints new corporate spokesman
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 04:21am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE ::MERLIN KOENE TO LEAD THE COMMUNICATION OF THE PROSIEBENSAT.1 GROUP AS OF OCTOBER 1, 2017 AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GROUP SPEAKER.  Full Article

ProSiebenSat.1 CEO says could increase stakes in some holdings
Friday, 12 May 2017 06:25am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 CEO at AGM:Says acquisitions possible in broadcasting, digital entertainment, price comparison sites, online-dating.Says stake increases possible where we do not yet hold 100 percent.Says not planning another capital increase.  Full Article

ProSiebenSat.1 says has received expressions of interest for travel assets
Thursday, 23 Feb 2017 06:50am EST 

Prosiebensat.1 : CEO says company has received expressions of interest for its travel assets . CFO says sees no reason to change dividend policy Further company coverage: [PSMGn.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).  Full Article

ProSiebenSat 1 says acquires Austrian TV station ATV
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 06:59am EST 

ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE : Says acquires Austrian TV station ATV . Says ATV deal aims to strengthen ATV's position in Austrian TV market Further company coverage: [PSMGn.DE] (Reporting by Andreas Cremer) ((Andreas.Cremer@thomsonreuters.com; +49-30-2888-5084; Reuters Messaging: andreas.cremer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)).  Full Article

ProSiebenSat.1 and Vodafone sign comprehensive distribution agreement
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 06:55am EST 

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE :Prosiebensat.1 and Vodafone sign comprehensive distribution agreement.  Full Article

ProSiebenSat.1 CEO says could IPO certain assets in future, but not now
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 07:30am EDT 

Prosiebensat.1 : CEO says could ipo certain assets in future, but now wants to keep all assets because of high synergies Further company coverage: [PSMGn.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).  Full Article

ProSiebenSat.1 and General Atlantic to invest in Kaeuferportal
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 06:00am EDT 

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE : ProSiebenSat.1 Group and General Atlantic announce their investments in Kaeuferportal .ProSiebenSat.1 Group and General Atlantic will each acquire a 42 percent stake in the company.  Full Article

Oakley Capital sells partial stake in Parship Elite to ProSiebenSat.1
Monday, 5 Sep 2016 02:30am EDT 

Oakley Capital Investments Ltd :Sells partial stake in Parship Elite group to Prosiebensat.1 media. Transaction values business at eur 300m.  Full Article

Prosiebensat.1 Media says Blackrock Inc notified co that it plans to acquire further voting rights in co within next 12 months
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 06:24pm EDT 

Prosiebensat.1 Media SE : Blackrock notified it intends to exert influence on appointment/removal of administrative, managing, supervisory bodies members .Blackrock Inc notified co that it plans to acquire further voting rights in co within next 12 months.  Full Article

Prosiebensat1 says maintains outlook despite uncertainties due to Brexit
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 04:00am EDT 

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE : Says maintains outlook despite macroeconomic uncertainties due to brexit Further company coverage: [PSMGn.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).  Full Article

