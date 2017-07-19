Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (PSMGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Prosiebensat 1 Media appoints new corporate spokesman

July 19 (Reuters) - PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE ::MERLIN KOENE TO LEAD THE COMMUNICATION OF THE PROSIEBENSAT.1 GROUP AS OF OCTOBER 1, 2017 AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GROUP SPEAKER.

ProSiebenSat.1 CEO says could increase stakes in some holdings

May 12 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 CEO at AGM:Says acquisitions possible in broadcasting, digital entertainment, price comparison sites, online-dating.Says stake increases possible where we do not yet hold 100 percent.Says not planning another capital increase.

ProSiebenSat.1 says has received expressions of interest for travel assets

Prosiebensat.1 : CEO says company has received expressions of interest for its travel assets . CFO says sees no reason to change dividend policy

ProSiebenSat 1 says acquires Austrian TV station ATV

ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE : Says acquires Austrian TV station ATV . Says ATV deal aims to strengthen ATV's position in Austrian TV market

ProSiebenSat.1 and Vodafone sign comprehensive distribution agreement

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE :Prosiebensat.1 and Vodafone sign comprehensive distribution agreement.

ProSiebenSat.1 CEO says could IPO certain assets in future, but not now

Prosiebensat.1 : CEO says could ipo certain assets in future, but now wants to keep all assets because of high synergies

ProSiebenSat.1 and General Atlantic to invest in Kaeuferportal

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE : ProSiebenSat.1 Group and General Atlantic announce their investments in Kaeuferportal .ProSiebenSat.1 Group and General Atlantic will each acquire a 42 percent stake in the company.

Oakley Capital sells partial stake in Parship Elite to ProSiebenSat.1

Oakley Capital Investments Ltd :Sells partial stake in Parship Elite group to Prosiebensat.1 media. Transaction values business at eur 300m.

Prosiebensat.1 Media says Blackrock Inc notified co that it plans to acquire further voting rights in co within next 12 months

Prosiebensat.1 Media SE : Blackrock notified it intends to exert influence on appointment/removal of administrative, managing, supervisory bodies members .Blackrock Inc notified co that it plans to acquire further voting rights in co within next 12 months.

Prosiebensat1 says maintains outlook despite uncertainties due to Brexit

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE : Says maintains outlook despite macroeconomic uncertainties due to brexit