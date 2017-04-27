Persimmon PLC (PSN.L)

April 27 (Reuters) - Persimmon Plc :Trading update.Has attracted 6% more visitors to our development sites than last year at this stage.Total forward sales revenue, including legal completions taken to date in 2017, is currently £2.56 billion, c.11% higher than last year.Weekly private sales rate per site since reporting our 2016 final results on 27 february 2017 is 12% ahead of last year.Sales rate which is now 4% ahead for year to date..Have 8,928 new homes sold forward into private ownership market.Average selling price of c. £229,500, an increase of 4.1% over prior year..Have opened 67 of 90 new sites planned for first half of year..Currently developing 382 active sales outlets across uk.Total value of capital return plan is now c. £2.85 billion, or £9.25 per share..Group has generated £1.96 billion of free cash before return of surplus capital over five years since launch of group's strategy in 2012..Remains confident of future prospects of group..
Persimmon Plc : Fy underlying pretax profit rose 23 percent to 782.8 million stg . Underlying profit before tax. increased by 23% to £782.8m (2015: £637.8m) . Full year revenue up 8% to £3.14bn (2015: £2.90bn) . Legal completions increased by 599 new homes to 15,171 (2015: 14,572) and average selling price increased by 3.8% to £206,765 (2015: £199,127) . 41% increase in cash generation pre capital returns to £681m (2015: £483m) . Forward sales ahead at £1.89bn (2016: £1.74bn), an increase of 9% . ‐ successfully returning surplus capital - £1,071m, or £3.50 per share, of excess capital returned since launch of plan in 2012 . Customer activity in early weeks of 2017 spring season has been encouraging. Further increase in capital return plan demonstrates board's confidence in group's prospects." . Uk new build housing market remains confident with customer demand for new homes supported by compelling mortgage products. . We are pleased with customer activity in first eight weeks of 2017 spring season. . Visitors to our sites are c. 7% ahead year on year. We have experienced a normal week on week strengthening of market on entering 2017 spring selling season. . We are in a good position to deliver further growth in 2017 . Current total forward sales, including legal completions taken so far in 2017, are £1.89bn, 9% ahead of previous year (2016: £1.74bn)..
Persimmon Plc : CEO says tradings been good, interest has remained strong after the brexit vote . CEO says slight increase in buyers pulling out of deals after referendum vote, but it has settled down . CEO says if conditions turned tough, or we see a weak market, we would back away from the land buying market . CEO says indications are that first-time buyer still keen to move forward after Brexit vote Further company coverage: [PSN.L] ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)).
Persimmon Plc : Trading update . Trading through first half of year has been strong . Approvals remained ahead of last year for April/May period despite a period of increasing uncertainty leading up to EU referendum . We continued to take good levels of sales through May and June with our private sales rate being c. 1 pct ahead year on year. . We expect group's first half operating margin will be ahead of 23 pct delivered in second half of 2015 . Average number of active sales sites in first half of year was 9 pct lower than last year at 355 sites. . Group's total forward sales value at 30 June 2016 of 1.36 bln stg is level with last year and provides a strong platform for second half of year . At 30 June group held 462 mln stg of cash (2015:278 mln stg). . It remains too soon to judge effect that result of EU referendum will have on UK new homes market . With average selling price of about 205,500 stg having increased by 6 pct (2015: 194,378 stg), group revenues of 1.49 bln stg were 12 pct ahead of last year (2015: 1.33 bln stg) . Increased its legal completion volumes by 6 pct to 7,238 new homes in period (2015: 6,855) . Mortgage approvals for home purchase in Q1 of 2016 were 18 pct ahead of prior year . Group has an excellent pipeline of a further c.100 new outlets on which construction is expected to commence in second half..
