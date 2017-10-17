Pearson PLC (PSON.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pearson shares rise 7 percent on profit upgrade

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Pearson :Cfo says do not expect a repeat of last year when trading deteriorated.Shares rise 7 percent after group nudges full-year profit forecasts higher.Cfo says should assume a better second half will influence the final dividend payout.

Pearson completes sale of 22 pct stake in Penguin Random House

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Pearson Plc :PEARSON COMPLETES SALE OF 22 PCT STAKE IN PRH.‍HAS TODAY COMPLETED SALE OF A 22 PCT STAKE IN PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE VENTURE TO OUR PARTNER BERTELSMANN SE & CO KGAA​.

Pearson says to sell Global Education business

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Pearson Plc ::‍ANNOUNCES SALE OF GEDU TO PUXIN EDUCATION​.COMPLETED DISPOSAL, TOGETHER WITH SALE OF ASSOCIATED PROPERTY ASSETS, IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE GROSS CASH PROCEEDS TO PEARSON IN REGION OF $80M.MOELIS & COMPANY ACTED AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO PEARSON ON THE DISPOSAL.

Bertelsmann says stake buy sets Penguin Random House value at $3.55 bln

July 11 (Reuters) - Bertelsmann :Says acquisition of further 22 percent of Penguin Random House from Pearson << >> sets enterprise value at $3.55 billion.Says acquisition gives it right to appoint chairman.

Learn Africa Plc posts FY pre-tax profit of 134.3 mln naira

Learn Africa Plc : FY ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of 134.3 million naira versus loss of 618.0 million naira year ago . FY turnover of 2.01 billion naira versus 1.89 billion naira year ago . Propose payment of dividend of 10 kobo per share Source: http://bit.ly/2nv26rp Further company coverage: [LEARNAF.LG] (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com).

Bertelsmann currently not in talks over Penguin Random House - CEO

Bertelsmann CEO in news conference : Says long-term investors such as pension funds, family offices could be partners for Penguin Random House stake . Says currently not in talks with potential investors for Penguin Random House . Says sees no reason to sell more shares in RTL Group or other companies Further company coverage: [BTGGg.F] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Pearson announces strategic review of Wall Street English business, Global Education business

Pearson Plc : Initiated processes to explore a potential partnership for its english language learning business Wall Street English . Initiated processes to explore possible sale of its english language learning business GEDU . Processes are at an early stage and there is no certainty that they will lead to transactions . Pearson has appointed moelis & company to advise on both of the processes .China remains a significant market for pearson. Pearson will continue to fully own and manage its successful learning services business..

Pearson says H1 trading in line with expectations

Pearson Plc : Is trading in-line with expectations set in February and is reiterating 2016 guidance . Growth and simplification plan is on-track and our 2018 goals are unchanged . If current exchange rates persist until end of 2016 earnings per share guidance range will increase by approximately 4p . H1 sales of 1,866 mln pounds declined 7 pct in underlying terms primarily due to expected declines in assessment revenues in US and UK . H1 adjusted EPS loss 1.3 pence versus 4.4 pence profit year ago . Interim dividend 18 penceper share . H1 adjusted operating profit of 15m pounds is in-line with our expectations and down 39m pounds when compared to H1 2015 . H1 revenues declined 11 pct at constant exchange rates, reflecting underlying revenue declines . Dividend held level at 18p, in-line with previous guidance, reflecting board's confidence in medium term outlook .In 2016, expect to report adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS before costs of restructuring of between 580m pounds and 620m pounds and between 50p and 55p.