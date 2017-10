PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PTCN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PTC India Financial Services June-qtr profit rises

Aug 9 (Reuters) - PTC India Financial Services Ltd ::June quarter net profit after tax 792.1 million rupees versus profit 674.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income from operations 3.01 billion rupees versus 2.71 billion rupees year ago.

PTC India Financial Services appoints Gaurav Kaushik as CFO

May 22 (Reuters) - PTC India Financial Services Ltd ::Says board appointed Gaurav Kaushik as CFO.

India's PTC India Financial Services March-qtr profit rises

May 22 (Reuters) - PTC India Financial Services Ltd ::March quarter net profit 1.1 billion rupees versus 490.3 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 4.32 billion rupees versus 2.70 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 1.5 rupees per share.

PTC India Financial Services sells stake in Indian Energy Exchange

PTC India Financial Services Ltd : Says sells stake in Indian Energy Exchange Ltd .Says divested stake for 1.33 billion rupees.

PTC India Financial Services Dec-qtr profit rises

PTC India Financial Services Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 832.2 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 3.13 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 694.5 million rupees; total income from operations was 2.48 billion rupees.

PTC India Financial Services to consider raising funds

PTC India Financial Services Ltd :PTC India Financial Services says to consider raising funds on a private placement basis.

PTC India Financial Services June-qtr profit rises

PTC India Financial Services Ltd : June-quarter net profit 674.5 million rupees versus 613.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 2.71 billion rupees versus 2.27 billion rupees last year .