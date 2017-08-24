Playtech PLC (PTEC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Playtech says H1 adjusted net profit at 170.9 mln euros versus 79.5 mln euros year ago

Playtech revenue rises on strong gaming division performance

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc :H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NOT ADJUSTED NET PROFIT) AT 170.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 143.8 MILLION EUROS (NOT 79.5 MILLION EUROS) YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE AT 421.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 333.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT AT 125.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 78.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 12.1 EURO CENTS VERSUS 11 EURO CENTS YEAR AGO.HY ADJUSTED GROUP EBITDA MARGIN OF 40.5% (H1 2016: 42.6%)."IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE GIVEN AT FY 2016 RESULTS".AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE IN GAMING DIVISION FOR FIRST 53 DAYS OF Q3 2017 WAS UP 1% ON Q3 2016.FINANCIALS DIVISION IS TRADING IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS IN FIRST 53 DAYS OF Q3.

Playtech buys broker ACM Group for up to $150 mln

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc :Acquisition of acm group limited assets to enhance financials b2b offering.Consideration for acquisition comprises: . An initial up-front payment of $5 million.Plus additional payments based on earnings, with total consideration capped at $150 million.

Playtech founder Teddy Sagi to sell 10.1 pct stake via placing

June 26 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc ::‍Has been advised that Brickington Trading Limited is proposing to sell approximately 32.0 million shares in co​.‍Placing represents approximately 10.1 pct of company's issued share capital​.Placing to be carried out ‍via an accelerated bookbuild through Goodbody Stockbrokers, Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited and UBS Limited​.‍Brickington is a wholly owned subsidiary of a trust of which Playtech's founder, Teddy Sagi is ultimate beneficiary​.Placing undertaken to further diversify Sagi and his family's investment portfolio and to help finance a significantly increased focus on real estate​.Assuming placing is fully allocated, Brickington will hold approximately 7.7 pct of company's issued share capital following placing​.‍brickington's relationship agreement with Playtech will terminate after placing​.

Playtech says delivering a strong performance in 2017

May 17 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc :Is delivering a strong performance in 2017 driven by organic growth and recent strategic acquisitions.Growth in daily average revenues in gaming division in year to date remains strong with organic growth supplemented by acquisitions.Initial phase of our contract with sun bingo has been more challenging than anticipated but has seen an improving performance.Continue to have active discussions with a range of businesses in gaming division as well as discussions for selective bolt-on acquisitions in financials division.

Playtech founder sells 4.1 pct stake in firm

Playtech Plc : Direct and unsolicited inbound enquiry made to Brickington by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP . Brickington has agreed to sell 13.0 million Playtech shares to them at a price of 872.5 pence per share . Sale shares are equivalent to 4.1 percent of Playtech's current total issued ordinary share capital and will be subject to a lock-up . Following completion of sale, Brickington's holding in Playtech will reduce to 56,582,169 shares, representing 17.8 percent voting rights in Playtech . Brickington is a wholly owned subsidiary of a trust of which playtech's founder, Mr. Teddy Sagi is ultimate beneficiary . Brickington will continue to be Playtech's largest single shareholder following sale Further company coverage: [PTEC.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Playtech full-year core earnings rise

Playtech Plc : FY revenue 708.6 million euros versus 630.1 million euros year ago . FY adjusted EBITDA 302.2 million euros versus 251.9 million euros year ago . FY adjusted net profit 206.2 million euros versus 205.9 million euros .FY total dividend per share at 32.7 euro cents versus 28.5 euro cents.

Playtech and Warner Bros sign film and television content deal

Playtech Plc :Playtech and Warner Bros. Consumer products team up for exclusive DC-branded film and tv content deal.

Playtech buys Eyecon for up to 50 mln stg

Playtech Plc :Acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Eyecon Limited and Eyecon Pty Ltd, a specialist supplier of online gaming slots software to an international customer base, for a maximum total consideration of £50 million.

Playtech names new CFO, sees 2016 results in line with market view

Playtech Plc : Change of chief financial officer board and ron hoffman have agreed that ron will move from his position as chief financial officer to become full-time chief executive officer of playtech's financials division . Andrew smith, currently head of investor relations, succeeds ron hoffman as playtech's chief financial officer . Results for full year to 31 december 2016 are expected to be in line with market expectations and board remains confident of further growth in 2017 and beyond. .Also pleased to announce that it has agreed an extension to its arrangements with william hill group until end of 2019..