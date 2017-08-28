Edition:
United States

Publicis Groupe SA (PUBP.PA)

PUBP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

57.79EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.31 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
€58.10
Open
€58.27
Day's High
€58.33
Day's Low
€57.44
Volume
1,178,032
Avg. Vol
727,338
52-wk High
€69.00
52-wk Low
€55.33

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CapGemini signs multi-year IT strategic provider agreement with McDonald's Corp
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 01:00pm EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - CAPGEMINI SE ::SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR IT STRATEGIC PROVIDER AGREEMENT WITH MCDONALD’S CORPORATION.WITH SUPPORT FROM PUBLICIS.SAPIENT CAPGEMINI WILL BE MCDONALD’S GLOBAL IT STRATEGIC PROVIDER FOR RESTAURANT AND DIGITAL CAPABILITIES.  Full Article

Publicis Communications acquires Herd Agency in Australia
Monday, 3 Jul 2017 12:28am EDT 

July 3 (Reuters) - Publicis Communications: :Publicis Communications acquires Herd Agency in Australia.  Full Article

Publicis CEO does not expect any big acquisition in 2017 and early 2018
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 06:22am EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - Publicis Groupe :Publicis does not expect any big acquisition in 2017 and early 2018, chief executive Maurice Levy said on Wednesday at the company's annual shareholders meeting..Levy will be replaced by Arthur Sadoun as CEO on Thursday.Levy is set to become Publicis's next chairman, replacing Elisabeth Badinter.  Full Article

Publicis says to be extremely selective in acquisitions in 2017
Thursday, 20 Apr 2017 05:07am EDT 

April 20 (Reuters) - Publicis Groupe Sa :Publicis says expects a small improvement in 2017 margin - conf call.Publicis says to be extremely selective in acquisitions in 2017.  Full Article

Publicis Q1 revenue rises to 2,328 million euros
Thursday, 20 Apr 2017 01:33am EDT 

April 20 (Reuters) - Publicis ::Expects Q2 to remain in negative territory, but to show an improvement compared with Q1.Q1 organic growth -1.2 pct.Q1 revenue 2,328 million euros.Organic growth in Q1 2017 continued to be affected by weakness of FMCG sector.Q2 of 2017 will remain affected by past issues.From June 1, 2017, Arthur Sadoun will take on role of CEO & chairman of management board.  Full Article

Publicis sees Sapient to generate yearly underlying sales growth in 9-10 pct range by 2020
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 06:30am EST 

Publicis Groupe SA : Publicis sees Sapient to generate yearly underlying sales growth in the range of 9 to 10 percent by 2020, CEO Maurice Levy said in an analyst conference call on Thursday. . Publicis' Sapient to generate underlying sales growth in the range of 6 to 7 percent in 2017 and 2018-CEO . Publicis says underlying sales to drop in Q1 and Q2, with Q2 underlying sales gaining momentum-CEO . Publicis sees 2017 restructuring costs to be in the range of 90 to 100 million euros-CFO . Publicis sees some limited acquisitions in 2017, says does not plan any big acquisition-CEO . Publicis does not plan any major asset disposal in 2017-CEO Further company coverage: [PUBP.PA] (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain) ((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Justice Department investigates rigging of contracts in advertising industry- WSJ,citing sources
Tuesday, 6 Dec 2016 12:58pm EST 

: A government antitrust attorney has been interviewing ad industry executives about the issue over the past few months- WSJ,citing sources . Justice department investigates rigging of contracts in advertising industry- WSJ,citing sources . Justice department is probing whether agencies are manipulating the bidding process- WSJ,citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2hehXw3 ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Publicis working on internal candidates to replace Levy as CEO
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 05:35am EDT 

Publicis Groupe SA : Publicis CEO Maurice Levy said that the company's supervisory board is so far working on internal candidates to replace him in 2017 . Publicis CEO confirmed time frame for the announcement of his replacement, which he said should be made between Dec. 2016 and Feb. 2017 Further company coverage: [PUBP.PA] (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain) ((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Publicis confirms end of talks with Samsung C&T
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 09:02am EDT 

: Publicis confirms end of talks with Samsung C&T .Samsung C&T said earlier that talks with Publicis and other global ad agencies for strategic cooperation for its ad agency affiliate ended without any conclusin. [nL4N1952CC].  Full Article

JCDecaux has decided not to go ahead with Metrobus acquisition
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 02:19pm EDT 

JCDecaux SA statement : JCDecaux says has decided not to pursue the acquisition of Metrobus group . . JCDcaux announced on October 19, 2015 an agreement with Publicis to increase its stake in Metrobus group from 33 pct to 100 pct, subject to the approval of the French Competition Authority .JCDDcaux said the economic and strategic interests of the transaction were undermined by the excessive commitmentsrequired by the French Competition Authority, despite the significant undertakings which were offered by JCDecaux and confirmed by the market test..  Full Article

Publicis Groupe SA News

UPDATE 2-European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings

* Publicis, Unilever, Kion Q3 disappoint (Updates prices at close, adds detail and quote)

» More PUBP.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials