Publicis Groupe SA (PUBP.PA)

CapGemini signs multi-year IT strategic provider agreement with McDonald's Corp

Aug 28 (Reuters) - CAPGEMINI SE ::SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR IT STRATEGIC PROVIDER AGREEMENT WITH MCDONALD’S CORPORATION.WITH SUPPORT FROM PUBLICIS.SAPIENT CAPGEMINI WILL BE MCDONALD’S GLOBAL IT STRATEGIC PROVIDER FOR RESTAURANT AND DIGITAL CAPABILITIES.

Publicis Communications acquires Herd Agency in Australia

July 3 (Reuters) - Publicis Communications: :Publicis Communications acquires Herd Agency in Australia.

Publicis CEO does not expect any big acquisition in 2017 and early 2018

May 31 (Reuters) - Publicis Groupe :Publicis does not expect any big acquisition in 2017 and early 2018, chief executive Maurice Levy said on Wednesday at the company's annual shareholders meeting..Levy will be replaced by Arthur Sadoun as CEO on Thursday.Levy is set to become Publicis's next chairman, replacing Elisabeth Badinter.

Publicis says to be extremely selective in acquisitions in 2017

April 20 (Reuters) - Publicis Groupe Sa :Publicis says expects a small improvement in 2017 margin - conf call.Publicis says to be extremely selective in acquisitions in 2017.

Publicis Q1 revenue rises to 2,328 million euros

April 20 (Reuters) - Publicis ::Expects Q2 to remain in negative territory, but to show an improvement compared with Q1.Q1 organic growth -1.2 pct.Q1 revenue 2,328 million euros.Organic growth in Q1 2017 continued to be affected by weakness of FMCG sector.Q2 of 2017 will remain affected by past issues.From June 1, 2017, Arthur Sadoun will take on role of CEO & chairman of management board.

Publicis sees Sapient to generate yearly underlying sales growth in 9-10 pct range by 2020

Publicis Groupe SA : Publicis sees Sapient to generate yearly underlying sales growth in the range of 9 to 10 percent by 2020, CEO Maurice Levy said in an analyst conference call on Thursday. . Publicis' Sapient to generate underlying sales growth in the range of 6 to 7 percent in 2017 and 2018-CEO . Publicis says underlying sales to drop in Q1 and Q2, with Q2 underlying sales gaining momentum-CEO . Publicis sees 2017 restructuring costs to be in the range of 90 to 100 million euros-CFO . Publicis sees some limited acquisitions in 2017, says does not plan any big acquisition-CEO . Publicis does not plan any major asset disposal in 2017-CEO Further company coverage: [PUBP.PA] (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain) ((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Justice Department investigates rigging of contracts in advertising industry- WSJ,citing sources

: A government antitrust attorney has been interviewing ad industry executives about the issue over the past few months- WSJ,citing sources . Justice department investigates rigging of contracts in advertising industry- WSJ,citing sources . Justice department is probing whether agencies are manipulating the bidding process- WSJ,citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2hehXw3 ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Publicis working on internal candidates to replace Levy as CEO

Publicis Groupe SA : Publicis CEO Maurice Levy said that the company's supervisory board is so far working on internal candidates to replace him in 2017 . Publicis CEO confirmed time frame for the announcement of his replacement, which he said should be made between Dec. 2016 and Feb. 2017 Further company coverage: [PUBP.PA] (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain) ((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Publicis confirms end of talks with Samsung C&T

: Publicis confirms end of talks with Samsung C&T .Samsung C&T said earlier that talks with Publicis and other global ad agencies for strategic cooperation for its ad agency affiliate ended without any conclusin. [nL4N1952CC].

JCDecaux has decided not to go ahead with Metrobus acquisition

JCDecaux SA statement : JCDecaux says has decided not to pursue the acquisition of Metrobus group . . JCDcaux announced on October 19, 2015 an agreement with Publicis to increase its stake in Metrobus group from 33 pct to 100 pct, subject to the approval of the French Competition Authority .JCDDcaux said the economic and strategic interests of the transaction were undermined by the excessive commitmentsrequired by the French Competition Authority, despite the significant undertakings which were offered by JCDecaux and confirmed by the market test..