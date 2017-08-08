Edition:
United States

Pure Technologies Ltd (PUR.TO)

PUR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
$5.08
Open
$5.07
Day's High
$5.14
Day's Low
$5.06
Volume
56,207
Avg. Vol
49,959
52-wk High
$5.95
52-wk Low
$3.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pure Technologies wins contract worth up to $30 mln over five years
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 08:00am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pure Technologies Ltd ::Pure Technologies - unit ‍awarded new work through miami-dade water and sewer department worth up to us$30 million over five years.‍work under new contract is expected to begin in q3, 2017​.  Full Article

Pure Technologies posts Q2 earnings per share $0.02
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 04:50pm EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Pure Technologies Ltd :Pure Technologies announces second quarter 2017 results.Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍total revenue up 16 pct to $33.7 million in Q2​.Qtrly earnings per share $0.02.Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍in 2018, expect to invest an additional $1.5 million in tracking equipment this year​.Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍pure remains on track to deliver organic growth in this segment in 2017 of between 5 and 15 pct​.Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍activity is expected to increase in second half of year supported by new client acquisition and current project scheduling​.Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍pure continues to expect that wws will return to pre-acquisition revenue levels by 2019​.  Full Article

Pure Technologies qtrly shr $0.01
Monday, 1 May 2017 04:00pm EDT 

May 1 (Reuters) - Pure Technologies Ltd :Pure technologies continues to expect 2017 organic growth in americas water segment of between 5% and 15% .Pure technologies ltd says second and q3 activity is expected to increase significantly for purehm over q1 of 2017.Pure technologies announces first quarter 2017 results.Qtrly revenue up 16% to $29.2 million.Qtrly earnings per share $0.01.  Full Article

Pure Technologies qtrly earnings per share $0.01
Monday, 1 May 2017 04:00pm EDT 

May 1 (Reuters) - Pure Technologies Ltd ::Pure Technologies announces first quarter 2017 results.Qtrly revenue up 16% to $29.2 million.Pure technologies ltd says pure continues to expect organic growth in this segment in 2017 of between 5 and 15%.Pure technologies ltd says second and Q3 activity is expected to increase significantly for purehm over Q1 of 2017.Qtrly earnings per share $0.01.  Full Article

Pure Technologies enters into commercial collaboration
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 09:00am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Pure Technologies Ltd :Entered into commercial collaboration where Xylem will represent pure's products to water sector in gcc countries,India,Singapore,Malaysia.  Full Article

Pure Technologies Q4 revenue C$32.3 mln
Thursday, 9 Mar 2017 07:28pm EST 

Pure Technologies Ltd : Pure Technologies announces 2016 year end results . Q4 revenue C$32.3 million . Profit for Q4 of $1.9 million compared to $0.7 million last year .Pure Technologies Ltd - in 2017, pure expects much of its international growth to be from Europe.  Full Article

Pure Technologies to acquire oil and gas pipeline inspection and corrosion control business
Wednesday, 21 Dec 2016 08:00am EST 

Pure Technologies Ltd : Pure Technologies to acquire oil and gas pipeline inspection and corrosion control business . Pure Technologies Ltd - deal for consideration of $4.60 million .Expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to Pure.  Full Article

Pure Technologies reports Q3 EPS of $0.02
Tuesday, 8 Nov 2016 04:36pm EST 

Pure Technologies Ltd : Pure Technologies announces third quarter 2016 results . Qtrly revenue of $28.5 million for Q3, down 4 pct quarter-over-quarter . Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 .Q3 earnings per share view C$0.04, revenue view C$32.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Pure Technologies announces second quarter 2016 results
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 04:00pm EDT 

Pure Technologies Ltd : Pure Technologies announces second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 . Says in Q2, revenue from Americas water business was impacted by lower equipment sales, compared to same period of 2015 .Q2 revenue c$29.2 million.  Full Article

Pure Technologies Ltd declares quarterly dividend
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 09:00am EST 

Pure Technologies Ltd:Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per common share.Payable on March 31 to shareholders of record date as on March 15.  Full Article

Pure Technologies Ltd News

BRIEF-Pure Technologies wins contract worth up to $30 mln over five years

* Pure Technologies - unit ‍awarded new work through miami-dade water and sewer department worth up to us$30 million over five years

» More PUR.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials