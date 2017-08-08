Pure Technologies Ltd (PUR.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pure Technologies wins contract worth up to $30 mln over five years

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pure Technologies Ltd ::Pure Technologies - unit ‍awarded new work through miami-dade water and sewer department worth up to us$30 million over five years.‍work under new contract is expected to begin in q3, 2017​.

Pure Technologies posts Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Pure Technologies Ltd :Pure Technologies announces second quarter 2017 results.Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍total revenue up 16 pct to $33.7 million in Q2​.Qtrly earnings per share $0.02.Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍in 2018, expect to invest an additional $1.5 million in tracking equipment this year​.Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍pure remains on track to deliver organic growth in this segment in 2017 of between 5 and 15 pct​.Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍activity is expected to increase in second half of year supported by new client acquisition and current project scheduling​.Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍pure continues to expect that wws will return to pre-acquisition revenue levels by 2019​.

May 1 (Reuters) - Pure Technologies Ltd :Pure technologies continues to expect 2017 organic growth in americas water segment of between 5% and 15% .Pure technologies ltd says second and q3 activity is expected to increase significantly for purehm over q1 of 2017.Pure technologies announces first quarter 2017 results.Qtrly revenue up 16% to $29.2 million.Qtrly earnings per share $0.01.

May 1 (Reuters) - Pure Technologies Ltd ::Pure Technologies announces first quarter 2017 results.Qtrly revenue up 16% to $29.2 million.Pure technologies ltd says pure continues to expect organic growth in this segment in 2017 of between 5 and 15%.Pure technologies ltd says second and Q3 activity is expected to increase significantly for purehm over Q1 of 2017.Qtrly earnings per share $0.01.

Pure Technologies enters into commercial collaboration

April 25 (Reuters) - Pure Technologies Ltd :Entered into commercial collaboration where Xylem will represent pure's products to water sector in gcc countries,India,Singapore,Malaysia.

Pure Technologies Q4 revenue C$32.3 mln

Pure Technologies Ltd : Pure Technologies announces 2016 year end results . Q4 revenue C$32.3 million . Profit for Q4 of $1.9 million compared to $0.7 million last year .Pure Technologies Ltd - in 2017, pure expects much of its international growth to be from Europe.

Pure Technologies to acquire oil and gas pipeline inspection and corrosion control business

Pure Technologies Ltd : Pure Technologies to acquire oil and gas pipeline inspection and corrosion control business . Pure Technologies Ltd - deal for consideration of $4.60 million .Expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to Pure.

Pure Technologies reports Q3 EPS of $0.02

Pure Technologies Ltd : Pure Technologies announces third quarter 2016 results . Qtrly revenue of $28.5 million for Q3, down 4 pct quarter-over-quarter . Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 .Q3 earnings per share view C$0.04, revenue view C$32.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pure Technologies announces second quarter 2016 results

Pure Technologies Ltd : Pure Technologies announces second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 . Says in Q2, revenue from Americas water business was impacted by lower equipment sales, compared to same period of 2015 .Q2 revenue c$29.2 million.

Pure Technologies Ltd declares quarterly dividend

Pure Technologies Ltd:Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per common share.Payable on March 31 to shareholders of record date as on March 15.