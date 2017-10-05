Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PV.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pfeiffer says German court appointed Pangea's Busch to sup board

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Pfeiffer Vacuum :dgap-adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: district court of Wetzlar decides on the application by Pangea GmbH for the judicial appointment of supervisory board members.Says Wetzlar court has appointed Ayla Busch, managing director of Pangea, to Pfeiffer's supervisory board as of Oct. 26, 2017.Source text for Eikon: nEQ3G7Z79a.

Pfeiffer Vacuum: supervisory board member Wolfgang Lust resigns

Aug 18 (Reuters) - PFEIFFER VACUUM ::DGAP-ADHOC: PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG: ANOTHER SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBER RESIGNS.WOLFGANG LUST RESIGNS, EFFECTIVE FROM END OF OCTOBER 25, 2017.

Pfeiffer Vacuum: supervisory board chairman resigns

Aug 7 (Reuters) - PFEIFFER VACUUM ::DGAP-ADHOC: PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN RESIGNS.‍CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, DR. MICHAEL OLTMANNS, WILL BE RESIGNING WITH EFFECT FROM OCTOBER 25, 2017​.

Pfeiffer Vacuum H1 EBIT up 33 pct on year

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pfeiffer Vacuum :Pfeiffer Vacuum with strong order intake in first half-year of 2017.Sales 23.9 % up in first half-year of 2017.EBIT margin rose to 13.0 %.New orders 37.6 % over previous year.Acquisition of nor-cal underlines long-term growth course.Enlargement of board by appointment of Ulrich von Huelsen.In first half-year of 2017, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ("Pfeiffer Vacuum") achieved sales of 276.2 million eur (23.9 % over previous year).Reached an EBIT of eur 35.9 million euros (33.3 % over previous year).Earnings per share for period therefore amounted to eur 2.52 (33.3 % over previous year)..Compared to previous year, we improved ebit margin by almost one percentage point to 13.0 %..

Pfeiffer Vacuum acquires Nor-Cal Products Inc

June 22 (Reuters) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology :DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum acquires Nor-Cal Products Inc (USA).Pfeiffer Vacuum says agreed purchase price amounts to USD 68 million on a cash and debt-free basis.Transaction was mainly financed via a bank loan.Pfeiffer vacuum - Nor-Cal Products (USA) expects full-year sales in 2017 of around $60 million at an EBIT margin around level of Pfeiffer Vacuum group.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Q1 sales up 24.9 pct at 136.9 mln euros

May 2 (Reuters) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ::Q1 sales 136.9 million euros ($149.51 million).Says significantly increases EBIT margin to 15.6 percent.Says Q1/2017 sales up 24.9 percent from prior year.Says Q1/2017 EBIT margin increases by 3.8 percentage points.Says order intake amounts to 146.5 million euros.Says impressive demonstration of long-term growth potential.Says expects positive trend to continue.Says expects sales for full year of 2017 to increase significantly from 2016.Says should result in a significant improvement in operating profit.Says positive development should continue in 2018.

Busch exceeds threshold of 30 pct in Pfeiffer Vacuum

April 27 (Reuters) - Busch Holding :Says exceeds control threshold of 30 percent in Pfeiffer Vacuum << >> with tender offer.

Busch says wants to discuss Pfeiffer offer at AGM

April 25 (Reuters) - Busch Group:Says requests to discuss improved offer for Pfeiffer Vacuum << >> at AGM.

BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum says second buyout offer from Busch is unsolicited

Pfeiffer Vacuum : Says management board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has after failure of first offer acknowledged intention of Pangea Gmbh in accordance with §10 wpüg to launch another public offer for all outstanding shares of pfeiffer vacuum at a price of eur 110.00 per share in cash . Says as first offer, this offer is unsolicited and has not been discussed with management and supervisory board of pfeiffer vacuum prior to publication . There has been no dialog about the plans of Busch Group and a strategic concept related to Pfeiffer Vacuum even though the intention to launch another public offer is sufficient proof that Busch Group aims for control of Pfeiffer Vacuum. . Says again Busch Group is not prepared to offer a customary market premium for a change of control transaction . Says announced offer price is even below current share price . Says management and supervisory board will review offer together with its financial and legal advisors once offer document is available and issue a reasoned statement thereafter .Says shareholders of Pfeiffer Vacuum should wait until they can review this statement before taking any action.

Pfeiffer Vacuum says second buyout offer from Busch is unsolicited

Pfeiffer Vacuum : Says management board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has after failure of first offer acknowledged intention of Pangea Gmbh in accordance with §10 wpüg to launch another public offer for all outstanding shares of pfeiffer vacuum at a price of eur 110.00 per share in cash . Says as first offer, this offer is unsolicited and has not been discussed with management and supervisory board of pfeiffer vacuum prior to publication . There has been no dialog about the plans of Busch Group and a strategic concept related to Pfeiffer Vacuum even though the intention to launch another public offer is sufficient proof that Busch Group aims for control of Pfeiffer Vacuum. . Says again Busch Group is not prepared to offer a customary market premium for a change of control transaction . Says announced offer price is even below current share price . Says management and supervisory board will review offer together with its financial and legal advisors once offer document is available and issue a reasoned statement thereafter .Says shareholders of Pfeiffer Vacuum should wait until they can review this statement before taking any action.