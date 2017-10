Pierre et Vacances SA (PVAC.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pierre Et Vacances Q4 revenue up at 537.7 million euros‍​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - PIERRE ET VACANCES SA :ANNOUNCES FY 2016/2017 REVENUE ‍​.Q4 REVENUE EUR EUR 537.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 497.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT FOR 2016/2017 IS SET TO GROW SHARPLY RELATIVE TO THE 2015/2016 FIGURE‍​.

Pierre et vacances Q3 revenue up at 353.9 million euros

July 12 (Reuters) - PIERRE ET VACANCES SA :Q3 REVENUE EUR 353.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 341.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.EXPECTS GROWTH IN REVENUE FOR Q4 2016/2017.FY REVENUE SHOULD BE ABOVE EUR 200 MILLION.

Pierre et Vacances to construct 4 resorts in China

June 16 (Reuters) - PIERRE ET VACANCES SA :CONFIRMS DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL IN CHINA.SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH CHONGLI THAIWOO LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES CO., LTD. FOR DEVELOPMENT OF RESORT IN THAIWOO SKI STATION.SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF FOUR RESORTS IN CHINA, OPENING OF FOUR RESORTS DUE IN 2020.

Pierre et Vacances H1 revenue 614.7 mln euros vs 585.5 mln euros last year

May 30 (Reuters) - Pierre Et Vacances Sa ::H1 results affected by heightened seasonal factors in tourism and property development businesses.H1 results affected by costs associated with delivery of villages nature.Target confirmed for "sharp" growth in full-year current operating income excluding costs for villages nature over year.Group tourism revenue for h1 2016/17 totalled eur 532.8 million, up 2.1% relative to h1 2015/16.H1 revenue 614.7 million euros versus 585.5 million euros last year.H1 net loss 105.9 million euros versus loss of 75.5 million last year.Revenue in tourism businesses should grow on a like-for-like basis in q3 2016/17 relative to q3 of previous year.Revenue from property development in q3 2016/17 is set to be lower than that of q3 2015/16.Group confirms its target for 2016/17 revenue of around eur 200 million.

Pierre et Vacances Q2 revenue rises to 323.8 million euros

April 19 (Reuters) - Pierre Et Vacances SA ::Q2 revenue 323.8 million euros ($346.50 million) versus 318.5 million euros year ago.Group confirms its target for sharp growth in current operating profit during 2016/17 relative to that seen in 2015/16.Group is forecasting like-for-like growth in tourism revenue during Q3 2016/17 compared with year-earlier period.Revenue from property development revenue in Q3 2016/17 is set to be lower than that seen in Q3 2015/16 in line with phasing of property programmes.

Pierre et Vacances Q4 revenue up at 497.6 million euros

Pierre Et Vacances SA : Q4 revenue 497.6 million euros ($557.36 million) versus 470.8 million euros year ago .Revenue from tourism businesses is set to grow during Q1 2016/2017.

Pierre et Vacances Q3 revenue up at 341.1 mln euros

Pierre et Vacances SA : Q3 revenue 341.1 million euros ($377.6 million) versus 314.8 million euros year ago . Sees real estate revenue for Q4 comparable to last year's figure . Issues 60 million euros Euro PP bond . Bond reaches maturity in Dec 2022; coupon 4.25 pct .Sees for Q4 rise in revenue for Center Parcs Europe.

Pierre et Vacances H1 revenue 585.5 million euros vs 650.7 million euros

Pierre Et Vacances Sa : Says H1 revenue 585.5 million euros versus 650.7 million euros .Says first half 2015/2016 revenue from tourism businesses stood at 521.8 million euros, up 9.6% relative to H1 2014/2015.

Pierre et Vacances announced reserved rights issue for the HNA Tourism Group

Pierre Et Vacances SA:Announces a reserved rights issue for the HNA Tourism Group.Under the framework of this operation, HNA Tourism Group has subscribed to 980,172 new shares representing 10.00 pct of the capital of Pierre et Vacances post-operation, at a unit price of 25.18 euro and representing a total capital increase of 24,680,730.96 euros.Following this operation, S.I.T.I, the holding company controlled by Gérard Bremond, individually owns 39.83 pct of the capital and 56.42 pct of the voting rights of Pierre et Vacances SA.

Pierre Et Vacances gives Q2 2016 turnover guidance

Pierre Et Vacances SA:Is forecasting higher growth in turnover during Q2 of year than in Q1.