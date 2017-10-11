Edition:
United States

Pretium Resources Inc (PVG.TO)

PVG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.18 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
$14.23
Open
$14.14
Day's High
$14.34
Day's Low
$13.90
Volume
391,848
Avg. Vol
541,804
52-wk High
$16.48
52-wk Low
$9.17

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pretium Resources - ‍Brucejack Mine produced 82,203 ounces of gold in Q3​
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 05:00am EDT 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Pretium Resources Inc :Pretium Resources Inc - ‍during Q3 of 2017, Brucejack Mine produced 82,203 ounces of gold​.  Full Article

Pretivm announces dismissal of U.S. class action lawsuit
Tuesday, 13 Jun 2017 06:37pm EDT 

June 13 (Reuters) - Pretium Resources Inc ::Pretivm announces dismissal of U.S. class action lawsuit.Pretium Resources Inc says court ruled in favor of company and certain of its officers and directors on all claims and ordered case closed.  Full Article

Pretivm launches offering of senior subordinated notes
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 04:13pm EST 

Pretium Resources Inc : Pretivm launches offering of convertible senior subordinated notes . Pretium Resources Inc says offering us$90 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible senior subordinated notes due 2022 .Pretium Resources - intends to use net proceeds of offering for working capital during start-up of brucejack mine and for general corporate purposes.  Full Article

Pretium Resources to complete C$5 mln private placement
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 05:00am EDT 

Pretium Resources Inc: Pretivm to complete C$5 million flow through share private placement . Non-Brokered private placement consisting of 437,000 flow-through common shares of Pretivm at a price of C$11.45 per share .Proceeds will be used to fund grass-roots exploration about 15 kilometers east of mine construction underway at Brucejack project.  Full Article

Pretium Resources Prices Offering of Common Shares
Tuesday, 23 Feb 2016 09:24am EST 

Pretium Resources Inc:says underwriters have agreed to purchase 26,210,000 common shares at a price of US$4.58 per common share.Net proceeds of the Offering will be used (i) to fund development of the Brucejack Project, (ii) for working capital during start-up and (iii) for general corporate purposes.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Pretium Resources Inc News

CANADA STOCKS-TSX touches 7-1/2-month high, Pretium Resources soars

TORONTO, Oct 11 Canada's benchmark stock index touched a 7-1/2-month high on Wednesday, led by a surge in shares of Pretium Resources Inc as well as modest gains in the heavily-weighted financial services group.

» More PVG.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials