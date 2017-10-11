Pretium Resources Inc (PVG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Pretium Resources Inc :Pretium Resources Inc - ‍during Q3 of 2017, Brucejack Mine produced 82,203 ounces of gold​.

June 13 (Reuters) - Pretium Resources Inc ::Pretivm announces dismissal of U.S. class action lawsuit.Pretium Resources Inc says court ruled in favor of company and certain of its officers and directors on all claims and ordered case closed.

Pretium Resources Inc : Pretivm launches offering of convertible senior subordinated notes . Pretium Resources Inc says offering us$90 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible senior subordinated notes due 2022 .Pretium Resources - intends to use net proceeds of offering for working capital during start-up of brucejack mine and for general corporate purposes.

Pretium Resources Inc: Pretivm to complete C$5 million flow through share private placement . Non-Brokered private placement consisting of 437,000 flow-through common shares of Pretivm at a price of C$11.45 per share .Proceeds will be used to fund grass-roots exploration about 15 kilometers east of mine construction underway at Brucejack project.

Pretium Resources Inc:says underwriters have agreed to purchase 26,210,000 common shares at a price of US$4.58 per common share.Net proceeds of the Offering will be used (i) to fund development of the Brucejack Project, (ii) for working capital during start-up and (iii) for general corporate purposes.