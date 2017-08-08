Edition:
PVR Ltd (PVRL.NS)

PVRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,362.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.45 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs1,369.10
Open
Rs1,374.00
Day's High
Rs1,387.00
Day's Low
Rs1,355.00
Volume
22,247
Avg. Vol
218,913
52-wk High
Rs1,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,006.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's PVR approves its stake sale in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd‍​
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 08:05am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - PVR Ltd ::Says approved sale of its 51 percent stake in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd‍​.Says deal for 860 million rupees.Says deal signed with Smaaash Entertainment Private Ltd.  Full Article

India's PVR June-qtr consol net profit up 3.9 pct
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 04:03am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - PVR Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 444.6 million rupees versus profit of 428.1 million rupees last year.PVR Ltd consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 428.75 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 6.53 billion rupees versus 5.79 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's PVR March-qtr consol loss narrows
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 03:50am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - India's Pvr Ltd :March quarter consol net loss 500,000 rupees.March quarter consol total income 5 billion rupees.Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 61.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 4.24 billion rupees.Declared dividend of 2 rupees per share.Says approves seeking members' nod for issue of NCDs up to 5 billion rupees.  Full Article

PVR Ltd Dec-qtr consol profit falls about 21 pct
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 03:03am EST 

Pvr Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 238.9 million rupees . Dec quarter consol net sales 5.29 billion rupees . PVR Ltd consensus forecast for consol net profit 241.22 million rupees .consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 301.5 million rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 4.93 billion rupees.  Full Article

PVR Ltd says non-promoter Multiples Pvt Equity Fund II LLP cuts stake in co by 8.16 pct
Friday, 20 Jan 2017 06:18am EST 

Pvr Ltd :Non-promoter Multiples Pvt Equity Fund II LLP cuts stake in co by 8.16 percent to 12.73 percent.  Full Article

PVR says Ajay Bijli cuts stake in co to 11.25 pct
Wednesday, 18 Jan 2017 06:50am EST 

Pvr Ltd :Says Ajay Bijli cuts stake in co to 11.25 percent from 15.50 percent.  Full Article

PVR Ltd says Delhi high court ordered merger of Bijli Holdings with co
Tuesday, 20 Sep 2016 01:28am EDT 

PVR Ltd : Took note of Delhi high court order entailing merger of Bijli Holdings with co .  Full Article

PVR Ltd approves seeking approval of members for issue of NCDs
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 03:13am EDT 

PVR Ltd : Approved seeking approval of members for issue of non-convertible debentures for a sum not exceeding 2.50 billion rupees . Approved seeking approval of members for allotment of 8.90% non-convertible debentures for a sum of INR 500 million .  Full Article

PVR June-qtr consol profit down about 2 pct
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 03:00am EDT 

PVR Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 431.7 million rupees; June-quarter consol total income from operations 5.70 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 439.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations 4.86 billion rupees . Further company coverage [PVRL.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

DLF utilities executed amendment agreement with PVR for sale of cinema exhibition business
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 12:08am EDT 

DLF Ltd : DLF utilities executed amendment agreement with PVR Ltd for sale of cinema exhibition business for revised consideration of 4.33 billion rupees . DUL proposes to sell 32 screens in national capital region and chandigarh to PVR Limited .  Full Article

