PVR Ltd (PVRL.NS)
1,362.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-6.45 (-0.47%)
Rs1,369.10
Rs1,374.00
Rs1,387.00
Rs1,355.00
22,247
218,913
Rs1,655.00
Rs1,006.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's PVR approves its stake sale in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd
Aug 8 (Reuters) - PVR Ltd
India's PVR June-qtr consol net profit up 3.9 pct
July 26 (Reuters) - PVR Ltd
India's PVR March-qtr consol loss narrows
May 30 (Reuters) - India's Pvr Ltd
PVR Ltd Dec-qtr consol profit falls about 21 pct
Pvr Ltd
PVR Ltd says non-promoter Multiples Pvt Equity Fund II LLP cuts stake in co by 8.16 pct
Pvr Ltd
PVR says Ajay Bijli cuts stake in co to 11.25 pct
Pvr Ltd
PVR Ltd says Delhi high court ordered merger of Bijli Holdings with co
PVR Ltd
PVR Ltd approves seeking approval of members for issue of NCDs
PVR Ltd
PVR June-qtr consol profit down about 2 pct
PVR Ltd
DLF utilities executed amendment agreement with PVR for sale of cinema exhibition business
DLF Ltd
BRIEF-India's PVR approves its stake sale in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd
* Says approved sale of its 51 percent stake in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd