PVR Ltd (PVRL.NS)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - PVR Ltd ::Says approved sale of its 51 percent stake in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd‍​.Says deal for 860 million rupees.Says deal signed with Smaaash Entertainment Private Ltd.

July 26 (Reuters) - PVR Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 444.6 million rupees versus profit of 428.1 million rupees last year.PVR Ltd consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 428.75 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 6.53 billion rupees versus 5.79 billion rupees last year.

May 30 (Reuters) - India's Pvr Ltd :March quarter consol net loss 500,000 rupees.March quarter consol total income 5 billion rupees.Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 61.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 4.24 billion rupees.Declared dividend of 2 rupees per share.Says approves seeking members' nod for issue of NCDs up to 5 billion rupees.

Pvr Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 238.9 million rupees . Dec quarter consol net sales 5.29 billion rupees . PVR Ltd consensus forecast for consol net profit 241.22 million rupees .consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 301.5 million rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 4.93 billion rupees.

Pvr Ltd :Non-promoter Multiples Pvt Equity Fund II LLP cuts stake in co by 8.16 percent to 12.73 percent.

Pvr Ltd :Says Ajay Bijli cuts stake in co to 11.25 percent from 15.50 percent.

PVR Ltd : Took note of Delhi high court order entailing merger of Bijli Holdings with co .

PVR Ltd : Approved seeking approval of members for issue of non-convertible debentures for a sum not exceeding 2.50 billion rupees . Approved seeking approval of members for allotment of 8.90% non-convertible debentures for a sum of INR 500 million .

PVR Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 431.7 million rupees; June-quarter consol total income from operations 5.70 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 439.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations 4.86 billion rupees . Further company coverage [PVRL.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

DLF Ltd : DLF utilities executed amendment agreement with PVR Ltd for sale of cinema exhibition business for revised consideration of 4.33 billion rupees . DUL proposes to sell 32 screens in national capital region and chandigarh to PVR Limited .