Power Financial Corp (PWF.TO)

35.86CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.16 (+0.45%)
$35.70
$35.75
$36.05
$35.70
318,007
367,457
$36.46
$31.08

Latest Key Developments

Power Financial Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.87
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 08:51am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Power Financial Corp ::Power Financial reports second quarter and six-month financial results and dividends.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly net earnings attributable to common shareholders $0.76 per share.All figures in C$.  Full Article

Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 02:48pm EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Power Financial Corp ::Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million.Series V shares will be priced at $25.00 per share and will carry an annual dividend yield of 5.15 pct.Underwriters have exercised their option to purchase an additional 2 million non-cumulative first preferred shares, series V.  Full Article

Power Financial reports Q4 EPS c$0.86
Friday, 24 Mar 2017 08:39am EDT 

Power Financial Corp : Power Financial reports fourth quarter and 2016 financial results and dividend increase . Q4 earnings per share c$0.86 . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Declared an increase of quarterly dividend from 39.25 cents to 41.25 cents on corporation's common shares . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.74 .All figures are in Canadian Dollars.  Full Article

Power Financial reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.71
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 08:59am EDT 

Power Financial Corp : Reports 2016 second quarter and six-month financial results and dividends . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share c$0.71 .Q2 operating earnings per share c$0.78.  Full Article

Power Financial posts Q1 EPS of C$0.36
Thursday, 12 May 2016 08:49am EDT 

Power Financial Corp : Q1 operating earnings per share C$0.67 . Power financial reports first quarter financial results and dividends . Q1 earnings per share C$0.36 .Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

BRIEF-Power Financial Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.87

* Power Financial reports second quarter and six-month financial results and dividends

