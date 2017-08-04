Power Financial Corp (PWF.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Power Financial Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.87

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Power Financial Corp ::Power Financial reports second quarter and six-month financial results and dividends.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly net earnings attributable to common shareholders $0.76 per share.All figures in C$.

Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering

May 16 (Reuters) - Power Financial Corp ::Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million.Series V shares will be priced at $25.00 per share and will carry an annual dividend yield of 5.15 pct.Underwriters have exercised their option to purchase an additional 2 million non-cumulative first preferred shares, series V.

Power Financial reports Q4 EPS c$0.86

Power Financial Corp : Power Financial reports fourth quarter and 2016 financial results and dividend increase . Q4 earnings per share c$0.86 . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Declared an increase of quarterly dividend from 39.25 cents to 41.25 cents on corporation's common shares . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.74 .All figures are in Canadian Dollars.

Power Financial reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.71

Power Financial Corp : Reports 2016 second quarter and six-month financial results and dividends . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share c$0.71 .Q2 operating earnings per share c$0.78.

Power Financial posts Q1 EPS of C$0.36

Power Financial Corp : Q1 operating earnings per share C$0.67 . Power financial reports first quarter financial results and dividends . Q1 earnings per share C$0.36 .Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.