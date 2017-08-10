Edition:
Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PWFC.NS)

PWFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

130.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.50 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
Rs131.75
Open
Rs131.90
Day's High
Rs132.05
Day's Low
Rs129.55
Volume
938,783
Avg. Vol
5,443,077
52-wk High
Rs168.90
52-wk Low
Rs103.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Power Finance Corp June-qtr profit down about 17 pct
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 07:57am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Power Finance Corporation Ltd ::June quarter profit from continuing operations 14.29 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 16.91 billion rupees.June quarter total income 69.32 billion rupees.Profit from continuing operations in June quarter last year was 17.13 billion rupees; total income was 71.59 billion rupees.  Full Article

Power Finance Corp to consider ‍issue of bonus shares​
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 04:20am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Power Finance Corporation Ltd ::Says to consider ‍issue of bonus shares​.  Full Article

India's Power Finance Corp posts March-qtr loss from cont ops
Monday, 29 May 2017 08:18am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - Power Finance Corporation Ltd ::March quarter loss from continuing operations 34.09 billion rupees.March quarter total income 57.97 billion rupees.Power Finance Corporation Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 16.67 billion rupees.Profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 12.60 billion rupees; total income was 67.87 billion rupees.  Full Article

Power Finance Corp declares interim dividend of 5 rupees/shr
Friday, 24 Mar 2017 08:34am EDT 

Power Finance Corporation Ltd :Says declares interim dividend of 5 rupees per share.  Full Article

Power Finance Corporation Sept qtr profit up about 10.5 pct
Wednesday, 9 Nov 2016 06:02am EST 

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : Power Finance Corporation Ltd - sept quarter net profit 18.73 billion rupees . Power Finance Corporation Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 69.28 billion rupees .Power Finance Corporation Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 16.95 billion rupees; total income from operations was 70.22 billion rupees.  Full Article

Power Finance Corp approves merger of PFC Green Energy with co
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 06:25am EDT 

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : In-principle approved merger of PFC Green Energy Limited (PFC GEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company with PFC .  Full Article

India's Power Finance June-qtr profit up about 9 pct
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 06:16am EDT 

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : June-quarter net profit 17.13 billion rupees; total income from operations 71.06 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 15.76 billion rupees; total income from operations was 67.55 billion rupees .  Full Article

Power Finance recommends 1:1 bonus share issue
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 05:12am EDT 

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : Power finance corporation - board recommended to shareholders to approve issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 . Approved increase in authorized share capital of the company to 100 billion rupees .  Full Article

Power Finance to consider bonus issue
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 05:27am EDT 

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : Power Finance Corporation - Board to consider bonus issue .  Full Article

Power Finance buys stake in Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corp Ltd
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 07:20am EDT 

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : Acquisition of shareholding in shree maheshwar hydel Power Corporation limited .  Full Article

BRIEF-Power Finance Corp seeks shareholders' nod to raise funds

* Seeks shareholders' nod to raise funds upto INR 650 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2eGZfdu Further company coverage:

