Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PWFC.NS)

India's Power Finance Corp June-qtr profit down about 17 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Power Finance Corporation Ltd ::June quarter profit from continuing operations 14.29 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 16.91 billion rupees.June quarter total income 69.32 billion rupees.Profit from continuing operations in June quarter last year was 17.13 billion rupees; total income was 71.59 billion rupees.

Power Finance Corp to consider ‍issue of bonus shares​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Power Finance Corporation Ltd ::Says to consider ‍issue of bonus shares​.

India's Power Finance Corp posts March-qtr loss from cont ops

May 29 (Reuters) - Power Finance Corporation Ltd ::March quarter loss from continuing operations 34.09 billion rupees.March quarter total income 57.97 billion rupees.Power Finance Corporation Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 16.67 billion rupees.Profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 12.60 billion rupees; total income was 67.87 billion rupees.

Power Finance Corp declares interim dividend of 5 rupees/shr

Power Finance Corporation Ltd :Says declares interim dividend of 5 rupees per share.

Power Finance Corporation Sept qtr profit up about 10.5 pct

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : Power Finance Corporation Ltd - sept quarter net profit 18.73 billion rupees . Power Finance Corporation Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 69.28 billion rupees .Power Finance Corporation Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 16.95 billion rupees; total income from operations was 70.22 billion rupees.

Power Finance Corp approves merger of PFC Green Energy with co

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : In-principle approved merger of PFC Green Energy Limited (PFC GEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company with PFC .

India's Power Finance June-qtr profit up about 9 pct

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : June-quarter net profit 17.13 billion rupees; total income from operations 71.06 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 15.76 billion rupees; total income from operations was 67.55 billion rupees .

Power Finance recommends 1:1 bonus share issue

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : Power finance corporation - board recommended to shareholders to approve issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 . Approved increase in authorized share capital of the company to 100 billion rupees .

Power Finance to consider bonus issue

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : Power Finance Corporation - Board to consider bonus issue .

Power Finance buys stake in Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corp Ltd

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : Acquisition of shareholding in shree maheshwar hydel Power Corporation limited .