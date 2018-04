Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Polimex Mostostal To Book About 191.5 Mln Zloty Impairment

April 10 (Reuters) - POLIMEX MOSTOSTAL ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAS COMPLETED AN ADDITIONAL ANALYSIS RELATED TO THE VALUE OF THE COMPANY WHICH INDICATES AN IMPAIRMENT LOSS IN THE AMOUNT OF ABOUT 191.5 MILLION ZLOTYS.THE TESTS CONDUCTED BY THE COMPANY RELATE TO THE BID FOR OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT 1,000 MW POWER BLOCK WON BY GE/ALSTOM nL5N1RI1VB.POLIMEX ALSO BID FOR THAT CONTRACT IN CONSORTIUM WITH RAFAKO << >>.THE IMPAIRMENT WILL NOT AFFECT POLIMEX MOSTOSTAL FY 2017 EBITDA AS THE COMPANY'S REPORTED EBITDA DOES NOT INCLUDE THE IMPACT OF FIXED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS.POLIMEX WILL REPORT ITS FY 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON APRIL 13.

Polimex Mostostal: ‍Antoni Jozwowicz Resigns As CEO​

April 3 (Reuters) - POLIMEX MOSTOSTAL SA ::‍ANTONI JOZWOWICZ RESIGNS AS CEO​.

Polimex-Mostostal Unit's 65 Mln Zloty Net Offer Chosen Best By Pern

March 2 (Reuters) - POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT OFFER OF ITS UNIT, NAFTOREMONT-NAFTOBUDOWA SP. Z O.O., WAS CHOSEN BEST BY PERN SA.UNDER DEAL NAFTOREMONT-NAFTOBUDOWA TO BUILD STORAGE TANKS IN NOWA WIES WIELKA AND KOLUSZKI .NAFTOREMONT-NAFTOBUDOWA'S REMUNERATION FOR DEAL TO REACH 65 MILLION ZLOTYS NET .

Polimex Mostostal Reduces Costs Of Project Kozienice By 42.3 Mln Zlotys

Feb 21 (Reuters) - POLIMEX MOSTOSTAL SA ::RESOLVES TO REDUCE COSTS OF PROJECT KOZIENICE BY 42.3 MILLION ZLOTYS.COSTS REDUCTION TO AFFECT POSITIVELY CO'S FY 2017 NET RESULT BY THE SAME AMOUNT.

Polimex Mostostal Reaches Settlement With Europa Centralna

Dec 29 (Reuters) - POLIMEX MOSTOSTAL ::REACHES A SETTLEMENT WITH EUROPA CENTRALNA SP. Z O.O. (EUROPA CENTRALNA) REGARDING A CONTRACT FROM NOV. 10, 2011, FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKS IN GLIWICE.UNDER THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, EUROPA CENTRALNA WILL PAY POLIMEX MOSTOSTAL EUR 3 MILLION AND IT WILL KEEP 25.9 MILLION ZLOTYS RECEIVED FROM BANK BGZ FROM THE CONTRACT PERFORMANCE BANK GUARANTEE.

Polimex – Mostostal Q3 net result turns to loss of 3.6 million zlotys

Nov 13 (Reuters) - POLIMEX – MOSTOSTAL :Q3 NET LOSS 3.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 6.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE 537.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 769.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 3.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 19.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Polimex H1 net result swings to profit 34.7 million zlotys

Aug 28 (Reuters) - POLIMEX :H1 NET PROFIT 34.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 52.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE 1.13 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.27 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING PROFIT 62.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 43.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Prochem signs 7.8 mln zloty gross deal with Polimex Mostostal

Aug 22 (Reuters) - PROCHEM SA ::SIGNS 7.8 MILLION ZLOTY GROSS DEAL WITH POLIMEX MOSTOSTAL << >> FOR 3D PROJECT DOCUMENTATION AND OTHER ENGINEERING SERVICES.

Polimex signs in consortium 112.0 mln euro deal with PGNIG Termika

June 29 (Reuters) - POLIMEX ::SIGNS IN CONSORTIUM 112.0 MILLION EURO DEAL WITH PGNIG TERMIKA FOR DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION OF GAS-STEAM UNIT AT ZERAN POWER PLANT IN WARSAW.

Polimex-Mostostal plans to focus on energy, industrial construction

May 19 (Reuters) - POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT UNDER ITS DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR 2017-2023, IT WANTS TO FOCUS ON ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION, KEROSENE, GAS AND CHEMISTRY AREAS.THE COMPANY PLANS TO MAINTAIN ITS POSITION ON THE CONVENTIONAL ENERGY MARKET AND GROW ON THE HEAT MARKET DUE TO THE PLANNED INVESTMENTS IN KEROSENE, GAS AND CHEMICAL SECTORS .THE COMPANY PLANS TO STRENGTHEN ITS COMPETENCES AND UNDERTAKE HIGH MARGIN PROJECTS.A STRATEGIC GOAL IN THE AREA OF PRODUCTION AMONG OTHERS IS TO INCREASE SALES OF HIGH MARGIN STEEL CONSTRUCTIONS AND REVENUE FROM SALES OF GRATINGS.THE COMPANY SEES MARKET POTENTIAL OVER 2017-2023 IN CONVENTIONAL ENERGY AT ABOUT 41 BILLION ZLOTYS AND ABOUT 51 BILLION ZLOTYS IN DISTRIBUTION AND ENERGY TRANSFER .WHEN IT COMES TO SUBSEGMENTS, THE COMPANY SEES MARKET POTENTIAL OVER 2017-2023 AT ABOUT 29-31 BILLION ZLOTYS IN THE OIL SECTOR, ABOUT 24 BILLION ZLOTYS IN GAS SECTOR AND ABOUT 11 BILLION ZLOTYS IN CHEMICAL SECTOR.